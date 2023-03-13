10.03.2023, 10:58 10046
Kazakhstan attends 1st meeting of Joint Working Group on Afghanistan of "Central Asia - India" Dialogue
The First Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Afghanistan within the framework of the "Central Asia - India" Dialogue was held in the capital of India with the participation of senior officials of this format. Representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) were also invited to the event, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Talgat Kaliyev, who informed in his statement about Kazakhstan's practical contribution to international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan in order to ensure regional security.
The participants exchanged views on topical issues of the situation around Afghanistan. A common commitment to active cooperation and the development of joint approaches in the Afghan direction was expressed.
Following the event, the participants adopted a Joint Statement noting the importance of coordinating the efforts of the international community in resolving the situation in Afghanistan, and also stated the need for international consensus in the interests of the entire region, primarily in the delivery of humanitarian aid, practical assistance to the Afghan people in order to overcome the protracted socio-economic crisis.
09.03.2023, 18:56 16796
Development of Kazakh-Estonian coop discussed at Estonia’s Foreign Ministry
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov met with Director General of the Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marge Mardisalu-Kahar, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
During the talks parties discussed state and prospects of Kazakh-Estonian cooperation, in particular, the results of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries in Astana.
Director General Mardisalu-Kahar noted the successful holding of consultations and the prospects for further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in bilateral and multilateral formats.
In turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the current foreign policy initiatives and the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in the country in the context of the upcoming elections to the parliament and local representative bodies of Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.
09.03.2023, 10:27 17121
Kazakhstan-EU coop discussed in Brussels
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko held a series of meetings in Brussels with senior representatives of the European Union institutions to "synchronize watches" on relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, Kazinform learned from the press office of the MFA.
During his meetings with the Head of the Cabinet of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Camilo Villarino, Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service Luc Devigne and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to the European Council President Magdalena Grono, they discussed the implementation of the agreements following the visit of European Council President Charles Michel to Astana and the talks held by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in autumn 2022.
In the context of this year’s commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, Vassilenko emphasized the active development of the political dialogue at the highest level, economic, trade and investment cooperation, and constructive engagement on human rights issues as factors determining the valuable nature of our collaboration.
Discussions focused on further steps towards effective and full implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Co-operation Agreement (EPCA) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union, which covers 29 specific areas of interaction, and preparations for forthcoming events both in bilateral and multilateral formats. In particular, the meetings focused on the holding of the 20th anniversary meeting of the Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council, the Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Committees in political and trade configurations as well as the second Central Asia - European Union Economic Forum.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterparts on the progress in implementing President Tokayev’s wide-ranging political and socio-economic reforms aimed at building a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan." Special attention was paid to the preparation of the country for early election to the Mazhilis and the Maslikhats scheduled for 19 March 2023.
A thorough exchange of views took place on relevant issues on the international agenda, including the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the need to limit the possible negative consequences for the Kazakh economy of the exchange of sanctions caused by it.
The European side noted dynamic bilateral and multilateral agendas and expressed its interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and implementing the EPCA provisions. According to Villarino, efficient cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan has recently been increasing in relevance.
The sides agreed to maintain positive momentum of the political dialogue in order to further consolidate cooperation while facing the ongoing global turbulence.
07.03.2023, 18:47 32276
Culture and traditions of CA countries presented in Ethiopia
The Cultural Center "Abai" at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia hosted a cultural evening dedicated to the traditions and customs of the peoples of Central Asia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The Embassy of Kazakhstan is the only one of the Central Asian countries representing the region in sub-Saharan Africa.
The event was attended by representatives of government agencies of Ethiopia, foreign embassies, citizens of Central Asian countries who are employees of international UN organizations accredited in Addis Ababa, as well as friends of Kazakhstan in Africa.
Within the framework of the event, a cultural program consisting of Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uzbek folk dances, musical works of Abai was presented.
The participants of the event were also able to practice in the national types of games "asyk atu" and "togyz kumalak", included in the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list.
By the way, the game "togyz kumalak" has a lot in common with "Mankala" game - an ancient traditional board game of the peoples of East Africa, including Ethiopia, dating back to the times of the Aksumite kingdom.
