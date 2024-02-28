27.02.2024, 09:22 7016
Kazakhstan Participates in the High-Level Segment of the UN Human Rights Council
Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Geneva to participate in the High-level Segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council and other events of the UN global platform. The meeting was attended by more than 100 high-level representatives of states, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, the Kazakh Foreign Minister informed the international community about the results achieved by Kazakhstan in improving the national human rights system and further priorities in this direction. In particular, the outcomes of the implementation of four packages of reforms by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the restoration of the Constitutional Court, as well as the strengthening of the institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan were noted.
In this vein, Minister Nurtleu voiced the main message to the international community: "Democratic transformations in Kazakhstan are irreversible".
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed concern about the intensification of geopolitical upheavals and regional conflicts, as well as growing economic uncertainty in the world. He stressed that no country is able to cope with such crises alone and called for strengthening multilateral partnership in this regard.
Minister noted that Kazakhstan will continue to contribute to dialogue and mutual understanding between nations, as well as to strengthening the global human rights system.
Murat Nurtleu called on the international community to put human rights at the center of efforts to build peace, including in the areas of disarmament, digitalization and gender equality.
For reference: The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) was established in accordance with General Assembly Resolution 60/251 of March 15, 2006 and is an intergovernmental body of the UN system, responsible for promoting universal respect for and protection of human rights around the world, reviewing situations related to human rights violations, as well as preparing relevant recommendations. The UN Human Rights Council replaced the UN Human Rights Commission that preceded it. The Council consists of 47 member states, who are elected for a three-year term by a majority vote, by direct secret ballot.
28.02.2024
Kazakhstan Took Part in the High-level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his statement, the Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the Conference on Disarmament, which remains the sole multilateral forum for negotiations on disarmament.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that in modern geopolitical conditions, disarmament issues are especially important for promoting dialogue based on the UN Charter and international law.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that nuclear disarmament is an unchanging priority of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. He stated that our country would chair two of the most important multilateral forums - the Second Preparatory Committee of the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the third meeting of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - and would also host the meeting of representatives of all nuclear-weapon-free zones this year.
Noting the importance of strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention, the Minister called on delegations to work together to implement the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create an International Agency for Biological Safety.
In addition, as part of his visit to Geneva, Minister Nurtleu held bilateral meetings with the heads of the UN Office in Geneva and the International Labor Organization.
During the meeting with the Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, the readiness to reinforce interaction on all key topics of the global agenda at the Geneva-based platform was confirmed.
The parties discussed Kazakhstan's initiatives in the field of nuclear disarmament, strengthening the non-proliferation regime of weapons of mass destruction, creating the International Agency for Biosafety, as well as the Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
In this context, the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted that our country attaches great importance to the activities of the Conference on Disarmament and considers it as the only and indispensable multilateral negotiating platform in the field of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control. Nurtleu expressed gratitude to the head of the UN Office for supporting the annual events dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests (August 29).
During a meeting with the Director General of the International Labor Organization, Gilbert Houngbo, Minister Nurtleu informed him about the reforms carried out in the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of legal regulation of labor relations, aimed, among other things, at expanding the protection of workers' rights, improving working conditions and increasing the minimum wage. In addition, the Kazakh diplomat announced the country’s intention to continue to bring national legislation in the area of labor rights, employment and social protection in accordance with ILO standards.
Furthermore, Foreign Minister voiced Kazakhstan’s support for the ILO chief’s initiative on the Global Coalition for Social Justice and expressed our country’s readiness to join it.
During the meeting, Nurtleu conveyed to ILO Director General an invitation on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Astana International Forum, to be held in June this year.
On the margins of the Conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held separate bilateral negotiations with Foreign Ministers Nasser Bourita of Morocco, Riyad al-Maliki of Palestine, Filip Ivanović of Montenegro, Margus Tsahkna of Estonia and Hanke Bruins Slot of the Netherlands.
The parties discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels, including mutual support in international organizations.
For reference: the Conference on Disarmament was created in 1979 by decision of the first special session of the UN General Assembly on disarmament, held in 1978. The CD is the successor to the Ten-Nation Committee (1960), the Eighteen-Nation Committee (1962-1968), and the Conference of the Committee on Disarmament (1969-1978). Currently, CD is comprised of 65 Member States. The Conference traditionally meets at the Palais des Nations in Geneva (Switzerland).
27.02.2024
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy Priorities and Democratic Processes are in the Focus of Multilateral Geneva
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, during his visit to Geneva, held a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of international organizations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the current global challenges, deepening regional cooperation between the countries of Central Asia, as well as the initiative to establish the UN Regional Hub for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty were discussed. The Minister also conveyed an invitation from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, scheduled for July this year in Kazakhstan.
UN Secretary General Guterres, thanking for the invitation, highly appreciated the efforts of Kazakhstan in promoting sustainable development and strengthening international peace and security, including within the framework of regional organizations such as the SCO and CICA.
With the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister discussed the productive work of our country in the Human Rights Council, as well as the progress in implementing the Action Plan on Human Rights and the Rule of Law and the recommendations of the OHCHR.
Volker Türk, positively assessing the ongoing democratic transformations in the country, welcomed the start of technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and his Office. He supported focusing joint work on the effective implementation of the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to further strengthen the human rights system of our country.
Moreover, Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the promotion and protection of human rights are an integral part of Kazakhstan's vision of a democratic and prosperous society. He said that these issues are the basis of the reforms carried out by President Tokayev in recent years.
During the meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, there was noted a high level of cooperation, as well as the first official visit of the head of the World Health Office to Kazakhstan in October 2023 to participate in the Global Conference on Primary Health Care and the 73rd session of the Organization’s Regional Committee for Europe.
The parties discussed issues related to promoting the initiative of the Head of our State to create a Coalition for Primary Health Care.
The Minister informed Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), about the Government's task of creating conditions that promote the growth of the creative economy in the country. In this regard, an agreement was reached to enhance collaboration in the area of intellectual property.
The parties identified the opening of a Master's programme with a double diploma between WIPO and a Kazakh university, as well as the provision of technical assistance from the organization, as promising areas of interaction.
On the same day, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister held bilateral talks with the heads of the foreign ministries of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi; Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son; Saudi Arabia, Faisal Al-Saud; Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis; Albania, Igli Hasani; and Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including mutual support within international organizations. Additionally, they addressed key aspects of activities within the Human Rights Council, including the joint promotion of initiatives on current issues on the UN agenda.
26.02.2024
Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Slovak cooperation Discussed at Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan Robert Kirnag compared notes on current issues and outlined plans for the year, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the diplomats exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia, with particular emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment interactions, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian partnership.
Roman Vassilenko emphasized the importance of giving a new impetus to joint efforts within the Kazakh-Slovak intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation. The 10th meeting of the Commission is expected to be held this year in Astana (Commission’s co-chairs: from the Kazakh side - Vice-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiev, from the Slovak side - State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Vladimír Šimoňák).
Concluding the meeting, the parties affirmed their commitment to sustaining regular communication to fully harness the potential of bilateral relations.
For reference: In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Slovakia reached 138.9 million US dollars (+13.3%), (exports - $ 2.2 million, imports - $136.7 million). According to the Slovak statistics, the volume of trade turnover for 11 months of 2023 amounted to 174.9 million US dollars (+ 17%), exports from Kazakhstan to Slovakia - 77.4 million US dollars (+ 4.5%), exports from Slovakia to Kazakhstan - 97.5 million US dollars (+ 29.3%)
From 2005 to September 2023, Kazakhstan attracted 21.5 million US dollars in direct investment from Slovakia.
Currently, 31 companies with Slovak capital participation are registered in Kazakhstan.
26.02.2024
Deepening of Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan were Discussed in Tokyo
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Sabr Yessimbekov held a meeting with Chairman of the Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO) Norihiko Ishiguro, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the parties highly appreciated the positive dynamics of trade between Kazakhstan and Japan in recent years, which grew by 10.5% in 2023, reaching 2.1 billion USD.
Sabr Yessimbekov expressed interest in further development of economic cooperation with Japan and introduced to the opponent the opportunities of increasing bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields.
Norihiko Ishiguro informed about the current activities of JETRO, including in Kazakhstan and expressed his intention to make efforts in expanding perspective areas of joint cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation for the further development of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.
23.02.2024
Kazakhstan and Egypt Held Eighth Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries
The eighth round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Egypt took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affair of Egypt chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, and his Egyptian counterpart, Ahmed Shaheen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the consultations, both sides hailed the positive momentum and successful development of Kazakh-Egyptian relations based on friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.
