05.02.2024, 13:18 8591
Kazakhstan will co-chair IAEA International Conference on Nuclear Security
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
A joint briefing by the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, and the Permanent Representative of Australia, Ian Biggs, on the preparation of the International Conference on Nuclear Safety (ICONS-2024) under the auspices of the IAEA was held in the United Nations Office in Vienna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The ICONS-2024 International Conference will be held in Vienna from 20 to 24 May under the joint chairmanship of Kazakhstan and Australia. The event will traditionally be one of the key events in Vienna, bringing together the heads of foreign services and relevant ministries and more than 2,000 nuclear security experts from 178 IAEA Member States.
Building on the achievements of the previous ICONS-2020, the upcoming conference will provide a platform to showcase the significant achievements of IAEA Member States in nuclear safety and security. The positive momentum in the universalization of the Agency's legally binding and non-binding instruments in the field of nuclear safety and security indicates an increased commitment by States to strengthen the control of nuclear and other radioactive materials.
It is also symbolic that it is a great privilege to chair this authoritative forum in the year of the 30th anniversary of our country’s membership of the IAEA. Kazakhstan has earned an impeccable status as a key member of the Agency, is recognized as a world leader in uranium production, has extensive experience in ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities, and has hosted a unique facility on its territory - the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank.
Kazakhstan and Australia have an important task ahead of them - to lead the negotiation process to develop the final document of the conference - the ICONS-2024 Ministerial Declaration - which is intended to become a roadmap for further promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy, strengthening the physical security of nuclear facilities and ensuring effective exchange of experience and knowledge through international cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.02.2024, 17:34 2266
Kazakhstan to Increase Comprehensive Cooperation with Belgium and the Netherlands
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held meetings with Ambassador of Belgium Henri Vantieghem and Ambassador of the Netherlands Nico Schermers, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Discussions with the Belgian diplomat focused on further strengthening the political dialogue and enhancing economic and trade ties between the two countries. The parties highlighted the positive role of the bilateral Business Council, established in 2023, in advancing trade and investment cooperation.
The Deputy Minister congratulated Belgium on assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and expressed hope for active joint efforts in facilitating visa regulations for the citizens of Kazakhstan.
At the meeting with the Dutch diplomat, mutual interest in boosting trade and investment cooperation, promoting collaboration in agriculture, water resource management, and other relevant areas was highlighted.
Both parties expressed readiness to support the work of the joint Kazakh-Dutch Agricultural Committee established at the end of last year with a view to give a new impetus to mutually beneficial partnership.
Roman Vassilenko called on both counterparts to collaborate in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route that opens up new prospects for expanding trade and economic interaction between Kazakhstan and Europe.
The issues of cooperation in Central Asia were also reviewed during the meetings, especially in view of the preparation for the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia in Astana this year. The Deputy Minister informed about Kazakhstan’s initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation in protecting the environment, water resources and other spheres. Considering the advanced European expertise, Vassilenko also expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement joint projects in the region.
For reference: Belgium is an important trading partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. Bilateral trade in 2023 reached 523.7 million US dollars (exports - 220.7 million, imports - 303 million). The gross inflow of investment from Belgium to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to 12.4 billion US dollars.
The Netherlands is one of the top five trading partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. In 2023, bilateral trade was 4.4 billion US dollars (exports - 4 billion, imports - 400 million). Since 2005, direct investments from the Netherlands to Kazakhstan amounted to about 117.7 billion US dollars.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2024, 10:32 2476
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Expand Interregional Ties
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev paid an official visit to the largest city of Northeastern Bulgaria and the "maritime capital" of the country - Varna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, the interlocutors noted the important role of interregional cooperation in the progressive development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and also discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, in order to build up relations at the interregional level, special emphasis was placed on completing the procedure for establishing twinning ties with the "Southern capital" of Kazakhstan - Almaty, which was started in 2004 (in 2004, a Protocol of Intent on cooperation was signed).
At the same time, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev noted the importance of building up bilateral trade and economic relations in the transport and logistics sphere in the context of the increasing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in ensuring transit flows between the countries of Europe, Central Asia and China, as well as establishing and strengthening direct contacts between tour operators to mutually increase tourist flows.
In turn, Blagomir Kotsev expressed his commitment to the development of interregional relations with Kazakhstan, assuring of his constant support for initiatives to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.
During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat also got acquainted with the infrastructure of the largest Bulgarian seaport on the Black Sea - the Port of Varna, discussed with its management issues of increasing the volume of cargo transportation from Kazakhstan. Viktor Temirbayev focused on the increasing role of the Middle Corridor in the context of geopolitical turbulence and called on local maritime operators to actively use the potential of the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" to build up trade relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.
In order to strengthen cooperation in the educational sphere, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with Krasimir Nedyalkov, President of the Varna Free University "Chernorizets Hrabar", during which a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation between Kazakh and Bulgarian educational institutions of various profiles.
Krasimir Nedyalkov shared his experience in implementing the policy of improving the quality of education in the European context, headed by his educational institution, as well as plans and priorities for the development of international cooperation with foreign universities.
The Kazakh diplomat invited the leadership of the Bulgarian university to participate in the International Educational Fair (Astana and Almaty, March 4-5, 2024), which provides a good opportunity to establish contacts and further mutually beneficial partnerships between educational institutions. In addition, the Bulgarian side was invited to expand the practice of student exchanges, the organization of advanced training courses for teaching staff and contacts through student practice.
Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev also met with Kazakhstani students studying in Varna. During the conversation in the "Q&A" format, our students were informed about the priorities and tasks within the framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education, about the political and socio-economic reforms in the country carried out according to the tasks of the Head of State, as well as the importance of consular registration at the Embassy and maintaining constant communication with the Consul.
Taking the opportunity, the Kazakh diplomat wished the students success in their studies, drawing attention to the importance of the young generation receiving a quality education as part of a strategic course to build a Just Kazakhstan.
Concluding his visit to Varna, Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and compatriots, during which he discussed topical issues, as well as familiarized to them ongoing reforms and transformations in Kazakhstan.
Varna is the largest city on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the third (after Sofia and Plovdiv) largest in the country. The Varna Seaport with 45 berths has a processing capacity of more than 10 million tons of annual cargo traffic. Varna Free University "Chernorizets Hrabar" is the largest private university in Bulgaria, founded in 1991. Currently, about 5,000 students study at the university in 35 specialties, including from Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2024, 09:17 18531
Further Steps to Enhance Kazakh-Lithuanian Cooperation Discussed at Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of Lithuania Egidijus Navikas compared notes on current issues and plans for the year, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The two officials emphasized the continued progressive development of the Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation in key areas such as transport and logistics, agriculture, health care and education.
The parties exchanged views on steps to ensure the expansion of trade, economic and investment partnership. In this context, Deputy Minister Vassilenko underscored the important role of the Kazakh-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (IGC). The Commission’s 14th meeting is scheduled for February 29 in Vilnius. Co-chairs of the IGC are Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev and Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania Aušrinė Armonaitė.
Further joint efforts on visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens were also discussed during the meeting.
The parties agreed to maintain a regular constructive dialogue, further strengthening Kazakh-Lithuanian relations and expanding the existing legal framework.
For reference: The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Lithuania for 2023 reached 223.6 million US dollars (exports - 92.9 million dollars, imports - 130.7 million dollars).
From 2005 to September 2023, Kazakhstan attracted 95 million US dollars in direct investment from Lithuania.
As of 1 January 2024, 190 companies with Lithuanian capital participation are registered in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.02.2024, 11:53 22001
Issues of further deepening of bilateral co-operation were discussed in Yerevan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
In the framework of further development of Kazakh-Armenian interaction, Ambassador B.Imanbayev met with Minister of Economy V.Kerobyan and Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport J.Andreasyan. The Armenian side was informed about the process of implementation of large-scale political, socio-economic and democratic reforms in Kazakhstan, as well as the content of the interview of the Head of State to "Yegemen Kazakhstan" newspaper. During the meetings, background materials were presented on indicators achieved in key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, measures to ensure human rights and the results of the year of Kasym-Jomart Tokayev's presidency, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks with the Minister of Economy of Armenia V.Kerobyan the results of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in 2023 were summarised. Continued annual increase in mutual trade turnover was noted, which in the first 11 months of 2023 showed an increase of 30% compared to the same period last year. The sides discussed issues related to the further expansion of trade and economic relations, in particular, measures to create mechanisms of interaction between Kazakh and Armenian businessmen. Interest was confirmed in holding the 10th regular meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic co-operation this year. The Armenian side was provided with detailed information about the Astana International Forum in June this year.
The high level of cooperation achieved in the cultural, humanitarian and sports spheres was emphasised at the meeting with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia J.Andreasyan. The role of the Abay Centre established at Yerevan State University, where necessary conditions are created for studying the Kazakh language, history and culture of our country, was especially noted. In this context, Minister J.Andreasyan expressed interest in opening a similar centre in Kazakhstan. According to her, "it is a great opportunity for collaboration where student and faculty exchange programmes can be organised". The sides also discussed the implementation of the bilateral programme of cooperation in the field of culture for 2023-2025 and expressed readiness to sign the interministerial programme of cooperation in the field of physical culture for 2024-2026. During the meeting the invitation of the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan to take part in the V World Nomad Games to be held in Astana on 8-14 September this year was handed over to the Armenian side.
Following the meetings, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing and strengthening the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.01.2024, 11:19 25091
President of Hungary Katalin Novak will take Part in the "Astana International Forum 2024"
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Kristóf Altusz, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Hungary, and discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral relations within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Strategic Partnership, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Zhanibek Abdrashov informed the Hungarian diplomat about the progress of political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, the foreign policy situation, investment policy, as well as the foreign policy activities of the head of state.
During the meeting sides discussed the ways of implementation of the results of the meeting which was held last year in Astana between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.
Kristóf Altusz, in turn, confirmed that the Hungarian President Katalin Novak will pay an official visit to our country at the invitation of the Head of State and will take part in the "Astana International Forum 2024" in June this year.
Following the negotiations, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations in all spheres.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2024, 10:06 29571
Kazakhstan and Latvia Road Carriers’ Associations Confirmed Mutual Interest in Co-operation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Under the auspices of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia, an online meeting was held between the Chairman of the Association of Individual Entrepreneurs and Legal Entities "Union of Road Carriers and Forwarders of Kazakhstan" Asel Sadykova and Chairman of the Board of the Association "Latvijas auto" Alexander Potseluiko, Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan-Baltic Association for Economic Development Alexander Vidyakin, heads of a number of logistics companies, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Opening the meeting, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Dauren Karipov emphasised that he welcomed the efforts of road carriers to create a platform for productive interaction. In this regard, he noted the importance of the first meeting in this format to find practical solutions related to international road transport.
In the course of the meeting the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the transit and transport sector. They confirmed their mutual interest in increasing cooperation in a number of areas, including the creation of programmes to improve the qualification and requalification of drivers. They paid special attention to the need to exchange operational information and experience in protecting the rights of road carriers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2024, 08:04 29756
The Embassy of Kazakhstan Organized a Conference at the Cairo Book Fair on the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Egypt organized a conference at the Cairo International Book Fair, wherein media representatives, political scientists, and economic observers were briefed on the key points of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif reported on the Presidential domestic and foreign policies, its priorities, initiatives, and reforms put in place.
The comprehensive political modernization works initiated by President Tokayev, including the transition of the management system to the model of "a Strong President - an Influential Parliament -an Accountable Government", aimed at creating a "Just Kazakhstan" where law and order prevails, the rights of citizens are duly respected, and the voice of the people is listened, were noted.
For an inclusive, diversified, investment-attractive, and business-friendly fair economy that produces high-quality processed products, the main direction will be to adequately improve the quality of life and working conditions of the population, provide full self-sufficiency, and protect domestic producers. Economic and financial-fiscal reforms are based on the maximum development of the potential of the main factors of labor, capital, resources, technology transfer, "green" growth and renewable energy, automation, digitization, as well as social monitoring in production.
Moreover, the good initiatives in the state social protection, maternal and child health, assistance to the disabled, women and children rights, and demographic growth were widely discussed.
It was noted that the main goal of the reforms is to achieve sustainable growth of 6-7 % and double the size of the national economy by 2029.
The Kazakh diplomat also briefly reported on the main directions of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt, which established diplomatic relations more than 30 years ago, the bilateral and multilateral agreements and extensive close ties, as well as the upcoming political and economic meetings, councils, and consultations.
Journalists of the Egyptian media "Elmwatin", "Alkhabar Alyoum", representatives of Al-Azhar University and expert-analysis centers, who participated in the meeting, expressed their great interest in the Nation Address of the Head of State, noted the importance of the undertaken reforms and initiatives.
In addition, at the event organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Cairo, Arab and foreign publishers participating in the 55th Egyptian Cairo International Book Fair were presented with brochures containing the texts of the Head of State's Nation Address and his published article "Independence above All" translated into Arabic and English.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.01.2024, 18:52 40816
Kazakhstani MPs visit CICA Headquarters
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani parliamentarians led by Andrei Lukin, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security, Senate of the Parliament, and Aigul Kuspan, Chairperson of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security, Mazhilis of the Parliament, visited Headquarters of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakhstan’s Members of Parliament were briefed on the achievements and priorities of the Kazakh Chairmanship in the CICA, process of the Conference transformation into a full-fledged international organization, as well as the role and structure of the CICA Secretariat.
In his speech on the achievements of the CICA during the Kazakh Chairmanship Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, noting the success of the 6th CICA Summit, stressed the importance of implementing the Astana Statement on the Conference Transformation.
In addition, at the event Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev and CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybai signed Roadmap for the Implementation of the CICA Chairmanship Priorities for 2023-2024.
The Roadmap covers specified activities aimed at implementation of the CICA transformation process, promotion of institutional development of the Conference, expansion of the content of working bodies, practical implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence-Building Measures, strengthening external relations and the capacity of the Secretariat, as well as organizing major events in 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
08.02.2024, 08:3526 killed, dozens injured as deadly bombings hit Pakistan 08.02.2024, 09:29741Desperate search for 4 people trapped in mud avalanche in Almaty underway 08.02.2024, 10:38616Ilham Aliyev leading in presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes - CEC 08.02.2024, 11:32571Rescuers find body of 17yo boy trapped in mud slide in Almaty 08.02.2024, 12:39376Kazakh Agriculture Vice Minister relieved of his duties 01.02.2024, 15:1337276Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue 01.02.2024, 13:3336401Kazakhstan strategizes to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 01.02.2024, 14:5934591President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans 02.02.2024, 15:11Domestic digital know-how demonstrated to Belarusian, Kazakh, Russian, and Uzbek heads of government at Digital Almaty32461Domestic digital know-how demonstrated to Belarusian, Kazakh, Russian, and Uzbek heads of government at Digital Almaty 02.02.2024, 12:3031736Government of Kazakhstan and OECD deepen cooperation in trade and transport connectivity 12.01.2024, 11:4590786Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 09.01.2024, 12:3586026Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine still not found 19.01.2024, 18:3180191Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 09.01.2024, 11:30787714 children died, over 20 injured in hospital fire in S. Iraq 16.01.2024, 13:0775906Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030