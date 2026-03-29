Kazakhstan Presented its Key Reforms in the Capital of Cameroon

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On the eve of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (MC14) in Yaoundé (Republic of Cameroon), Kairat Torebayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WTO, participated as a speaker in the 14th China Round Table on WTO Accessions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Round Table brought together countries at various stages of the accession process, WTO Members, as well as international partners to exchange experiences on accession, economic reforms, and integration into the global trading system.





In his statement, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan noted that the accession process requires a high level of institutional readiness and coherence of public policy. He emphasized that successful accession depends on effective coordination among government agencies, clear identification of national priorities, and active engagement with the business community.





Drawing on Kazakhstan’s experience, it was noted that a consistent and balanced approach to reforms contributes to a more predictable and stable trading environment. Since joining the WTO in 2015, Kazakhstan’s external trade turnover has nearly doubled and exceeded USD 140 billion, while foreign direct investment inflows have surpassed USD 200 billion, including a significant share directed to non-resource sectors.





It was also noted during the intervention that there is a need to move towards full participation in WTO activities, including engagement in committees, participation in negotiations, and the regular use of the Organization’s instruments.





It was further highlighted that accession processes, including in the Central Asian region, contribute to strengthening regional economic cooperation, which is particularly important for landlocked countries.





Participants of the event underlined that interest in WTO accession remains high across different regions, including Africa, which reflects continued confidence in the multilateral trading system as a platform for economic integration and reforms.





Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to share practical experience and provide support to countries at all stages of the WTO accession process.





The official opening of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference will take place on 26 March 2026 in Yaoundé and will run for four days, until 29 March 2026.