Diplomats expressed readiness to enhance dialogue at the highest and high levels, including parliamentary exchanges, and agreed to organize mutual official visits and bilateral meetings across various multilateral formats.
The parties discussed preparations for the sixth session of the Kazakh-Egyptian Intergovernmental Comission in Astana in 2024, emphasizing the need to revive its activities.
Deputy Minister Bakayev highlighted the importance of cooperation within international transport corridors, particularly the Middle Corridor, which can boost trade flow between Kazakhstan and Egypt.
Egypt showed interest in this issue, considering the economic losses from reduced trade through the Suez Canal.
Deputy Minister Shaheen expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s constructive role in Middle East conflict resolution and its humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. Kazakhstan, in turn, thanked Egypt for assisting in the evacuation of Kazakh citizens from the Gaza Strip.
The diplomats exchanged views on cooperation within regional and international organizations, with Egypt expressing full support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to transform the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia into a full-fledged organization and welcoming the adoption of the Roadmap.
Both sides emphasized the historical ties between Kazakhstan and Egypt, dating back to the 800-year history of the great Beybarys Sultan, which serves as a strong bridge for the current development and prosperity of the two peoples.
The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of regular bilateral consultations and a commitment to continue close dialogue between the ministries of foreign affairs.
23.02.2024
Kazakh-Thai Cooperation Discussed in Astana
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva held a meeting with the Thai delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Jakapong Sangmani, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Thai delegation included more than 10 entrepreneurs covering such sectors as agribusiness, healthcare, education and consulting.
During the negotiations, parties discussed the current state and further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Members of Thai delegation were presented with Kazakhstan’s investment climate and prospects for trade cooperation.
The parties noted a record increase in mutual trade turnover by 36% in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 (270.6 million US dollars), which amounted to about 370 million US dollars.
Head of delegations expressed interest in increasing trade, and also agreed on significant potential investment cooperation in agriculture, tourism, medicine, energy and food industry.
The Memorandum on Trade Development was signed between the Trade Policy Development Center Joint Stock Company (QazTrade) and the Trade Council of Thailand following the event.
23.02.2024
Issues of Access to Justice and Approaches to Further Development of Civil Society were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a regular meeting of the "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension" Consultative and Advisory Body, chaired by Ambassador-at-Large Alua Nadirkulova, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, as the main topics of discussion were the issues of access to justice, measures to implement the recommendations of the UN Committee within the framework of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and approaches to the further development of civil society in the country.
Representatives of the Constitutional Court, the Judicial Administration, interested ministries, Kazakhstan human rights NGOs, as well as guests of the site - representatives of the United Nations Development Program, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Representative Office of the European Union in the Republic of Kazakhstan attended event as participants.
In her speech, Nadirkulova noted that over the years the platform has become a real example of an open and sustainable dialogue between the Government and civil society in the framework of fulfilling international obligations. She also noted the importance of the political, economic and social reforms initiated by the Head of State within the framework of the Human Rights and Rule of Law Plan approved by him on December 8, 2023.
During the meeting, Deputy Head of the Staff of the Constitutional Court Yerlan Saparov noted that the supremacy of the Constitution, the protection of human rights and freedoms depend on an adequate legal response to emerging challenges and the legality of decisions of state bodies. As it was noted, citizens can directly apply to the Constitutional Court with applications for the recognition of illegal certain norms that, in their opinion, contradict the principles of the Basic Law. Saparov also drew attention to the fact that the institutional formation of the Constitutional Court, the formation of its practice, the expansion of citizens access to constitutional control, the granting of the Prosecutor General and the Ombudsman for Human Rights the right to raise the issue of the constitutionality of normative legal acts, the new format of their interaction with the branches of government naturally require further improvement of legislation.
In turn, the Head of the International Relations Department of the Judicial Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shakir Shayakhmetov informed about the systemic changes to strengthen the independence of judges, simplify the judicial process and improve court management aimed at strengthening citizens trust and improving access to justice.
