17.04.2026, 12:10 5581
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discuss Cooperation in Digital Development
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Khaled Al-Zamel, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of digital development, artificial intelligence and information and communication technologies, as well as issues related to expanding cooperation on international platforms.
Ambassador conveyed to the head of CITRA an official invitation on behalf of Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev to participate in the Summit of GITEX Caucasus & Central Asia, which will take place on May 4-5, 2026 in Almaty.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation in the digital sphere, including the exchange of experience in e-government, artificial intelligence development and regulatory practices.
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17.04.2026, 21:30 4046
Kazakhstan’s Priorities Discussed at NPT Review Conference in Vienna
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A workshop dedicated to preparations for the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was held at the United Nations Office at Vienna at the initiative of Kazakhstan. The event was traditionally organized by the Permanent Missions of Kazakhstan, Austria, and Switzerland to the international organizations in Vienna and moderated by international expert Tariq Rauf, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Welcoming remarks were delivered by the President-designate of the NPT Review Conference, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Do Hung Viet, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, as well as Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd. The workshop was of particular relevance in the context of Kazakhstan’s forthcoming chairmanship of the Second Main Committee (nuclear non-proliferation issues) at the upcoming Review Conference.
The seminar was structured around five key sessions covering the three pillars of the NPT - disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, as well as issues related to the procedural organization of the Review Conference and the development of a consensus-based final document. Participants exchanged views and assessments on the current state of the global nuclear security architecture, key divergences within the NPT framework, and expectations for the upcoming Review Conference.
In his remarks, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to the goals and principles of the NPT, emphasizing that the Treaty is facing unprecedented challenges amid a complex and unpredictable international environment. He called on delegations to engage in constructive dialogue, strengthen confidence-building measures, and seek pragmatic solutions aimed at reinforcing the non-proliferation regime. In this context, the relevance of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to resume high-level dialogue among nuclear-weapon states was highlighted.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan chaired the first session of the workshop, which focused on the role of IAEA safeguards and the Agency’s mandate in ensuring nuclear and radiological safety. Particular attention was also given to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Among the successful examples of the implementation of the Treaty’s provisions, participants highlighted the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan, as well as other international initiatives contributing to the development of safe and sustainable nuclear energy.
The NPT Review Conference will take place from 27 April to 22 May 2026 in New York. It will bring together 191 States Parties to the Treaty, including the five nuclear-weapon states, to discuss prospects for maintaining and strengthening the global non-proliferation regime.
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17.04.2026, 15:45 4561
Qatari Analytical Circles Highly Appreciate Kazakhstan’s Role in Global Security
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Arman Issagaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, held a meeting at the Gulf Studies Center of Qatar University, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the establishment and development of cooperation between the expert and analytical communities of the two countries in studying current regional and international issues.
Dr. Maryam Al-Kuwari, Director of Gulf Studies Center noted that Kazakhstan is rightfully regarded by the international community as a recognized leader in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, having become one of the few countries to voluntarily renounce the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal.
The experts also emphasized the country’s significant role in global supply chains, as well as its contribution to ensuring food and energy security.
The Kazakh diplomat invited representatives of the Center to participate in the Astana Think Tank Forum, a reputable dialogue platform where key regional and global issues are discussed.
The parties agreed to intensify cooperation between the research and expert communities of Kazakhstan and Qatar, taking into account the growing mutual interest between Central Asia and the Gulf regions, the strengthening interregional partnership, and the need to develop practical approaches to advancing cooperation.
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17.04.2026, 13:45 5016
Kazakhstan Promotes the Initiative of the International Water Organization
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with Federal Minister for Water Resources of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo and Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation in the field of water resources management. Mutual interest was noted in strengthening practical interaction, exchanging experience, and implementing joint initiatives aimed at the rational use of water resources.
Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin informed the Pakistani side about the outcomes of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan on February 3-4 of the current year, highlighting the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership, as well as over 70 bilateral agreements and memoranda.
The Ambassador also conveyed an invitation to the Pakistani side to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana on April 22-24, briefed his counterparts on the initiative of President Tokayev to establish the International Water Organization, aimed at strengthening global cooperation in water security, promoting sustainable water management, and coordinating the efforts of states in the context of climate change and increasing water scarcity.
The Federal Minister expressed strong interest in and support for the initiative, confirming readiness to continue dialogue on water cooperation and his participation in the upcoming Astana Summit in an online format.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation and establish regular contacts between relevant governmental structures.
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17.04.2026, 13:12 5301
Agrobiotechnical Cooperation: Gabidulla Ospankulov Meets with French Company
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Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with representatives of the French company Boehringer Ingelheim. The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, JSC NH QazBioPharm, and JSC NC Kazakh Invest, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current status and prospects of the investment project for the production of veterinary vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease. They noted the successful completion of the first year of cooperation and the planned transition to the next phase, which involves a gradual transfer of competencies and technologies.
The parties also discussed strategic areas for further collaboration, including the development of scientific and industrial cooperation and increased localization of production. The establishment of a regional hub for vaccine production and export to neighboring countries at the company's Kazakhstani facility was identified as a key priority.
Boehringer Ingelheim representatives confirmed their long-term interest in developing cooperation with Kazakhstan, noting the country's strategic importance in the company's global operations. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working together to implement the project, including addressing issues related to adapting vaccines to current epizootic conditions and further attracting investment into Kazakhstan's agribiotechnology sector.
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17.04.2026, 11:12 5941
From Statehood to Institutional Maturity: Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented in the Czech Senate
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Pavel Fischer. During the meeting, the Ambassador provided a comprehensive briefing on Kazakhstan’s current domestic political developments, with particular emphasis on the adoption of the new Constitution, as well as on the country’s international initiatives in the areas of security and sustainable development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In a substantive exchange of views, the two sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Czech cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further deepening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic and investment ties. They also highlighted the vital role of parliamentarians and parliamentary diplomacy as an important instrument for advancing confidence-building measures and fostering dialogue on security and cooperation at both the regional and global levels. In this context, the Ambassador noted the positive experience of engaging the parliamentary dimension in the run-up to the 2010 OSCE Summit in Astana, the only OSCE summit convened in the 21st century.
At the request of his counterpart, Ambassador Abdrakhmanov outlined the progress of Kazakhstan’s large-scale political reforms. He emphasized that the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the unitary nature of the state are firmly embedded in the constitutional order, thereby strengthening the resilience of the legal system. He further stressed that these modernization efforts are aimed at building a Just Kazakhstan and enjoy broad public support.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue active interparliamentary dialogue with the future unicameral Parliament of Kazakhstan – the Kurultai – and to strengthen cooperation within international organizations.
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17.04.2026, 10:26 6256
Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen their Commitment to Sustainable Energy
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The delegation of Kazakhstan in the energy sector is on a working visit to Finland. The delegation includes representatives of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, akimats of East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Turkestan regions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As part of the visit, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland, which is responsible for energy policy and the development of the energy sector.
During the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Finland Azamat Abdraimov presented priorities of Kazakhstan in the field of energy development, as well as key areas for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries.
The discussion also focused on prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including renewable energy sources, the development of a green economy and improvements in energy efficiency.
Particular attention was paid to the Finnish experience in developing sustainable district heating systems, including the use of biomass, waste and other alternative energy sources.
The meeting concluded with confirmation of mutual interest in further deepening the partnership, expanding the exchange of expertise and implementing joint initiatives in the energy sector.
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16.04.2026, 20:08 18636
Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan Holds Talks with the U.S. Secretary of State
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As part of a visit to the United States, the Kazakh delegation led by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Negotiations with the United States Erzhan Kazykhan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Special Representative Kazykhan conveyed the greetings of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to President of the United States Donald Trump, highlighting the dynamic development of Kazakh-American relations, sustained political dialogue, and expanding practical cooperation.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following the meeting of the leaders of the two countries in the Oval Office in November 2025, including joint investment projects worth approximately 20 billion U.S. dollars.
The Special Representative noted Kazakhstan’s contribution to supporting international efforts aimed at ensuring peace and security, including activities within the Board of Peace, and also underscored the importance of implementing the Abraham Accords.
The U.S. side was informed about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the state system, increasing the effectiveness of public institutions, and strengthening the rule of law.
The sides confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. It was noted that enhanced business ties and the implementation of joint projects create new opportunities for further deepening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.
Kazykhan reaffirmed the invitation for the Secretary of State to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
Secretary of State Rubio, in turn, welcomed the current level of bilateral engagement and emphasized his commitment to further strengthening the cooperation.
Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue dialogue and strengthen Kazakh-American cooperation across the full spectrum of the bilateral agenda.
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16.04.2026, 11:14 17946
The Ambassador of El Salvador Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of El Salvador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Yuri Pavel Santacruz on the presentation of copies of letter of credence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev expressed confidence that his mission would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.
In turn, the Ambassador of El Salvador reaffirmed his commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation, as well as strengthening engagement within international organizations, including the cooperation within the United Nations system
The parties discussed the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, information technology and artificial intelligence.
Particular attention was paid to the liberalization of the visa regime between countries.
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