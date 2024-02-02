This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Latvia Road Carriers’ Associations Confirmed Mutual Interest in Co-operation
relevant news
Issues of further deepening of bilateral co-operation were discussed in Yerevan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President of Hungary Katalin Novak will take Part in the "Astana International Forum 2024"
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Embassy of Kazakhstan Organized a Conference at the Cairo Book Fair on the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani MPs visit CICA Headquarters
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with Italy and Romania discussed at Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Steps to Further Strengthen Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership were Discussed in Budapest
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan is Thailand’s Leading Partner in Central Asia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Development of Modern Kazakhstan were Discussed in Yerevan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
01.02.2024, 13:33Kazakhstan strategizes to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 01.02.2024, 14:592166President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans 01.02.2024, 15:132001Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue 01.02.2024, 10:521951Kazakhstan wraps up 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with three medals 01.02.2024, 09:571791AlUla Tour. Henok Mulubrhan takes second in an uphill final of Stage 2 26.01.2024, 16:0141306Kazakh Dancer’s Striking Victory 26.01.2024, 19:5040846Nearly 40 kids hospitalized with measles each day in Astana 26.01.2024, 13:0640011Monument to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk unveiled in Almaty 26.01.2024, 21:4234161China pledges to expand imports in 2024 26.01.2024, 22:4734036Japan to release 54,600 tons of Fukushima nuclear wastewater in fiscal 2024 12.01.2024, 11:4590096Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 04.01.2024, 19:2089661No information on Kazakhstanis among those affected by earthquake in Japan - Foreign Ministry 05.01.2024, 21:1588306Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90 05.01.2024, 18:1184116Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach 05.01.2024, 20:2983876Collision of two NYC subway trains causes derailment, multiple injuries