11.01.2024

Kazakhstan took part in Gujarat Summit

Kazakhstan took part in Gujarat Summit
Images | Kazakh MFA
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev spoke at the country session of the 10th Global Summit "Vibrant Gujarat", which is being held in India from January 10 to 12, 2024. The theme of the summit is "Industry 4.0 - the Industrial Revolution, Technology and Innovation: Fostering Inclusive Growth and Moving Towards Sustainable Development", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The Gujarat Summit has been held in Gandhinagar since 2003 on the initiative of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. On its platform, the participating countries discuss issues of socio-economic development and promising projects for foreign investment.

In February, Kazakhstan and India will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Our countries interact within the framework of such major international organizations as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia - India Dialogue. Trade relations between Kazakhstan and India continue to develop. In 2022, the mutual trade turnover reached 2.5 billion dollars. At the same time, for 10 months of 2023, the volume of trade between our countries decreased to $ 811.2 mln, which corresponds to the level of the pandemic in 2020-21.

Kazakhstan is the main trade partner of India among the Central Asian countries and is ready to further increase the trade turnover in the amount of $148.1 mln. Having significant natural resources in the energy sector, our country is a reliable partner for India in ensuring the supply of oil, gas and other energy resources. In turn, the capacious Indian market is interesting for Kazakhstan's exporters of goods and services", - Kairat Torebayev said in his speech.


In particular, Kazakh enterprises can increase the supply of products from the metallurgical, chemical, food, construction and machine-building industries.

During the plenary session, the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan expressed the need to deepen cooperation between our countries, as well as increase mutual investments and implement joint projects in areas with great potential for growth. Projects in the areas of digitalization, innovation, healthcare, education, and tourism may be the most promising areas for expanding cooperation.

Today, about 400 legal entities with Indian capital are registered in Kazakhstan. The inflow of foreign direct investment from India to Kazakhstan over the past 25 years amounted to $ 414 mln.

For its part, our country creates all conditions for attracting Indian investors and developing mutually beneficial business ties. Kazakhstan lifted entry restrictions, resumed visa-free travel for citizens of 91 countries, and launched a service for issuing electronic visas through the Visa-Migration Portal of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Starting from 2022, a visa-free 14-day regime has been opened for Indian citizens.

On the sidelines of the Gujarat summit, Kairat Torebayev discussed with representatives of the Indian side the holding of the 15th meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation in Astana. The previous IGC meeting was held in June 2022 in New Delhi.

For reference:

In January-October 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and India amounted to $ 811.2 mln, exports - $ 312.7 mln, imports - $ 498.5 mln. The decline in Kazakhstan's exports is due to a decrease in oil supplies to India.

Kazakhstan exports crude oil, hydrogen, inert gases and other non-metals, asbestos, and ferroalloys to India. The main goods of Indian imports are medicines, aircraft, equipment for sorting and grinding soil, telephone sets, tea.
 

11.01.2024

Kazakh Diplomat Elected as Director General of IOFC

By the decision of the 6th General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFC), held in Doha on 3 October 2023, Kazakh diplomat Askar Mussinov was elected as Director General of IOFS, as of 1 January 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Askar Mussinov, a career diplomat, who has held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. He served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

In addition, he held the positions of Deputy Minister and Executive Secretary of Kazakh Foreign Ministry. Prior to his appointment as Director General of the IOFC, he was an Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation from 2018 to 2022.
 

11.01.2024

Interview of the Head of State was Discussed in Belgrade

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with the management of the Institute of International Politics and Economics, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat made a synopsis of the interview of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the newspaper "Egemen Kazakhstan", discussing the course of political and economic reforms in our country.

According to the Director of the Institute Branislav Djordjevic, the transformation path of Kazakhstan is of interest to the expert community of Serbia, in this regard, the Serbian side hopes for the development of partnership with academic and think tanks of Kazakhstan.

At the outcomes of the meeting, an agreement was reached to implement a number of practical projects aimed at familiarizing Serbian observers with the internal political processes taking place in Kazakhstan, as well as foreign policy priorities of the country.

The Institute of International Politics and Economics was founded in 1947 and is one of the oldest research institutes in Southeast Europe engaged in the study of international relations.
 

10.01.2024

International Union of Muslim Scouts is interested in Cooperation with Kazakh Youth

The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah - Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ruslan Kospanov visited the headquarters of the International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the visit, the Consul General held conversation with the IUMS Secretary General Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim, who informed about the activities carried out by the Union in 2023 and the initiatives that are planned to be implemented this year as part of achieving the goals and vision of the OIC.

The Kazakh diplomat welcomed the efforts of the Union in promoting Islamic values, developing mutual dialogue among the Muslim youth of the OIC Member States, and also praised the contribution of the Union in strengthening cooperation between youth representatives from different countries.

The Consul General informed the interlocutor about the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as about the increasing role of youth in the implementation of the tasks set.

In his turn, the IUMS Secretary General, noting the leading role of Kazakhstan in the region, expressed interest in organizing joint events with the involvement of Kazakh youth aimed at promoting and strengthening cultural, Islamic and universal values.

In this regard, Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim confirmed his readiness to submit specific proposals in this direction for further consideration by the Kazakh side.

Reference: The International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS) was founded in 1992 in Pakistan and is an autonomous organization uniting scout organizations and associations representing Muslim Scouts all over the world.
 

10.01.2024

World Islamic League Highly Appreciates the Reforms in Kazakhstan

World Islamic League Highly Appreciates the Reforms in Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah - Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ruslan Kospanov visited the headquarters of the World Islamic League in Mecca, where he held a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Al-Majdouie, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways of interaction between Kazakhstan and the Muslim World League, including strengthening interreligious and interfaith dialogue, as well as promoting initiatives adopted within the framework of Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Dr. M. Al-Majdouie noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in establishing dialogue between representatives of different religions, promoting a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and confirmed the League's interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat also familiarized the Deputy Secretary General of the MWL with the main provisions for the further development of Kazakhstan, outlined by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview for Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper.

In his turn, Deputy Secretary General of the MWL highly appreciated the key directions of the course of the leadership of Kazakhstan on building a legal society and implementing comprehensive socio-political reforms aimed at improving the well-being of Kazakhstanis.
 

08.01.2024

Interview of the President of Kazakhstan was Discussed at a Round Table in Ethiopia

The vision of the Head of State for further political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and ways to achieve economic progress in our country were presented during a round table organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The event was attended by Ethiopian experts, political scientists, representatives of public circles and members of the friends club.

During the round table, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov spoke about the systemic democratic and economic transformations in our country.

Barlybay Sadykov elaborated on the tasks of the government to transition to a new economic model and increase the country's GDP to 450 billion dollars by 2029. The issues of implementing the new economic course of a Fair Kazakhstan, and in particular, new approaches to managing the national economy, which President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about aroused great interest among local experts. The Ambassador familiarised the participants with two priority areas of the government's work, consisting of creating new points of economic growth and attracting investments, as well as carrying out systemic economic reforms. He informed about the creation of an Investment Office in Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate, plans to adopt new tax and budget codes aimed at protecting entrepreneurship, competition, private property, transparency and legality.

The experts were informed about the intention of our Government to continue a constructive and balanced foreign policy, taking into account the national interests of the state. The Ambassador said that in 2024 Kazakhstan will host a number of high-level summits and forums, including the second Astana International Forum. Kazakhstan will chair the SCO, CSTO, CICA, OTS, IFAS, and IFSO.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat drew attention to our country's commitment to the basic principles of non-interference in internal affairs, territorial integrity and the rule of law, enshrined in the UN Charter. He underlined the words of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the relevance of a mutually beneficial and pragmatic foreign policy, especially with neighboring countries in the current geopolitical conditions.

In addition, during the discussion, Barlybay Sadykov summed up the results of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia in 2023 and outlined the main prospects for its further development.

In general, Ethiopian experts highly assessed the prospects for economic development of Kazakhstan and the priorities for building a progressive nation outlined by the President of our country. They noted the similarity of the tasks on the economic development agenda of the two largest landlocked countries in the world, as well as the importance of continuing mutual support in the international arena.
 

05.01.2024

Kazakhstan and Latvia Discussed Issues of Co-operation in the Field of "Green" Energy

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Dauren Karipov met with Latvia’s Minister of Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion of co-operation on topical items on the international climate agenda. They agreed that the establishment of bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy, will be a significant addition to the Kazakh-Latvian multifaceted co-operation.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor in detail about Kazakhstan’s environmental policy. He stressed that the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan" announced concrete steps to transition the country to carbon neutrality. including through the implementation of large facilities for the production of "green" hydrogen.

In turn, the Minister, speaking about the potential of "clean" energy in Latvia, expressed readiness to share experience in creating appropriate infrastructure for renewable energy and mechanisms for its export.
 

05.01.2024

Egypt Expressed Interest in Participating in the Astana International Forum 2024

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif held negotiations with the President of the General Authority for Investments and Free Economic Zones of Egypt (GAFI) Hossam Heiba and discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic issues, including the items for the further implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between NC JSC "Kazakh Invest" and GAFI, signed on February 7, 2021, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Along with this, the Kazakh diplomat invited Hossam Heiba to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will held on June 13-14, 2024 in Kazakhstan. Hossam Heiba also expressed his readiness to assist in inviting other huge Egyptian companies to this Kazakhstan gathering.

GAFI is a state government organization created to attract foreign direct investment to Egypt and carry out work to promote foreign and domestic investment, and maintain simplified, standardized, and improved services within a business-friendly environment and investment policy.
 

28.12.2023

Kazakhstan and Oman Interested in Developing Interparliamentary Dialogue

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman Najmedin Muhametali met with Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh AbdulMalik Al Khalili, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and topical issues of the Kazakh-Omani interparliamentary dialogue, as well as assessed the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation.

Discussing the topic of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, the letter with an invitation to visit Kazakhstan from Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented to Sheikh AbdulMalik Al Khalili. The Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman accepted this letter with gratitude.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working contacts and further develop inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly countries.
 