Within the framework of the second question the Director of International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saadat Assanseitova shared information on the implementation of the recommendations of the UN Committee within the framework of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
Special attention was paid to the issue of providing housing for the most needy and socially vulnerable groups of the country’s population. In this regard, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Construction and Housing of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Kanat Mynbayev elaborated on the work carried out by the Ministry to improve the current housing legislation. Thus, the bill on reforming housing policy, which provides for new approaches to the distribution of housing among all needy citizens and revision of benefits and priorities for certain categories of citizens, is under consideration of the Mazhilis of the Parliament.
During the meeting, Vice-Minister of Justice Botagoz Zhakselekova shared novelties provided in the bill on intellectual property, aimed at strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights and creating conditions for the development of culture and, in general, the creative potential of citizens. In addition, it was noted about the ongoing work to improve access of visually impaired persons to published works, their professional development and social integration.
In turn, Asiya Khairulina, Chairperson of the Board of the NGO League of Women of Creative Initiative, drew attention to some problems in ensuring cultural rights in the country. As the speaker noted, the concept of cultural human rights today requires special legal clarification and regulation, as well as clarification of specific parameters of their content.
During the discussion of the third issue of the agenda, the Chairperson of the Committee for Civil Society Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulbara Sultanova informed about the ongoing work to develop approaches to further development of civil society. Thus, it is planned to conduct a number of activities to monitor the implementation of the Concept of Civil Society Development with the involvement of experts, sociological research organizations and public discussions with various stakeholders, including visits to the regions.
In general, the discussion of the agenda was open and constructive, and representatives of government agencies and NGOs listened to problematic issues and gave practical recommendations for systematic improvement of the legislative framework in the field of human rights.
For reference: CAB "DPHD" was established in 2013 on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform is an effective tool to facilitate dialogue between the Government and the civil sector. Various topical issues of human rights protection are discussed on the platform with the participation of international organizations (UNDP, UN OHCHR, OSCE, etc.) as observers.
22.02.2024
Implementation of Kazakhstan-EU Social Projects by Expert Center SOCIEUX+ Discussed in Brussels
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium organized a presentation of projects implemented in Kazakhstan in 2023 by SOCIEUX+, the Expert Center of the European Union on Employment, Labor Protection and Social Welfare, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Established and co-funded by the EU, SOCIEUX+ facilitates knowledge and experience exchange between European experts and institutions in partner countries on social security matters. This organization was established and operates with the financial support of the EU.
Representatives from diplomatic missions of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, and Mongolia were invited to the event, where the participants discussed the technical cooperation opportunities with SOCIEUX+ alongside European experts.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan shared insights into successful SOCIEUX+ projects in Kazakhstan, emphasizing collaborations with various Kazakh organizations.
In recent years, SOCIEUX+ has forged successful collaborations with Kazakh organizations, including the Institute of the Ombudsman for Children’s Rights, the Center for Support of Civic Initiatives, the Center for Development of Human Resources, the Department of Employment and Social Protection in Astana, as well as the Institute of Economic Research. To date, the Center has successfully completed five projects in Kazakhstan focused on enhancing social protection, labor protection, and employment", he said.
SOCIEUX+ representative, Marzhena Breza, presented collaboration opportunities with Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, and Mongolia, highlighting the organization’s role in knowledge exchange and expertise through short missions and activities.
Breza stated, "SOCIEUX+ serves as a tool for knowledge and experience exchange among specialists of government institutions, expanding possibilities for developing, managing and monitoring inclusive, effective, and sustainable employment and social protection strategies. For the last 2 years we have been actively cooperating with Kazakhstan and are interested in expanding the network of our partners in new countries".
Additionally, participants from the Astana Civil Initiatives Support Center and the "Dom" Public Foundation shared positive experiences of cooperation with SOCIEUX+, particularly in enhancing the monitoring and evaluation system for social projects under NGO grant financing, as well as establishing a mentorship system for children without parental care.
Overall, forum participants and guests recognized the significant potential and prospects for mutually beneficial collaboration with SOCIEUX+ and agreed to enhance practical interaction in the social sphere.
For reference: SOCIEUX+ is a technical cooperation fund created and co-funded by the EU through the Directorate-General for International Partnerships of the European Commission (INTPA) in collaboration with government institutions of Belgium, Spain and France.
SOCIEUX+ aims to improve access to employment opportunities and inclusive social protection systems globally, mobilizing European experts for short-term technical cooperation projects in over 155 countries.
