Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Aim to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Ashgabat at the invitation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed topical aspects of bilateral cooperation in priority areas of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The sides emphasized mutual commitment to further deepening of strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect and good-neighbourliness.





Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu noted the importance of further strengthening the political dialogue at the highest and high levels, activating inter-parliamentary ties. In this regard, special attention was paid by the parties to the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visits of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan in October 2021 and visit the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow to Kazakhstan in October 2022.





In turn, the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov confirmed that today relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level, having received the character of a strategic partnership.





The parties agreed to take coordinated measures to ensure growth in trade turnover, including by intensifying the activities of the Working Group to increase trade turnover and expand the range of goods supplied between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as through holding the Kazakh-Turkmen Business Council and the exchange of business delegations. In this context, an important role is assigned to the comprehensive work within the framework of the joint Intergovernmental Kazakh-Turkmen Commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.





The expediency of deepening ties between the regions of the two countries was also indicated.





The main directions and prospects of cooperation in the fuel and energy complex, oil and gas and chemical industries, textile industry, agriculture, ecology and environmental protection, issues of rational use of water resources in the region, transport and logistics, communications and telecommunications were specified.





In the development of cultural and humanitarian relations, the ministers noted the existence of potential in the field of education, science, mass media, as well as in the field of cultural exchanges. In particular, the parties spoke in favor of intensifying direct interuniversity contacts and organizing cross-cultural Days, and also discussed holding joint events dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet Magtumguly Pyragy.





The ministers compared notes on topical issues of the regional and international agenda. They noted constructive cooperation within multilateral structures through such international organizations as the UN, the OIC, the CIS, in the "CA+" formats, as well as mutual support for international initiatives of the two states.





Special attention was paid to the aspects of cooperation on the further development of regional cooperation, issues of the Caspian Sea, close cooperation within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.





As a result of the negotiations, a program of cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for 2024-2026 was signed.





As part of his official visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan.