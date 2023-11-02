This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Aim to Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Kazakhstan and Finland Intend to Strengthen Political and Economic Ties
WTO held a high-level meeting to make progress ahead of the 13th Ministerial Conference
Kazakhstan’s priorities presented at conference on Eurasian security in Minsk
KazAID and UNICEF expand cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development
KazAID is interested in implementation of programmes and projects aimed at creating conditions for development of children and youth, improvement of the education and strengthening of the health" said Arken Arystanov.
Upholding children’s rights and achieving sustainable results for children and families requires collaborative and committed partnership. We are delighted to further our work with KazAID to improve the lives of children across Central Asia and beyond" said Octavian Bivol.
20th Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council Meeting Took Place in Luxembourg
Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the European Union Hold First Full-Scale Meeting
Kazakhstan and Switzerland intend to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation
