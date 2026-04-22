Kazakhstan and Slovenia Expanding Cooperation in the Field of Nuclear Energy

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Kazakh Ambassador to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev met with Danijel Levičar, State Secretary for the National Nuclear Program of the Government of Slovenia, to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and nuclear sectors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





A.Abibullayev drew attention to Kazakhstan's role as one of Europe's main energy partners, noting that the Republic is the second largest supplier of oil to the EU and consistently pursues a policy of diversifying energy routes and sources. In this context, the interlocutor was informed of the presence of KMG International/Rompetrol, with its network of petrol stations in Slovenia. Particular attention was paid to the potential for cooperation in nuclear energy. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan ranks first in the world in uranium mining and is actively developing its own nuclear industry, including the construction of a nuclear power plant, which was supported by a national referendum. The unique role of the Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan as an important element of the global nuclear safety architecture was noted.





The Kazakh Ambassador expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the supply of nuclear fuel, including uranium fuel assemblies and components for nuclear power, and proposed exploring the possibility of establishing a framework for cooperation through the signing of a memorandum between Kazatomprom and relevant Slovenian nuclear entities. Finally, the Kazakh diplomat invited D. Levičar to visit Kazakhstan for a substantive discussion of cooperation prospects.





In turn, the Secretary of State presented his priorities as Secretary of State, including the implementation of the construction project for the second power unit of the Krško Nuclear Power Plant. In this context, it was reported that Slovenia is actively collaborating with international partners, such as Westinghouse Electric Company and EDF, on issues of technological support and project financing.





The Slovenian side emphasized the strategic importance of diversifying nuclear fuel supplies and expressed interest in supplies from Kazakhstan. In this regard, the initiative to conclude a memorandum of cooperation was supported, and the intention to inform the Krško NPP management of Kazakhstan's capabilities in the production and supply of nuclear fuel was noted.





D.Levičar also expressed interest in Kazakhstan's experience in operating the Low Enriched Uranium Bank and proposed exploring opportunities for cooperation with the national energy company GEN energija, responsible for the development of nuclear energy in Slovenia.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in forming a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sector, including the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, ensuring energy security, and developing sustainable supply chains.