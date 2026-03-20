Kazakhstan’s Water and Climate Initiatives Presented in Athens

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, participated in the International AgriBusiness Forum "Agri-Food Sector in the New Geopolitical Environment" held in Athens. The event focused on the transformation of agri-food systems amid increasing geopolitical and climate instability, with particular emphasis on food security, resilience, and the development of international cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Forum brought together representatives of government bodies, international organizations, academia, and the business community from Greece and other countries. Special attention was given to supply diversification, innovation, and strengthening international cooperation in the context of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.





In his remarks, Ambassador emphasized that ensuring food security is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy. Possessing significant agricultural potential and being one of the world’s leading grain producers, Kazakhstan maintains a high level of self-sufficiency in key food products and acts as a reliable supplier to international markets.





It was highlighted that Kazakhstan actively promotes comprehensive international initiatives in the fields of food and water security, viewing them as interrelated elements of global sustainability. In this regard, particular attention was drawn to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, aimed at strengthening global coordination in water resource management, facilitating technology exchange, and developing common approaches to preventing water crises.





The Ambassador also informed participants about the preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit to be held in Astana in April 2026, which will serve as an important platform for discussing water security, climate change, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem restoration.