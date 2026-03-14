13.03.2026, 21:44 7976
Kazakhstan Presented its Initiative to Create an International Water Organization
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office at Nairobi Barlybay Sadykov took part in a briefing of the UN Environment Secretariat on the initiative of UN-80, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, B.Sadykov informed participants about Kazakhstan's initiative to establish an international water organization within the UN, noting that water supply issues are becoming increasingly important on countries' agendas, due to the fact that water is fundamental to environmental sustainability, social stability, and economic development.
It was also noted that, within the framework of the current process of reforming the UN system, it is important to begin discussions on the future consolidation of the Organization's mandate in the field of water resources with the aim of transforming the existing disparate frameworks and coordination platforms into a specialized organization on water resources within the UN system.
In addition, participants were informed that international consultations on this initiative will take place within the framework of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana on April 22-24, 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.03.2026, 18:58 8326
Kazakhstan’s Experience in Using Digital Technologies to Combat Drug Crime Presented in Vienna
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
On the margins of the 69th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, Kazakhstan delegation organized a side event titled "The Digital Shield: The Role of Innovative Technologies in Detecting Illicit Drug Trafficking and Laundering of Criminal Proceeds". The event was co-organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP), and the Foundation for the Internationalization of Public Administrations (FIAP), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International organizations in Vienna, in his opening remarks emphasized the importance of international cooperation in countering the drug threat. He noted that new technologies can serve as a "Digital Shield", enabling states and international organizations to more effectively detect illicit flows and disrupt the activities of criminal networks.
Key speakers at the event included Oliver Stolpe, Regional Representative of UNODC; Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana; and Tobias Jung Altrogge, Secretary General of FIAP.
During the side event, representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Agency for Financial Monitoring presented reports on the process of digital transformation of the drug control system and the introduction of modern technological solutions into the activities of Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies. They also outlined the set of measures implemented in the country to combat drug crime, as well as approaches to detecting crimes involving the use of virtual assets, including monitoring suspicious transactions and applying advanced analytical systems.
The event also highlighted the important contribution of civil society to drug crime prevention. In particular, representatives of the public foundations "Hak Nazar" and "Esbol Qory" spoke about the role of cooperation between the state and the civil sector in forming a comprehensive approach to combating drugs.
More than two hundred participants representing states, international organizations, the expert community, and civil society attended the event. The discussion generated strong interest among participants, confirming the relevance of the topic and the need to strengthen cooperation in this field.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2026, 11:55 23361
Kazakhstan and Jordan Discuss Prospects for Direct Air Connectivity
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with Minister of Transport of Jordan Nidal Murdi Abdullah Katamin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the development of Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation in the transport and logistics sphere and prospects for expanding bilateral interactions. The interlocutors emphasized the high level of political dialogue and confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements previously reached at the highest level, including the consideration of establishing air links between Kazakhstan and Jordan.
The parties also highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in transport infrastructure and logistics, including the development of international transport corridors between Central Asia and the Middle East.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue engagement through the relevant authorities to further advance cooperation in the transport sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.03.2026, 12:45 34921
Kazakh Youth in Belgium Discussed the Upcoming Republican Referendum
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Belgium, Roman Vasilenko, held a meeting with students representing the Kazakh association QazSociety, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador thanked the activists for their civic engagement and their contribution to the development of the Kazakh community in Belgium. He spoke about the current political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, the priorities of the country’s foreign policy, the ongoing process of digitalization, and prospects for cooperation with European partners.
Special attention was given to the upcoming Republican referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, scheduled for 15 March.
The Republican referendum on the draft of the new Constitution will be an important stage in public dialogue on the future development of Kazakhstan. It provides citizens with the opportunity to directly express their opinions and participate in the discussion of key directions for the country’s development," noted Roman Vasilenko.
Participants expressed interest in the details of the constitutional reform, its implementation mechanisms, as well as the prospects for developing Kazakhstan’s political system and strengthening cooperation with European partners. The discussion took place in an open format, and students asked questions and received clarifications, including on consular and legal matters.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.03.2026, 11:24 35186
Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform and Scientific-Educational Ties with the Czech Republic Discussed at CEVRO University
Tell a friend
The role of the expert community in advancing Kazakh-Czech relations was discussed during the visit of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, to the Centre for Asia-Pacific Studies (CAPS) at CEVRO University in Prague, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Chairman of the Centre’s Advisory Board Jan Zahradil and Executive Director Jan Železný presented the main areas of CAPS’s activity in the academic and educational fields. In this context, growing interest was noted in research on the political and economic dynamics of Central Asia.
Against this backdrop, Czech analytical circles attach particular importance to the large-scale reforms underway in Kazakhstan, especially the draft new Constitution submitted to a nationwide referendum.
It was highlighted that these reforms are aimed at modernizing public administration, strengthening the rule of law, enhancing the transparency and accountability of public institutions, and fostering a diversified and competitive economy.
Given the profile of CAPS and the relevance of its research to official and business circles, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding expert dialogue and developing working-level contacts between the analytical centers and academic communities of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.03.2026, 09:25 35441
IAEA Board of Governors Supports Kazakhstan’s Efforts to Promote the Principle of Sovereign Equality
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continued its consideration of the restoration of sovereign equality of member states during its regular session, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his statement, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, emphasized that the issue of sovereign equality in the IAEA remains a key principle for fair and inclusive participation of all member states in the Agency’s governance. Given the importance of this issue, Kazakhstan has consistently initiated the inclusion of this item on the agenda of the Board of Governors and the IAEA General Conference since 2022.
Kazakh Ambassador noted that, thanks to the resolution on the restoration of sovereign equality in the IAEA submitted by Kazakhstan and adopted on 29 September 2023, the number of countries not included in the Agency’s regional groups decreased from 17 to 12. In particular, since 2023, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, and Nepal have joined the regional groups of the Middle East and South Asia, the Far East, and the South-East Asia and Pacific region. He also stressed that efforts to include the remaining 12 countries in regional groups should continue.
IAEA member states expressed their gratitude to Kazakhstan for initiating the discussion on sovereign equality once again at the Board of Governors and congratulated the country on joining the Far East Group. Additionally, participants urged other regional groups to show maximum flexibility in accepting new members under the IAEA General Conference resolution.
During the discussions, states also expressed support for expanding the composition of the Board of Governors through the swift entry into force of the amendment to Article 6 of the IAEA Statute, which would ensure more balanced geographic representation of member states in the Agency’s governing body.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2026, 17:48 42546
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Open for Cooperation in IT and Artificial Intelligence Spheres
Tell a friend
Zhalgas Adilbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia met with Belete Molla Getahun, Minister of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation in the fields of innovation, digital transformation and use of artificial intelligence, emphasizing common approaches of the two countries in achieving goals and objectives in these areas.
At the beginning of the meeting, Kazakh diplomat informed Minister about large-scale reforms in Kazakhstan’s public administration system, as well a nationwide Referendum on adoption of amendments to the country's Constitution, which will be held on March 15, 2026.
Continuing the dialogue, Zh.Adilbayev commended high dynamic of digitalization process in Ethiopia, noting the alignment between Kazakhstan’s digital development program and the national strategy "Digital Ethiopia".
During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on primary goals in implementation the new strategic program "Digital Ethiopia 2030," which was introduced by the Ethiopian government in December 2025.
The Minister informed Kazakh Ambassador about the goals and objectives of Ethiopia in development of digital technologies and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, which has profound experience in this area.
In his turn the Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Minister that the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays close attention to development of digital technology ecosystem in Kazakhstan and incorporation of artificial intelligence in public service. He also said that the Head of State had declared 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies in Kazakhstan.
The parties confirmed their mutual interest to sign the Memorandum of cooperation (MoU) in the field of information and communication technologies, to hold expert-level consultations and organize reciprocal visits of official delegations to establish long-term bilateral cooperation between Astana and Addis Ababa.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed confidence that the accumulated experience and technological potential of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia would serve as a powerful catalyst for strengthening the regional leadership of both countries in digital transformation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2026, 11:12 43036
Constitutional Reforms in the Kazakhstan was Discussed by Jordanian Expert Circles
Tell a friend
Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan held a briefing for representatives of leading Jordanian media and the expert communitу, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay briefed Jordanian partners on the significant constitutional reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of public administration and increasing its transparency.
Particular attention was paid to the National Referendum to adopt a new Constitution of Kazakhstan, which includes significant changes and will be fundamentally different in its structure and fundamental norms.
Participants were presented with key provisions of the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, including strengthening the role of the Constitutional Court, expanding guarantees of citizens' rights, introducing the position of Vice President, transitioning to a unicameral Parliament and proportional elections, enshrining the secular nature of the state, and establishing a People's Council with the right to legislative initiative.
Representatives of Jordanian media actively participated in discussions on political reforms in Kazakhstan, emphasizing their importance for improving the efficiency and transparency of the public administration system.
Following the meeting, participants were presented with informational materials about the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 19:58 77176
Senate Speaker extends Kazakh President’s condolences to the people of Iran
Images | MFA
Tell a friend
At the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev visited the Iranian Embassy, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper house of Parliament.
On behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Maulen Ashimbayev conveyed profound condolences to the people of Iran and the bereaved families of those lost in the tragic events.
Meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran, Ali Akbar Jokar, the Senate Speaker noted that with deep sorrow, Kazakhstan received the news of the tragedy which claimed the lives of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, members of the country’s leadership, and civilians, including children.
Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized that the Head of State consistently advocates for resolving international conflicts solely through political and diplomatic means, in strict adherence to international law and the UN Charter.
The Senate Speaker noted that Iran is a close neighbor and partner of Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
07.03.2026, 16:54Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Egypt Discuss Regional Situation 07.03.2026, 15:08126391Tokayev hails Iranian President’s statement to renounce attacks on neighboring states 08.03.2026, 09:1098371Tokayev extends International Women’s Day greetings to women of Kazakhstan 07.03.2026, 19:1098241Kazakhstan repatriates over 4,600 citizens from Middle East 08.03.2026, 15:1898071Around 1,800 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East countries overnight 12.02.2026, 17:10179991Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations163741Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law162331Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 06.03.2026, 20:27161556Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 26.02.2026, 22:19153871Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary