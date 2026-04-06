01.04.2026, 17:44 53081
Kazakhstan Presented the Cultural Code of Nauryz to the European Public In Vienna
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At the initiative of the Viennese diplomatic magazine "Society", a festive celebration of Nauryz, the holiday of spring and renewal, took place with the participation of 9 diplomatic missions accredited in Vienna, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan showcased their cultures and traditions.
The event became a vibrant cultural occasion uniting representatives from various countries and highlighting the rich traditions of nations celebrating Nauryz. Guests enjoyed folk music, national cuisines, and had the opportunity to explore traditional costumes and decorative arts that captured the region’s unique spirit and charm.
The festive evening was enriched by the traditional Kazakh kyuis (instrumental compositions) "Adai" and "Balbyraun", performed by talented dombra players Zhasulan Zhumazbay and Adilzhan Erzatuly. The piece "Kozimnin karasy", presented by renowned opera singer Aigul Shamshidenova, received a particularly enthusiastic response from the audience.
Kazakhstan’s stand attracted considerable interest from visitors. The Embassy offered national dishes and displayed an exhibition highlighting the symbolism of Nauryz as a celebration of renewal, harmony, and goodwill. Participants appreciated the warm atmosphere created by Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the country’s cultural heritage.
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04.04.2026, 18:30 21466
Issues of Preservation, Research, and Promotion of Turkic Culture and Heritage Discussed in Baku
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev visited the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (the Foundation) and held talks with its President Aktoty Raimkulova, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current activities of the Foundation, the implementation of prospective projects, as well as topical issues related to the preservation, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage.
Particular attention was paid to the opportunities for organizing major international events aimed at presenting Turkic culture in various regions of the world.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on further strengthening the institutional capacity of the Foundation and the need to develop a comprehensive approach to planning its activities in the medium and long term.
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03.04.2026, 20:25 34406
Kazakhstan and the UAE Expand Partnership in Sustainable Development
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Rauan Zhumabek held a meeting with the Head of the International Relations Office of the UAE Presidential Court Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties held discussions on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an active and trust-based political dialogue at high and highest levels, as well as further expanding interagency contacts.
In addition, the interlocutors confirmed the alignment of positions of Kazakhstan and the UAE on key international and regional issues, as well as the high level of coordination within multilateral platforms, including the UN, the OIC, and other international formats.
Taking into account her previous role as Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, the Kazakh diplomat invited her to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit to be held on April 22-24, 2026, in Astana, and handed over an official invitation from the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Nyssanbayev.
In this context, a constructive exchange of views took place on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization, as well as on preparations by the Emirati side for the III UN Water Conference scheduled for December 2-4, 2026, in Abu Dhabi.
The parties noted the similarity of their positions on strengthening multilateral cooperation aimed at advancing global water diplomacy and ensuring sustainable management of natural resources.
Furthermore, Maryam Al Mheiri, in her capacity as Vice President of the 2PointZero investment platform, emphasized the importance of further developing bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation. The role of the platform as a key instrument for asset consolidation and attracting investments into priority sectors, including sustainable energy, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, as well as food and water security, was also highlighted.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active engagement across all areas of mutual interest.
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03.04.2026, 20:15 34696
Astana and Yerevan Confirmed Their Commitment to Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation
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Consultations on multilateral cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Armenia were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the consultations, the parties exchanged views in depth on key issues of cooperation within international organizations and multilateral formats.
Particular attention was paid to discussions on cooperation within the UN and OSCE, as well as the initiatives of the two countries on international platforms.
Didar Temenov, Director of the Multilateral Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, briefed on the preparations for the Regional Ecological Summit, scheduled to take place on 22-24 April 2026 in Astana, and expressed gratitude to the Armenian side for confirming high-level participation at the Summit. The Kazakh diplomat drew attention to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, to establish an International Water Organization within the UN framework, aimed at strengthening global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources and ensuring water security.
Davit Knyazyan, Director of the Department of Multilateral Policy and Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, presented an update on the preparations for the 17th Meeting of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP-17), scheduled to take place on 19-30 October 2026 in Yerevan.
The parties emphasized the timeliness of the Regional Ecological Summit and COP-17 as important platforms for discussing the global ecological agenda.
In light of the growing role of digital technologies in the socio-economic development of states, the Kazakh side highlighted the promotion of the draft resolution on the "Establishment of an Asia and Pacific Center for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development" in the framework of UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).
At the conclusion of the consultations, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthen dialogue on key issues of multilateral cooperation.
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02.04.2026, 18:12 48061
Kazakhstan and Slovenia are Developing Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies
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As part of strengthening bilateral cooperation in digital technologies and innovation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Slovenia Altay Abibullayev held meetings with Leon Cizelj, Director of the leading research and technology center Jožef Stefan Institute, and Mojca Štruc, Director General for Digital Society at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic of Slovenia, where they held substantive discussions on the current state and future prospects of the development of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and information and communication technologies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Slovenian side that 2026 has been declared the "Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies" in the Republic of Kazakhstan by decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reflecting the country’s strategic priority to accelerate digital transformation and introduce advanced AI-based solutions.
It was noted that Kazakhstan ranks 24th in the world in terms of digital technology development, demonstrating steady progress in this field. Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s achievements in the development of its e-government ecosystem, as well as to significant successes in the banking sector, where the introduction of fintech solutions has substantially increased the accessibility and quality of financial services for citizens.
Kazakhstan’s approaches to enhancing the export of IT services to international markets were presented separately, including the functionality of the national eGov.kz digital platform and the activities of Astana Hub, an international technopark of IT startups that serves as a key platform for the development of Kazakhstan’s innovation ecosystem. During the discussion, the objectives of the technopark were emphasized, including supporting startups, attracting international technology companies, and developing the export potential of IT services.
The parties also discussed in detail the agenda of the upcoming Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum "AI Digital Bridge" in Ljubljana, which aims to bring together representatives of government institutions, business, and scientific communities of Kazakhstan and Slovenia, creating favorable conditions for launching new joint initiatives and projects.
The Slovenian side confirmed the completion of the coordination process and expressed readiness to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation between the relevant ministries.
The Ambassador also conveyed the official invitation from the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Slovenian Intergovernmental Commission, Zhaslan Madiyev, addressed to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Slovenia, Ksenija Klampfer, to participate in the international technology forum GITEX AI in Almaty on May 4-5. The forum will serve as an important platform for exchanging experience and establishing direct contacts between representatives of government institutions and business communities of the two countries.
Following the meetings, agreements in principle were reached on the further comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovenia in the fields of artificial intelligence and ICT, including support for startup companies, implementation of joint research projects, exchange of experience in the digitalization of public administration, development of partnerships between technology companies and research centers, as well as the training of highly qualified specialists.
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02.04.2026, 10:34 48506
Kazakhstan Expands International Partnership in the Water Sector
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held negotiations with the Head of the Founding Group of the Global Water Organization Fahd Balghunaim, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed key issues of water security, efficient use of water resources, and the introduction of modern technologies in the water sector.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with international organizations to address global water challenges and reaffirmed readiness to exchange experience and implement joint initiatives.
Representatives of the Global Water Organization expressed interest in developing cooperation with Kazakhstan, highlighting the country’s active role in promoting initiatives in the field of water diplomacy.
Following of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue and to work on prospective areas of cooperation.
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02.04.2026, 09:45 48576
Kazakhstan and NEXI Discuss Joint Projects
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev held a meeting with Chairman of Japan’s Export and Investment Insurance Agency (NEXI) Atsuo Kuroda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The sides discussed prospects for the further development of investment, trade, and economic cooperation, as well as the expansion of interaction in the field of insurance and financial support for joint projects, including NEXI’s risk coverage mechanisms for contract implementation.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance Agency, signed in December 2025 during the official visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tokyo.
NEXI Chairman Kuroda confirmed the Japanese side’s interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to consider the possibility of providing financial and insurance support for projects involving Japanese companies in Kazakhstan, highlighting the potential for bilateral cooperation in such areas as energy, critical minerals, logistics, and others.
In addition, Atsuo Kuroda also noted that NEXI will send a delegation to Kazakhstan to participate in the Meeting of the International Union of Credit and Investment Insurers (the Berne Union), which will take place in May 2026 in Astana.
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02.04.2026, 09:34 48866
Kazakhstan at the Cultures and Peoples Festival Festival in Madinah
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At the invitation of the Governor of the Madinah Province of Saudi Arabia, Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom, Madiyar Menilbekov, paid a visit to the city of Madinah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As part of the visit, the Ambassador attended the 14th Cultures and Peoples Festival organized by the Islamic University of Madinah. The event brought together representatives from more than 170 countries studying at the university, who showcased their national traditions and cultures.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the Deputy Governor of the Madinah Province, Prince Saud bin Nahar Al Saud, as well as with the President of the Islamic University of Madinah, Saleh Alagla. During the meetings, the parties discussed issues related to further developing cooperation in education and strengthening humanitarian ties.
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01.04.2026, 22:12 58991
Nauryz Celebrated in Shanghai
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Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai held an event dedicated to the celebration of "Nauryz" that is one of the most ancient and significant holidays of the Kazakh people, symbolizing the renewal of nature and the beginning of a new year, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, held at the state residence of the Shanghai Municipal Government, was attended by heads of foreign affairs offices of Shanghai and the provinces within the consular district (Anhui, Fujian, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, and Zhejiang), as well as Consuls General accredited in Shanghai, representatives of Chinese business circles, members of the Kazakh diaspora, and students of Kazakhstan studying in Eastern China.
In his welcoming remarks Consul General Nurlan Akkoshkarov introduced the audience to the rich cultural heritage and traditions of celebrating Nauryz in Kazakhstan, emphasizing its significance as a holiday of peace, kindness, and mutual understanding. The Kazakh diplomat also spoke about the large-scale reforms currently underway, aimed at modernizing the political system, strengthening the economy, and improving the well-being of the citizens of Kazakhstan. Also, guests were informed that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, as well as the launch of the Cross-Cultural Year between Kazakhstan and China.
As part of the event, guests were presented with a vibrant cultural program. Attendees enjoyed works of Kazakh musical art performed by the Suyunbay Folklore and Ethnographic Ensemble of the Almaty Regional Philharmonic, and also had the opportunity to taste traditional national cuisine.
Furthermore, with the participation of official representatives of the national airline Air Astana, a presentation was held for the first direct flight between Almaty and Shanghai, launched on March 29 this year, as well as the opening ceremony of the Kazakhstan Trade Center in Shanghai under QAZTRADE.
Given that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, a particularly symbolic highlight of the event was a unique performance in which modern robots presented a dynamic dance program to the guests.
Overall, the celebration of Nauryz in Shanghai was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and concluded with a gala concert by the popular local Kazakh rock band "Kosh" led by Aray Aidarkhan.
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