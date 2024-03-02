Kazakhstan and the USA Strengthen Ties in Industry and Geology: Minister Sharlapaev's Working Visit

Tell a friend

As part of the strategy to strengthen bilateral relations and promote Kazakhstan's interests on the international stage, Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapaev has embarked on a working visit to the United States of America, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.





During his visit the Minister is scheduled to engage in discussions with key figures in American politics and business. A particular focus will be directed towards exploring opportunities for deepening cooperation in the fields of geology and mining, as well as evaluating prospective projects in energy and environmental sectors.





The Minister is set to meet with representatives from leading American companies, including Nisha Biswal, Deputy CEO of DFC, along with members of the USKZBC and the U.S. Geological Survey, to deliberate on potential collaborations and investments in Kazakhstan's economy.





The agenda for the bilateral meetings is expected to cover cooperation in the domain of critical minerals.





Kazakhstan proposes strategic cooperation in this sector to the USA, encompassing the supply of aluminum, scandium, and gallium. Kazakhstan is ready to offer tolling services utilizing existing capacities and to discuss promising projects for the exploration and mining of tungsten, cobalt, lithium, titanium, and other valuable minerals. The discussions are anticipated to address volumes, long-term contracts, and investment support issues in this strategically significant area.





Notably, Kazakhstan produces and processes 17 out of the 50 types of critical minerals identified by the USA. The collaboration between the two countries has already seen success in the supply of titanium, beryllium, tantalum, and niobium. Kazakhstani beryllium and tantalum products are utilized by American entities such as Transport Technologies LLC, IBC US Holdings Inc., and Tosoh SMD Inc.





The visit underscores Kazakhstan's openness to international dialogue and the country's readiness to actively engage with the global community to achieve shared objectives in the industrial and geological exploration spheres.





This visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral and sectoral ties between Kazakhstan and the USA, paving new pathways for cooperation and fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.