Kazakhstan Government Delegation Extends Condolences for the Passing of Kuwait's Emir
On behalf of the Head of State, the government delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, visited Kuwait, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and conveyed a personal letter from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The telegram from the Head of State speaks about the Emir's significant role in the formation and development of his country, his immense contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Kuwaiti cooperation, as well as words of support and sympathy for the royal family and the entire Kuwaiti people.
On the same day, Murat Nurtleu met with Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah. The parties agreed that Kazakhstan and Kuwait have a great potential for increasing cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
SSpecial attention was paid to investment cooperation in such sectors as agriculture, energy, IT technology and cybersecurity. The parties agreed to exchange visits in the near future, including at a high level. The Kuwaiti Minister thanked his Kazakh colleague for the brotherly support and condolences at a difficult time for the Kuwaiti people, expressed confidence that contacts between the two countries will continue in a positive way.
19.12.2023, 19:05 18511
At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development
At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The initiative to proclaim the International Year of Volunteers was initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from the UN rostrum during the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in 2020.
Kazakhstan tabled this resolution together with the group of like-minded countries from all regions of the world - Armenia, Bolivia, Germany, Kenya and Kiribati. 54 UN member countries joined the co-sponsorship of the document.
Activities within the the international year will give a strong impetus to the volunteer movement at the national, regional and global levels, will further strengthen international cooperation on volunteerism and will shape key directions for its future development.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to the development of volunteerism in our country, considering it one of the important components of building a Just Kazakhstan.
According to the President, volunteers - true patriots of their country - put moral values above all else and play an exceptional role in strengthening a reliable partnership between the state and society. Noting that selflessness and mercy are qualities inherent in the Kazakh people, President Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of developing these qualities in the younger generation.
At the initiative of the Head of State, 2020 was declared the Year of the Volunteer in Kazakhstan, and a Road Map for the Development of Volunteering in Kazakhstan for 2021-2023 was adopted. As a result of the measures taken, the number of volunteers in the country has reached 200 thousand people. Kazakhstani youth serve as UN volunteers in several countries of the world.
On July 20-21, 2023, the International Volunteer Forum was held in Astana, with the participation of the Head of State, senior UN representatives and volunteers from more than 30 countries, which reaffirmed the important role of our country in the global volunteer movement.
15.12.2023, 17:42 56976
UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with the UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions Alexander Zuev during his working visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations in the field of peacekeeping activities of the Organization.
Kairat Umarov noted Kazakhstan’s support for UN efforts to strengthen international peace and security. He informed about the participation of the Kazakh military contingent in the Organization’s peacekeeping missions in Lebanon, Western Sahara, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
First Deputy Minister stressed that Kazakhstan cooperates closely with the UN, including on the basis of the only Peacekeeping Training Center in the region of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan "KAZCENT", where UN-certified courses on peacekeeping are taught.
Alexander Zuev highly appreciated Kazakhstan's contribution in this direction, and also expressed the UN's readiness to contribute to strengthening cooperation, including the possible participation of police personnel of the Republic of Kazakhstan in UN peacekeeping missions.
During his visit, Zuev also held meetings with relevant government agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
15.12.2023, 14:39 57116
Kazakh-German Cooperation in Science and Innovations Discussed at the Berlin Eurasian Club meeting
Today, the 39th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) with the agenda of "From higher education and research to a business model: Kazakh-German cooperation in applied science" was held in the German capital, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko noted the major achievements of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in 2023 and outlined the main areas of Kazakhstan’s policy in innovative development of economy and commercialization of scientific work in his welcoming speech to the BEC participants.
The positive dynamics of trade turnover clearly shows the mutual attraction of our economies. Kazakhstan has three factors of attraction: diversified energy sources, significant natural resources, transit and transportation potential, not to mention many other advantages. We have good opportunities to increase the supply of traditional energy resources to Germany, production and subsequent export of "green" energy and "green" steel," he stated.
Expressing interest in researching approaches to support, technology transfer and commercialization of innovations in Germany, RomanVasilenko called for the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation in this area and improving the efficiency of relevant institutions and mechanisms between Kazakhstan and Germany.
