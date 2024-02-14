13.02.2024, 20:02 4876
Kazakhstan Intends to Continue Democratic Transformations
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Comprehensive presentation on democratic reforms was delivered to the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan on the eve of the regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During a briefing on the topic "Promotion of human rights: a comprehensive dialogue on transformational reforms in Kazakhstan", First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, provided updates on the progress of political and human rights reforms in 2023, as well as the priorities and plans of Kazakhstan in its final year of HRC membership. Notably, one of the key outcomes of Kazakhstan's HRC membership last year was the adoption of the resolution "Ensuring quality education for peace and tolerance for every child", developed by Kazakhstan. Umarov expressed gratitude to the countries that co-sponsored and supported the resolution, with a total of 126 states acting as co-authors.
Simultaneously, the First Deputy Minister informed that in 2024, initiatives on gender equality and the elimination of domestic violence will be Kazakhstan's priorities at HRC sessions.
Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Botagoz Zhakselekova, presented the results of implementing reforms by the Head of State in the field of human rights, including decentralization of the political system, simplification of party registration, and protection of citizens' rights. Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alua Nadirkulova, highlighted the role of the consultative and advisory body, the "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension", at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Additionally, representatives of the diplomatic corps had the opportunity to pose questions to the speakers.
During the briefing, the renowned Kazakh diplomat, Jarbussynova, presented her program, goals, and visions as a candidate for membership in the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women for 2025-2028.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.02.2024, 19:08 4816
Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Comprehensive Cooperation
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov held a meeting with the Director-General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Kadir Jailani, during which diplomats discussed the state and prospects of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian relations between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties coordinated plans and timelines for inter-ministerial political consultations, substantive issues for the upcoming session of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, specific areas of interaction between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and business circles, as well as strengthening the contractual and legal framework between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
During the conversation, the parties also discussed the development of multilateral ties and planned activities in the cultural-humanitarian sphere.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2024, 14:01 5061
New Ambassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Jovičić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The diplomats discussed the prospects for the development of the entire spectrum of partnership between Kazakhstan and Serbia, with particular emphasis on expanding trade and economic cooperation within the framework of implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu to Belgrade in November 2023.
The parties exchanged views on the events scheduled for this year, including the 3rd meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission, the visit of Serbian parliamentarians from the friendship group to Kazakhstan, as well as political consultations between the two ministries.
At the end of the conversation, the Serbian Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and noted he is ready to make every effort to further strengthen the broad cooperation between the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2024, 13:59 5221
Prospects of Kazakh-Austrian Cooperation Discussed at MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Willy Kempel, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The talks focused on relevant bilateral and multilateral issues.
The diplomats expressed mutual aspiration to further strengthen Kazakh-Austrian political, economic and people-to-people ties.
The parties noted the important role the Bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation plays in facilitating business contacts and investment partnership (co-chaired by Roman Vassilenko and Director General of the Federal Ministry for Labour and Economics of Austria Florian Frauscher).
The Deputy Minister stressed Kazakh side’s interest in broadening the legal framework of the bilateral cooperation and, specifically, in concluding new cooperation agreements in the legal sphere.
Moreover, Vassilenko raised the issue of simplifying the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan by the European Union, noting that advancing dialogue and concrete measures in this area will promote favourable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation across the whole spectrum of relationship.
For reference: Kazakhstan and Austria are important economic partners.
In 2023, according to Kazakhstan’s statistics bilateral trade turnover amounted to 332.6 million US dollars (exports -9.7 million, imports - 322.9 million). Since 2005, the volume of Austrian investments to Kazakhstan has exceeded 3 billion US dollars.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2024, 12:40 8016
Regions of Kazakhstan and the Ferghana Region of Uzbekistan are Expanding Industrial and Cultural Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov arrived in the Ferghana region on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The first day of the trip was focused on the industrial component of the region. Beibut Atamkulov visited large industrial facilities in Ferghana, including: Ferghana Chemical Plant, Ferghana Oil Refinery, "Feraganaazot" plant.
The Embassy delegation was shown the production facilities of the enterprises and a wide catalog of manufactured goods.
The technological process of chemical production was demonstrated at the Ferghana Chemical Plant, and representatives of the plant informed Beibut Atamkulov about their needs in purchasing the necessary raw materials.
At the refinery, the head of the diplomatic mission got acquainted with the activities of the enterprise, as well as with the progress of deep modernization carried out at the plant.
Extensive negotiations were held at the "Ferganaazot" plant with the plant’s staff and with representatives of the plant's investor, the international petrochemical group Indorama Corporation.
During the conversation with the management of the enterprises, the prospects of their export potential, import needs and the possibility of supplying Kazakhstani raw materials and products were also discussed.
The second day of the trip to the Ferghana region, on February 9, turned out to be no less eventful and interesting.
The large industrial complexes and petrochemical plants inspected on the first day were replaced by the light industry sector.
The delegation of the Embassy of Kazakhstan was shown the textile enterprise "Global Textile", one of the leading Uzbek companies for the production of yarn and knitted fabric.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov got acquainted with the production shop, and representatives of the enterprise told about the technologies used, including the drip irrigation system of fields and satellite monitoring Crop Monitoring. It is noteworthy that the Global Textile complex includes a full production cycle from cotton cultivation to the production of a wide range of clothing, thereby forming a full-fledged cotton and textile cluster.
Upon completion of the inspection, the Embassy delegation went to the city of Kokand to visit companies located in the special economic zone of the same name. In the Kokand FEZ, special attention was paid to the Quantity Class flour mill and the enterprise for the production of building materials with the participation of Chinese investors BNBM.
Following a visit to all major enterprises in the region and a study of production facilities, Ambassador Beibut Atamkulov met with Khokim of the Fergana region Khairullo Bozarov. The meeting, held in a friendly atmosphere, was filled with constructive proposals from both sides on the development of interregional dialogue and the establishment of direct contacts between the business circles of the regions of Kazakhstan and the Ferghana region.
Beibut Atamkulov informed the head of the region about the holding of an Interregional Cooperation Forum in the near future, which should give impetus to the deepening of close trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the regions of the two countries.
Speaking about the cultural and humanitarian component of the relations between the two countries, it should be emphasized that the Ferghana Valley is famous for its rich history of architectural monuments. Special attention is drawn to the skilled craftsmen in the manufacture of ceramic products, whose experience has been passed on for many centuries.
On the way to the city of Kokand, the Embassy delegation visited the International Ceramics Center and Rishtan pottery workshops, including the country-famous house museum of master Rustam Usmanov. In the ancient city of Margilan, a tour of the Yedgorilik silk weaving factory, the largest manufactory for the production of handmade silk products in Uzbekistan, was held.
On February 10, the working trip of diplomats of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Ferghana region ended. Ambassador Beibut Atamkulov thanked the deputy governor of the region Nuriddin Mamazhonov and the staff of the khokimiyat for the high level of organization of the visit.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2024, 09:32 14411
Prospects of Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Meeting in International Energy Agency
Tell a friend
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov held a bilateral meeting with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties reviewed the experience of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IEA so far and the potential for its consolidation.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed Fatih Birol of Astana’s latest approaches on tackling the global climate change, adoption of the Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality in the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2060, the outcomes of the country’s participation in the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, as well as the initiative to hold a Regional Climate Summit of Central Asia in 2026.
Birol welcomed Kazakhstan’s active stance on the international climate agenda and the country’s joining the Global Methane Pledge recently, while expressing interest in joint work on promising areas of cooperation.
For reference: Established in 1974 and headquartered in Paris, the IEA promotes global dialogue on energy, delivers authoritative analysis, policy recommendations, and real-world solutions to help countries provide secure and sustainable energy for all. Its membership today includes 31 states that are also part of the OECD.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2024, 08:29 14601
Prospects for the Development of Inter-Parliamentary Ties Discussed in the National Assembly of Bulgaria
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
In order to strengthen bilateral ties through parliamentary diplomacy and to discuss key aspects of cooperation in various areas, including political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian issues, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev met with the head of the Friendship Group with Kazakhstan in the 49th National Assembly of Bulgaria, Erten Anisova, as well as her deputy Venko Sabrutev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of Kazakh-Bulgarian relations and confirmed their readiness for further deepening of practical interaction. It was also emphasized that inter-parliamentary Friendship Groups play a key role in activating cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two states. In this context, the mutual commitment to strengthening contacts between the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the National Assembly of Bulgaria was confirmed.
Additionally, special attention was given to the content of the January interview with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focusing on issues of domestic and foreign policy, socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, construction of nuclear power plant, and other relevant topics.
In conclusion, the interlocutors agreed to maintain a working dialogue on all issues identified during the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2024, 17:34 20301
Kazakhstan to Increase Comprehensive Cooperation with Belgium and the Netherlands
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held meetings with Ambassador of Belgium Henri Vantieghem and Ambassador of the Netherlands Nico Schermers, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Discussions with the Belgian diplomat focused on further strengthening the political dialogue and enhancing economic and trade ties between the two countries. The parties highlighted the positive role of the bilateral Business Council, established in 2023, in advancing trade and investment cooperation.
The Deputy Minister congratulated Belgium on assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and expressed hope for active joint efforts in facilitating visa regulations for the citizens of Kazakhstan.
At the meeting with the Dutch diplomat, mutual interest in boosting trade and investment cooperation, promoting collaboration in agriculture, water resource management, and other relevant areas was highlighted.
Both parties expressed readiness to support the work of the joint Kazakh-Dutch Agricultural Committee established at the end of last year with a view to give a new impetus to mutually beneficial partnership.
Roman Vassilenko called on both counterparts to collaborate in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route that opens up new prospects for expanding trade and economic interaction between Kazakhstan and Europe.
The issues of cooperation in Central Asia were also reviewed during the meetings, especially in view of the preparation for the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia in Astana this year. The Deputy Minister informed about Kazakhstan’s initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation in protecting the environment, water resources and other spheres. Considering the advanced European expertise, Vassilenko also expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement joint projects in the region.
For reference: Belgium is an important trading partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. Bilateral trade in 2023 reached 523.7 million US dollars (exports - 220.7 million, imports - 303 million). The gross inflow of investment from Belgium to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to 12.4 billion US dollars.
The Netherlands is one of the top five trading partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. In 2023, bilateral trade was 4.4 billion US dollars (exports - 4 billion, imports - 400 million). Since 2005, direct investments from the Netherlands to Kazakhstan amounted to about 117.7 billion US dollars.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2024, 10:32 19621
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Expand Interregional Ties
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev paid an official visit to the largest city of Northeastern Bulgaria and the "maritime capital" of the country - Varna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, the interlocutors noted the important role of interregional cooperation in the progressive development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and also discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, in order to build up relations at the interregional level, special emphasis was placed on completing the procedure for establishing twinning ties with the "Southern capital" of Kazakhstan - Almaty, which was started in 2004 (in 2004, a Protocol of Intent on cooperation was signed).
At the same time, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev noted the importance of building up bilateral trade and economic relations in the transport and logistics sphere in the context of the increasing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in ensuring transit flows between the countries of Europe, Central Asia and China, as well as establishing and strengthening direct contacts between tour operators to mutually increase tourist flows.
In turn, Blagomir Kotsev expressed his commitment to the development of interregional relations with Kazakhstan, assuring of his constant support for initiatives to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.
During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat also got acquainted with the infrastructure of the largest Bulgarian seaport on the Black Sea - the Port of Varna, discussed with its management issues of increasing the volume of cargo transportation from Kazakhstan. Viktor Temirbayev focused on the increasing role of the Middle Corridor in the context of geopolitical turbulence and called on local maritime operators to actively use the potential of the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" to build up trade relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.
In order to strengthen cooperation in the educational sphere, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with Krasimir Nedyalkov, President of the Varna Free University "Chernorizets Hrabar", during which a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation between Kazakh and Bulgarian educational institutions of various profiles.
Krasimir Nedyalkov shared his experience in implementing the policy of improving the quality of education in the European context, headed by his educational institution, as well as plans and priorities for the development of international cooperation with foreign universities.
The Kazakh diplomat invited the leadership of the Bulgarian university to participate in the International Educational Fair (Astana and Almaty, March 4-5, 2024), which provides a good opportunity to establish contacts and further mutually beneficial partnerships between educational institutions. In addition, the Bulgarian side was invited to expand the practice of student exchanges, the organization of advanced training courses for teaching staff and contacts through student practice.
Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev also met with Kazakhstani students studying in Varna. During the conversation in the "Q&A" format, our students were informed about the priorities and tasks within the framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education, about the political and socio-economic reforms in the country carried out according to the tasks of the Head of State, as well as the importance of consular registration at the Embassy and maintaining constant communication with the Consul.
Taking the opportunity, the Kazakh diplomat wished the students success in their studies, drawing attention to the importance of the young generation receiving a quality education as part of a strategic course to build a Just Kazakhstan.
Concluding his visit to Varna, Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and compatriots, during which he discussed topical issues, as well as familiarized to them ongoing reforms and transformations in Kazakhstan.
Varna is the largest city on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the third (after Sofia and Plovdiv) largest in the country. The Varna Seaport with 45 berths has a processing capacity of more than 10 million tons of annual cargo traffic. Varna Free University "Chernorizets Hrabar" is the largest private university in Bulgaria, founded in 1991. Currently, about 5,000 students study at the university in 35 specialties, including from Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
07.02.2024, 18:53We did everything we could - Roman Sklyar on search for JSC Maikainzoloto's buried bus 07.02.2024, 21:3635166President Tokayev Sets Ambitious Economic Agenda for Kazakhstan 07.02.2024, 14:5934716Necessary to improve housing construction quality, President Tokayev 08.02.2024, 13:2234401Police detains woman suspected of killing her two kids in Turkistan 07.02.2024, 12:4334296President urges Kazakh Government to radically rethink the way of work 19.01.2024, 18:3186626Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 22.01.2024, 21:3077881Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State 16.01.2024, 13:0776446Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030 18.01.2024, 15:3276146Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024 18.01.2024, 12:0575646Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan