Kazakhstan Promotes the Initiative of the International Water Organization

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with Federal Minister for Water Resources of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo and Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation in the field of water resources management. Mutual interest was noted in strengthening practical interaction, exchanging experience, and implementing joint initiatives aimed at the rational use of water resources.





Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin informed the Pakistani side about the outcomes of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan on February 3-4 of the current year, highlighting the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership, as well as over 70 bilateral agreements and memoranda.





The Ambassador also conveyed an invitation to the Pakistani side to participate in the Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana on April 22-24, briefed his counterparts on the initiative of President Tokayev to establish the International Water Organization, aimed at strengthening global cooperation in water security, promoting sustainable water management, and coordinating the efforts of states in the context of climate change and increasing water scarcity.





The Federal Minister expressed strong interest in and support for the initiative, confirming readiness to continue dialogue on water cooperation and his participation in the upcoming Astana Summit in an online format.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation and establish regular contacts between relevant governmental structures.