Anke Reiffenstuel, Director for Academic Relations, Education and Research Policy of the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan and the region as a whole, noting the Germany-Central Asia summit held in September this year. "Central Asia was the first region in the world with which Germany concluded a strategic regional partnership. We believe that it will further deepen the relations between our two countries."
The representative of the German Foreign Ministry informed the participants about the current state of bilateral cooperation in the field of education and as a successful example noted the role of the Kazakh-German University, labeling it a "flagship project." At the end of the speech expressed her willingness to take an active part in the BEC meetings in the future.
President of Kazakhstan-German University (DKU) Professor Wolrad Rommel in his speech informed about the course of reorganization of Kazakhstan-German University activity, emphasizing the necessity and "aspiration of DKU to the integration into educational system of Kazakhstan". Rommel pointed out the great potential of the youth of our country, striving for education. According to him, "the economy of the country functions well when it effectively interacts with science".
Jens Neugebauer, Head of the group of international representative offices and leading advisors of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the largest society of applied science with a turnover of 3 billion euros, spoke about the activities of the entity, emphasizing the purpose of the organization, which is to "fill the gap between industry and science". At the end of his speech, he emphasized that this goal is also highly relevant in today's reality.
Vice-Minister for Science and Higher Education of Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Ahmed-Zaki, President of Anhalt University, member of the founding committee of the German Agency for Transfer and Innovation Jörg Bagdan, Chairman of the Board-Director of IJSC "East Kazakhstan Technical University named after Daulet Serikbayev" Saule Rakhmetullina, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "Science Fund" Aliya Sembayeva, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Agency for Development of Innovations "QazInnovations" Madiyar Abilov - all took part in the podium discussion.
In the course of the dialogue, there was a thorough exchange of views on the prospects of scientific and innovative cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in the context of the implementation of modern business models.
At the end of the discussion, Nurlan Onzhanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany, drew attention to the need for support and further development of German language teaching in Kazakhstan.
About 100 representatives of the scientific community, political and business circles, and the expert community attended the meeting.
For reference: The Berlin Eurasian Club is a unique dialogue platform. BEC meetings held annually in Astana, Brussels and Berlin. Over the 10 years of its existence, the Club has become an effective mechanism for direct interaction between representatives of business circles interested in mutually beneficial business with officials and expert community of the two countries.
14.12.2023, 12:58 61851
First Deputy Foreign Minister held meetings with heads of international organizations in Geneva
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov took part in the high-level event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. While in Geneva, Kairat Umarov met with the heads of international organizations - UN OHCHR, WHO, ILO, IOM and WIPO. During the conversations, the Kazakh diplomat highlighted the socio-political development of Kazakhstan and spoke about the ongoing reforms. Particular attention was paid to high-quality and effective interaction with partners at the Geneva platform on human rights issues, as well as deepening cooperation on the socio-economic and humanitarian track at the country and multilateral levels, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on the sidelines of a high-level meeting, Kairat Umarov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations, strengthening human rights institutions, and fostering the development of a national system for the protection of human rights and democracy. Kairat Umarov spoke about the landmark decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on December 8, 2023, that endorsed the Action Plan that encompasses a range of measures to strengthen gender equality, protect child rights, combat domestic violence, and enhance human rights within the criminal justice system.
In a conversation with the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus, current state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and WHO was discussed. Noting the fundamental role of primary health care (PHC) in achieving global health coverage, the parties explored ways to advance Kazakhstan’s initiative to create an international coalition in support of PHC, voiced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the visit of the WHO Director General to Kazakhstan in October 2023.
At the headquarters of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Deputy Foreign Minister met with ILO Director General Gilbert Houngbo. Kairat Umarov outlined the efforts of our country in the field of protecting the labor rights of workers and employers, as well as the integration of international standards into national legislation. Welcoming the openness of the Government of Kazakhstan to dialogue and constructive interaction, Gilbert Houngbo expressed hope for continued cooperation with the Government, and Kazakhstan’s trade unions and employers' organizations.
