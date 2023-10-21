Kazakhstan has become the second largest oil supplier to Greece

Images | Depositphotos

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev and Chairman of the Centre for Planning and Economic Research of Greece (hereinafter - KEPE) Panagiotis Liargovas discussed the current state of bilateral trade and issues of improving the mechanisms of implementation of economic cooperation between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





KEPE, under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Hellenic Republic, is the largest and oldest think tank that provides research and analysis to the Government of the Hellenic Republic on foreign and domestic economic policies.





Panagiotis Liargovas stated his intention to strengthen interaction with Kazakhstan’s economic institutions to conduct practical research aimed at ensuring long-term and sustainable development of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece. The parties paid special attention to the issues of energy security, given that Kazakhstan has become the second largest supplier of oil to Greece by the end of the first half of 2023 with a share of 24% as a result of the restructuring of the energy market in Europe.





Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev familiarised the interlocutor with the new economic policy of Kazakhstan and the implementation of cooperation with the European Union in the fields of energy, transport and sustainable development, given that KEPE is the National Productivity Board of Greece, responsible for working with the European Commission to improve the competitiveness of the country.





In addition, the parties also discussed measures to diversify bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Greece with a focus on industrial and regional economic interaction.