Kazakhstan and Switzerland intend to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation
KazAID and UNICEF expand cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development
KazAID is interested in implementation of programmes and projects aimed at creating conditions for development of children and youth, improvement of the education and strengthening of the health" said Arken Arystanov.
Upholding children’s rights and achieving sustainable results for children and families requires collaborative and committed partnership. We are delighted to further our work with KazAID to improve the lives of children across Central Asia and beyond" said Octavian Bivol.
20th Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council Meeting Took Place in Luxembourg
Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the European Union Hold First Full-Scale Meeting
Screening of Kazakh cinema took place in the capital of the African Union
Kazakhstan has become the second largest oil supplier to Greece
The political and economic course of Kazakhstan is represented in the Parliament of Georgia
Kazakhstan and EU discuss deepening of cooperation in transport and transit sector in Astana
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Governor General of Canada