During meetings with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, and the Deputy Director General for Operations, Ugochi Daniels, joint efforts in protecting the rights of migrants were discussed. IOM representatives noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in strengthening regional cooperation within the framework of the Almaty Process - a consultative platform on refugee protection and international migration. The parties confirmed their readiness to develop partnership further, including through the implementation of regional projects based on the UN Regional Center for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
First Deputy Minister also met with the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang to discuss the development of intellectual property in Kazakhstan. Kairat Umarov emphasized the role of WIPO in shaping the Global Innovation Index, proposed a master's program for the countries of Central Asia and the possibility of establishing a WIPO regional office in Almaty. Gratitude was extended for WIPO's initiatives aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and collaboration with the Economic Research Institute of Kazakhstan was proposed. Discussions encompassed support for patent protection, trademark registration, and the initiation of a mentoring project for women entrepreneurs. Emphasizing the imperative of strengthening partnerships, the meeting marked a significant step towards fostering sustainable development through intellectual property advancements.
14.12.2023, 11:33 65431
Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held political consultations with Director General of the Department for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland Marja Liivala, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The agenda of the meeting included the current state and prospects of the development of bilateral cooperation as well as international affairs.
Welcoming dynamic high-level contacts, Deputy Minister Vassilenko reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening mutually beneficial partnership with Suomi.
Finland’s Foreign Ministry officials stressed the importance of close dialogue between Astana and Helsinki, including on the multilateral fora, emphasing that Kazakhstan is an important partner in Central Asia.
During his visit to Finland, Deputy Minister Vassilenko met with Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament of Finland Kimmo Kiljunen to discuss opportunities to broaden bilateral and multilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation. As the Deputy Minister stated, the recently established Friendship Group with Kazakhstan at the Parliament of Finland will contribute to promoting Kazakh-Finnish inter-parliamentary dialogue to a qualitatively new level.
Kimmo Kiljunen confirmed keen interest to facilitate ties with Kazakhstan’s parliamentarians, including in exchanges of mutual visits and hosting joint events.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko also met with Under-Secretary of State for International Trade of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Jarno Syrjälä. The parties discussed the prospects for trade and economic cooperation between the countries. Roman Vassilenko noted the positive dynamics of the development of trade and economic relations, emphasizing the growth of mutual trade turnover by 7.8% in January-October 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
In this context, the parties underlined the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, expressing confidence that the next 13th IGC meeting in April 2024 in Astana will give a significant impetus to the enhancement of cooperation in the field of energy, agriculture, transport and others areas of mutually beneficial partnership.
The Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister also visited Aleksanteri Institute and had a meeting with Director Markku Kangaspuro. They exchanged views on international and regional issues.
13.12.2023, 21:38 75291
Kenya to abolish visa requirement for all foreign visitors beginning January
Foreign visitors to Kenya will not be required to have a visa beginning January 2024, President William Ruto announced Tuesday during the celebration of Jamhuri Day, or Independence Day, held in Nairobi, the capital, Xinhua reports.
Ruto said all foreign nationals will enter the county without a visa from January next year, a move that is expected to boost tourism.
Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," Ruto said.
The Kenyan leader said that to implement the visa-free policy, the government has adopted a digital platform to ensure that all travelers to the country are identified in advance through an electronic platform.
An electronic travel authorization will be granted to foreign nationals visiting Kenya, Ruto said, adding that a visa-free regime aligns with his administration's quest to boost the growth of tourism and borderless commerce.
Kenya had earlier waived visa requirements for citizens from Indonesia, Senegal, and Congo, anchored on bilateral agreements to enhance the movement of tourists, investors, and skilled personnel.
President Ruto has advocated for the abolition of visas for Africans visiting Kenya to realize the continent's integration agenda since taking over power in September 2022.
Kenya joins Rwanda which in November announced visa-free travel for all Africans.
During his speech at the 60th independence anniversary celebration, Ruto said his administration was committed to renewing key sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, agriculture, health, and financial services in line with the people-centered growth model.
