Kazakhstan will co-chair IAEA International Conference on Nuclear Security

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev paid an official visit to the largest city of Northeastern Bulgaria and the "maritime capital" of the country - Varna, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting with the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, the interlocutors noted the important role of interregional cooperation in the progressive development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and also discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, in order to build up relations at the interregional level, special emphasis was placed on completing the procedure for establishing twinning ties with the "Southern capital" of Kazakhstan - Almaty, which was started in 2004 (in 2004, a Protocol of Intent on cooperation was signed).





At the same time, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev noted the importance of building up bilateral trade and economic relations in the transport and logistics sphere in the context of the increasing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) in ensuring transit flows between the countries of Europe, Central Asia and China, as well as establishing and strengthening direct contacts between tour operators to mutually increase tourist flows.





In turn, Blagomir Kotsev expressed his commitment to the development of interregional relations with Kazakhstan, assuring of his constant support for initiatives to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.





During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat also got acquainted with the infrastructure of the largest Bulgarian seaport on the Black Sea - the Port of Varna, discussed with its management issues of increasing the volume of cargo transportation from Kazakhstan. Viktor Temirbayev focused on the increasing role of the Middle Corridor in the context of geopolitical turbulence and called on local maritime operators to actively use the potential of the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" to build up trade relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.





In order to strengthen cooperation in the educational sphere, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with Krasimir Nedyalkov, President of the Varna Free University "Chernorizets Hrabar", during which a thorough exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation between Kazakh and Bulgarian educational institutions of various profiles.





Krasimir Nedyalkov shared his experience in implementing the policy of improving the quality of education in the European context, headed by his educational institution, as well as plans and priorities for the development of international cooperation with foreign universities.





The Kazakh diplomat invited the leadership of the Bulgarian university to participate in the International Educational Fair (Astana and Almaty, March 4-5, 2024), which provides a good opportunity to establish contacts and further mutually beneficial partnerships between educational institutions. In addition, the Bulgarian side was invited to expand the practice of student exchanges, the organization of advanced training courses for teaching staff and contacts through student practice.





Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev also met with Kazakhstani students studying in Varna. During the conversation in the "Q&A" format, our students were informed about the priorities and tasks within the framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education, about the political and socio-economic reforms in the country carried out according to the tasks of the Head of State, as well as the importance of consular registration at the Embassy and maintaining constant communication with the Consul.





Taking the opportunity, the Kazakh diplomat wished the students success in their studies, drawing attention to the importance of the young generation receiving a quality education as part of a strategic course to build a Just Kazakhstan.





Concluding his visit to Varna, Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and compatriots, during which he discussed topical issues, as well as familiarized to them ongoing reforms and transformations in Kazakhstan.





Varna is the largest city on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the third (after Sofia and Plovdiv) largest in the country. The Varna Seaport with 45 berths has a processing capacity of more than 10 million tons of annual cargo traffic. Varna Free University "Chernorizets Hrabar" is the largest private university in Bulgaria, founded in 1991. Currently, about 5,000 students study at the university in 35 specialties, including from Kazakhstan.