In addition, the participants were informed about the anniversaries of figures of Kazakhstan, such as 140th anniversary of Khalel Dosmukhametov, 130th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev, 125th anniversary of Temirbek Zhurgenov, 80th anniversary of Murat Auezov, etc.
In general, the guests of the event showed great interest in the culture of Kazakhstan and the peoples of Central Asia.
07.03.2023, 12:03 32396
Kazakhstan presents its model of economic development for Group of World's Least Developed Countries
The Kazakh delegation headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov took part in the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Qatar, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The event, which takes place every ten years, this year was attended by more than 3,000 delegates, including heads of state and government, foreign ministers, heads of international organizations, including the UN Secretary General, the global expert community and business circles, as well as scientific and civil communities.
In his speech at the general debate, the head of the Kazakh delegation noted the importance of mobilizing international assistance to the least developed countries in order to achieve sustainable development in accordance with the UN principle - "leave no one behind." It remains very urgent to avoid a huge number of LDCs falling behind in the accelerating pace of world progress, which is fraught with worsening global issues such as poverty, hunger, climate change, uncontrolled migration and many others.
As the largest landlocked country, Kazakhstan is well aware of the difficulties and challenges faced by the least developed countries," Umarov noted.
In this context, the head of the Kazakh delegation presented a model for the successful development of Kazakhstan, which allowed the country to reach the level of an upper-middle income country in 30 years, noted the ongoing economic and political reforms, and expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to share its experience with the least developed countries.
On the sidelines of the Conference, Umarov held bilateral talks with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Qatari high-level commission Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani.
The parties noted with satisfaction the significant intensification of bilateral contacts, including at the highest level, between Astana and Doha. Good prospects were noted for the further development of close Kazakh-Qatari cooperation, in particular, in the areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation. In this context, they emphasized the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Qatari high-level joint commission in Doha this year in order to further implement the agreements between the heads of the two states. The Kazakh side reaffirmed the invitation to the delegation of Qatar to take part in the Astana International Forum on June 8-9 this year.
The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan also held a number of meetings with the UN Under-Secretary-General - High Representative on LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS, Rabab Fatima, his counterparts from Bahrain, Vietnam, Portugal, Italy, the Philippines and other countries, during which they discussed the interaction and initiatives of Kazakhstan within international organizations.
For reference: the least developed countries (LDCs) are low-income countries that face numerous challenges to sustainable development. They include 46 states, most of which are in Africa, there are also several countries in Asia, Latin America and Oceania.
Source: kazinform
07.03.2023, 07:44 32501
1st Kazakh-Canadian Mining Forum takes place in Toronto
The Kazakh-Canadian Business Forum "New Horizons of Cooperation in Mining" was held in Toronto with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Almas Aidarov. The forum discussed new horizons of cooperation in the mining industry, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the KAZAKH INVEST National Company JSC.
The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Canada and KAZAKH INVEST with the support of the Canadian company "Hatch" within the framework of the largest international miners and prospectors conference "PDAC-2023".
The business forum was attended by representatives of government bodies, and business associations, as well as top managers of leading Canadian companies such as Hatch, CAMECO Corporation, B2Gold, Arras Minerals, Nutrien, Teck Resources Limited, Ion Energy, and others. In total, about 150 delegates participated in the forum.
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Canada in 2022 amounted to 838.6 billion dollars, which is 69.2% higher than for the same period last year. Since 2011, the inflow of direct investments from Canada to the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to about 2.7 billion dollars.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov noted in his speech that Kazakhstan highly values long-term cooperation with Canada, based on strong bonds of friendship, shared values and mutual support. According to him, Kazakhstan is today the largest trade and investment partner of Canada in Central Asia. He emphasized that this event should become an excellent tool for exchanging experience and developing cooperation in the important mining sector of the economy for both countries.
Senator of the Parliament of Canada Victor Oh and Vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Iran Sharhan, in their welcoming addresses to forum participants, expressed the common desire of both sides to expand investment cooperation.
The President of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Rocco Rossi, noted the great potential for the development of bilateral relations and emphasized that large Canadian companies are showing increasing interest in implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan.
Deputy Chairman of the Board of KAZAKH INVEST National Company Zhandos Temirgali, in his speech, spoke about the investment opportunities provided by Kazakhstan, as well as measures of state support.
