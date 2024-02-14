Kazakhstan Intends to Continue Democratic Transformations

Images | Kazakh MFA

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov arrived in the Ferghana region on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The first day of the trip was focused on the industrial component of the region. Beibut Atamkulov visited large industrial facilities in Ferghana, including: Ferghana Chemical Plant, Ferghana Oil Refinery, "Feraganaazot" plant.





The Embassy delegation was shown the production facilities of the enterprises and a wide catalog of manufactured goods.





The technological process of chemical production was demonstrated at the Ferghana Chemical Plant, and representatives of the plant informed Beibut Atamkulov about their needs in purchasing the necessary raw materials.





At the refinery, the head of the diplomatic mission got acquainted with the activities of the enterprise, as well as with the progress of deep modernization carried out at the plant.





Extensive negotiations were held at the "Ferganaazot" plant with the plant’s staff and with representatives of the plant's investor, the international petrochemical group Indorama Corporation.





During the conversation with the management of the enterprises, the prospects of their export potential, import needs and the possibility of supplying Kazakhstani raw materials and products were also discussed.





The second day of the trip to the Ferghana region, on February 9, turned out to be no less eventful and interesting.





The large industrial complexes and petrochemical plants inspected on the first day were replaced by the light industry sector.





The delegation of the Embassy of Kazakhstan was shown the textile enterprise "Global Textile", one of the leading Uzbek companies for the production of yarn and knitted fabric.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov got acquainted with the production shop, and representatives of the enterprise told about the technologies used, including the drip irrigation system of fields and satellite monitoring Crop Monitoring. It is noteworthy that the Global Textile complex includes a full production cycle from cotton cultivation to the production of a wide range of clothing, thereby forming a full-fledged cotton and textile cluster.





Upon completion of the inspection, the Embassy delegation went to the city of Kokand to visit companies located in the special economic zone of the same name. In the Kokand FEZ, special attention was paid to the Quantity Class flour mill and the enterprise for the production of building materials with the participation of Chinese investors BNBM.





Following a visit to all major enterprises in the region and a study of production facilities, Ambassador Beibut Atamkulov met with Khokim of the Fergana region Khairullo Bozarov. The meeting, held in a friendly atmosphere, was filled with constructive proposals from both sides on the development of interregional dialogue and the establishment of direct contacts between the business circles of the regions of Kazakhstan and the Ferghana region.





Beibut Atamkulov informed the head of the region about the holding of an Interregional Cooperation Forum in the near future, which should give impetus to the deepening of close trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the regions of the two countries.





Speaking about the cultural and humanitarian component of the relations between the two countries, it should be emphasized that the Ferghana Valley is famous for its rich history of architectural monuments. Special attention is drawn to the skilled craftsmen in the manufacture of ceramic products, whose experience has been passed on for many centuries.





On the way to the city of Kokand, the Embassy delegation visited the International Ceramics Center and Rishtan pottery workshops, including the country-famous house museum of master Rustam Usmanov. In the ancient city of Margilan, a tour of the Yedgorilik silk weaving factory, the largest manufactory for the production of handmade silk products in Uzbekistan, was held.





On February 10, the working trip of diplomats of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Ferghana region ended. Ambassador Beibut Atamkulov thanked the deputy governor of the region Nuriddin Mamazhonov and the staff of the khokimiyat for the high level of organization of the visit.