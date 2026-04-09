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Kazakhstan and Singapore Aligned their Views on Current Aspects of Bilateral Cooperation
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Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Intend to Further Strengthen Their Allied Partnership and Enrich Cooperation with New Substance
Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations demonstrate steady and progressive development and possess significant potential. We reaffirm our strong commitment to further strengthening the allied partnership with brotherly Azerbaijan and enriching our cooperation with new substance", Kosherbayev stressed.
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Kazakhstan Strengthens Comprehensive Partnership with UN ESCAP
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Issues of Preservation, Research, and Promotion of Turkic Culture and Heritage Discussed in Baku
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Kazakhstan and the UAE Expand Partnership in Sustainable Development
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Astana and Yerevan Confirmed Their Commitment to Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation
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Kazakhstan and Slovenia are Developing Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies
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Kazakhstan Expands International Partnership in the Water Sector
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Kazakhstan and NEXI Discuss Joint Projects
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