In addition, Ruto said Kenya intends to remain a transport and logistics hub to benefit optimally from the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
13.12.2023, 20:24 75896
Astana Hosted a Meeting of the CICA Senior Officials Committee
Meeting of the Senior Officials Committee of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia chaired by Alibek Bakaev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, Deputy Minister Bakaev summed up outcomes of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the outgoing year, informing the Member States about the progress achieved in implementing confidence-building measures within the CICA. He also outlined upcoming plans for the next year, including High-level Conference on Environmental Issues and Meeting of Volunteer Leaders Movements.
SOC Chairman shared his vision on further implementation of the CICA Transformation Roadmap, which was adopted during the Informal Meeting of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers on September 21, 2023 in New York.
The Roadmap acts as a guide for all Member States in the process of transforming the Conference into full-fledged international organization and consists of such thematic clusters as the development of a charter, financial and budgetary reform, improvement of the regulatory framework, including issues of updating the rules of procedure and strengthening human resources capacity of the Secretariat.
As a result of the meeting, Senior officials approved the Action Plan and the budget of the Secretariat for 2024, adopted the Concept Papers in the priority areas Natural Disaster Management and Environmental Protection, coordinated by Iran and Mongolia respectively. After report on the results of the Secretariat’s work this year by Kairat Sarybai, CICA Secretary General, SOC participants authorized the Secretariat to carry out further activities to strengthen external relations with the SCO, ASEAN, and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.
Significant achievement in the context of expanding the geography of the Conference is the SOC’s recommendation to the Council of Foreign Ministers to grant observer status to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
13.12.2023, 10:21 69801
First Official Visit of Kazakh Foreign Minister to Romania Opens New Chapter in Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Bucharest with the first official visit in the history of bilateral relations. During the visit, meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu was held, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The main topics of the meeting of Kazakhstan and Romania foreign ministers were issues of enhancing political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, expanding the legal framework, as well as exchanging views on key regional and global issues.
The parties confirmed their interest in intensifying contacts at all levels and strengthening cooperation within the framework of the UN, OSCE and other international structures.
During the talks, the commitment of Astana and Bucharest to an open and trusting dialogue was confirmed. "Kazakhstan highly appreciates that Romania became the first European state to recognize our independence in 1991. You are a reliable and important partner for us in Eastern Europe and the European Union," Murat Nurtleu stated.
In turn, Luminița Odobescu noted the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Romania, and also stressed the readiness of the Romanian side for comprehensive cooperation. "We are ready to maintain this positive momentum and continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in such particularly important areas as transport and energy," Romanian minister stated.
The foreign ministers of the two countries focused on the need to expand trade, economic and investment ties. In addition, agriculture, healthcare, education and digitalization are identified as promising areas.
A striking example of mutually beneficial investment coordination is the activity of KazMunayGas International - Kazakhstan's largest foreign asset in Romania. Today, the Kazakh company retains its reputation as one of the key investors in this country and contributes to ensuring the energy security of Europe.
Romania is Kazakhstan's leading trade and investment partner in the Central and Eastern Europe region, ranking 5th among the EU countries and 12th in the world. The volume of bilateral trade in 2022 amounted to 2.7 billion US dollars, and in January-October of this year it has already reached 2.3 billion US dollars. KazMunayGaz's direct investments in Romanian assets exceeded 4 billion US dollars. Over the past decade, Romania has invested 1.57 billion US dollars in the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 37 companies with Romanian capital are registered in Kazakhstan.
The parties reached an agreement on the joint development of the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM - Middle Corridor). In this regard, the Kazakh side stressed the importance of integrating our logistics infrastructures, including the seaports of Aktau and Constanța, which effectively connect Europe and Asia.
The interlocutors paid attention to the issues of further development of cultural and humanitarian exchange. In particular, the foreign ministers reached an agreement on the implementation of joint projects in the field of education, science and culture. It should be noted that over the past three years, busts of great poets Abai Kunanbayev and Mihai Eminescu, as well as squares "Bucharest" and "Kazakhstan" have been solemnly opened in the capitals of our countries.
As a result of the negotiations, a Joint Statement of the two ministers was adopted, as well as memoranda were signed aimed at strengthening cooperation between foreign policy research institutes and official development assistance agencies.