Kazakhstan and Canada have a lot in common, including climate, multicultural society, and, importantly, the structure of the economy. Over the past decade, the inflow of direct investments from Canada to Kazakhstan has amounted to about 2 billion dollars. Currently, the pool of joint projects with the Canadian side consists of 11 projects worth a total of 1.4 billion dollars in such industries as mining and metallurgy, energy, agriculture, engineering, and others. There is a huge potential for expanding cooperation in the development of strategic mineral deposits necessary for the creation of high-tech industries," said Zhandos Temirgali.
During the forum, the Chairman of the Committee of Geology of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akbarov, also spoke about promising investment directions in mining and metallurgy.
Kazakhstan provides a wide field of activity for companies that possess modern technologies and are ready to create mining and processing industries. Government has done a great deal of work to improve legislation, as well as to search for promising deposits in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan" - stated Erlan Akbarov.
The panel sessions of the forum were attended by the Chairman of the Board of Qazaq Geophysics, Bekassyl Aukeshev, the Chairman of the Board of Grey Wolf Management, Kanat Kudaibergen, and the Chairman of the Board of National Mining Company "Tau-Ken Samruk", Bakhyt Chirchikbayev.
Speakers from the Canadian side included Managing Director of Hatch Advisory, Markus Rebmann, Vice President of Cameco, Caroline Gorsalitz, President of Arras Minerals, Darren Klinck, President of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Rocco Rossi, Managing Director of Hatch Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Nico Smit, and Head of the Natural Resources Department of the EBRD, Natalia Lacorzana.
Speaking at the event, Canadian speakers highly appreciated the potential of Kazakhstan's mining industry, noting the country's key importance as an investment partner in the region.
As part of the forum, a number of bilateral documents were also signed, including memorandums signed by LLP "Corporation Kazakhmys" with First Quantum for joint implementation of geological exploration projects in Kazakhstan, and with Bureau Veritas for the creation of an international geochemical laboratory in Kazakhstan, among others.
06.03.2023, 14:31 42211
Kazakhstan and Albania debate coop development ways
The Prime Minister expressed readiness to develop and deepen cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest
On March 3 Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama received Kazakh Ambassador Yerkebulan Sapiyev, Kazinform reports.
The Prime Minister expressed readiness to develop and deepen cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.
Besides, the Kazakh ambassador met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Olta Xhaçka, Tourism and Environment Minister Mirela Kumbaro Furxhi, Finance and Economy Minister Delina Ibrahimaj, and other high-ranking officials.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, cooperation in the sphere of tourism and opening air service.
The Albanian officials noted the high potential for the development of mutually beneficial relations and interest in speeding up cooperation with Kazakhstan.
06.03.2023, 10:54 42381
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Albania
Kazakh Ambassador Yerkebulan Sapiyev delivered his credentials to the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Last December Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Albania concurrently.
The ceremony took place on March 2 at the Presidential residence. The Kazakh ambassador conveyed the best wishes on behalf of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He stressed that Astana pays great attention to strengthening cooperation between the two nations, including speeding up political dialogue and cooperation in trade and economic, tourist, investment, transit and transport spheres.
The President of Albania congratulated the ambassador on official assumption of office wishing him success in further strengthening of bilateral ties. He said that Kazakhstan is Albania’s key partner in Central Asia.
The nations established diplomatic relations on September 21, 1993.
06.03.2023, 07:27 44351
Professor at University of Bergen awarded Kazakhstan’s jubilee medal
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Oslo awarded Professor Gro Mandt of the University of Bergen the "30 Years of Independence of Kazakhstan" jubilee medal
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Oslo awarded Professor Gro Mandt of the University of Bergen the "30 Years of Independence of Kazakhstan" jubilee medal.
In 2000-2006, Gro Mandt, as part of a group of Norwegian experts with the support of UNESCO and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in a project on the management, conservation and presentation of the Tamgaly petroglyphs in the Almaty region. As a result, in 2004, the Tamgaly rock art complex was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
On behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the medal was presented by Ambassador Adil Tursunov. Prof. Gro Mandt's son Tarje Mandt Larsen and her grandchildren accepted the award. The event was attended by the former Ambassador of Norway to Kazakhstan, Ole Johan Bjørnøy, and the Norwegian head of the Tamgaly project, archaeologist Anne-Sophie Hygen.
