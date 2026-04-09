Kazakhstan and Singapore Aligned their Views on Current Aspects of Bilateral Cooperation

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore Askar Kuttykadam held a working meeting with Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Jeevan Singh, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting the Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart on the historic constitutional reform, which marks the beginning of a qualitatively new stage in Kazakhstan’s development in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s vision of building a Just and Progressive Kazakhstan.





The parties noted that political transformations are proceeding in parallel with the comprehensive restructuring of the national economy, including in the framework of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by the Head of State.





The meeting also focused on the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including preparations for the next round of inter-ministerial Political Consultations scheduled for the end of April 2026 in Astana.





The Singaporean side was invited to participate in and support Kazakhstan’s key international initiatives, including the Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana on 22-24 April 2026, as well as President Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization.





Concluding the meeting in a warm and open atmosphere, both sides agreed to maintain close contacts to further strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral partnership, including through high-level reciprocal visits and advancing cooperation in trade and investment.