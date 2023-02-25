23.02.2023, 17:10 9241
Kazakhstanis raise $5M to support quake-hit Türkiye - ambassador
gov.kz
People of Kazakhstan raised $5 million for quake-affected Türkiye, Ambassador of the country to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Ambassador Ekici extended his gratitude to Kazakhstanis for outpouring of love and support to their brothers and sisters in quake-hit Türkiye, adding that the people of Kazakhstan raised some $5 million.
All the funds raised were channeled into a special bank account, he told journalists in Astana.
In addition, the Kazakh Government earmarked $1 million for the quake-battered fraternal country.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstanis had raised a total of KZT 34 million to support the Turkish population affected by the power earthquakes in early February.
24.02.2023, 14:30 7566
Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland
primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with visiting Ville Skinnari, the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Kazinform cites the Government’s press service.
The sides debated a wide range of issues concerning trade, the attraction of investments, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, education, low-carbon development, etc.
He said Kazakhstan regards Finland as one of the key partners in Northern Europe and international organizations. The Government is set to deepen and widen mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions.
The Prime Minister noted Kazakhstan sees great opportunities to boost investment cooperation and increase sales.
During the meeting, Smailov hailed the opening of a new visa centre at the Embassy of Finland in Astana and plans to hold a roundtable with the participation of companies of Kazakhstan and Finland.
In his turn, Ville Skinnari voiced interest in promoting climate initiatives, the development of renewable energy sources, and promising logistics corridors from Asia to Europe, first of all, the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
Following the talks, the sides commuted to further continue joint efforts to expand Kazakhstan -Finland partnership.
24.02.2023, 12:50 7671
Kazakhstan, Latvia focus on parliamentary cooperation
gov.kz
In the Saeimas of the Republic of Latvia, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Primbetov and the newly elected head of the group for cooperation between the Saeimas of Latvia and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, deputy Uldis Augulis, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated Augulis on his election to this position and informed in detail about the upcoming early elections in our country on March 19 to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The Latvian politician highly appreciated the large-scale modernization agenda of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the consistent and systematic approach of the Kazakh leader to the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in the country, aimed at the comprehensive renewal of society and the state.
During the meeting, the importance of maintaining a stable inter-parliamentary dialogue for further strengthening the multifaceted relations between the two countries was noted. The parties spoke in favor of intensifying contacts through parliamentary cooperation groups after the formation of such a group in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The conversation also touched upon issues of economic cooperation between the countries. Primbetov informed the interlocutor that by the end of 2022, there is a positive trend in bilateral trade and in the transit and transport sector. Augulis, for his part, noted that our countries have a serious potential for the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, especially in the field of transit.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited Augulis to take part in the Astana International Forum in June this year.
For reference: The parliamentary group for cooperation between the Saeimas of Latvia and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in early February this year. The group includes well-known and authoritative Latvian deputies who represent the interests of all political forces in the current Parliament of Latvia. Many members of the group are heads of key parliamentary commissions and also head political factions in the 14th Saeimas. Team leader Augulis in 2016-2018 held the position of the Minister of Transport of Latvia, he was co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Latvian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.
24.02.2023, 08:39 8966
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan
On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan
Instagram/secblinken
On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will receive Antony Blinken in the Kazakh capital city. Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Deputy Prime Minister -Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.
As part of his trip Antony Blinken will take part in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. Those gathered are to discuss further development of regional cooperation and partnership with the U.S.
23.02.2023, 17:46 9156
EU Special Representative Terhi Hakala commends EU-Kazakhstan coop
Speaking about the EU-Kazakhstan cooperation, the EU Special Representative hailed it as high
The Foreign Ministry of Italy is hosting the 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, noted today's conference is held to access progress in the two-year joint work of the European Union and the Central Asian countries in the environment, climate change, and water resources.
Speaking about the EU-Kazakhstan cooperation, the EU Special Representative hailed it as high.
We praise Kazakhstan's role in the EU-CA multilateral cooperation. We should continue our cooperation in the future. I'd like to note that the five countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, have also been promoting interregional cooperation in the protection of the environment, climate, and water resources," said Hakala.
She went on to call for joint work to address the current challenges of climate change, the use of new technologies, and renewable energy, noting much can be done.
In November last year the European Union launched the Team Europe Initiative on water, energy and climate change in Central Asia aimed at promoting regional cooperation and management for sustainable development as well as increasing investment in integrated blue and green transition in the region.
The 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation is set to focus on issues regarding water resources, the environment, climate change, sustainable development, challenges and opportunities to accelerate the green transition and promote green investments, including the EU initiative 'Team Europe' on water, energy, and climate in Central Asia.
23.02.2023, 11:53 12976
Kazakh FM Tileuberdi meets Pfizer delegation
gov.kz
Under the memorandum of cooperation signed with Pfizer during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to New York in September 2022, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with a delegation of Pfizer headed by the Regional Director for Europe, Asia and Africa Ozgur Yaziyurt, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.
The meeting was also attended by Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat and Chairman of the Board of SK-Pharmacy LLP Yerkhat Iskaliyev.
The meeting discussed the issues of expanding the presence of the American company in Kazakhstan, including the localization of contract production of the Prevenar-13 pneumococcal vaccine . The U.S. side was briefed on the efforts of improving local legislation to attract biopharmaceutical MNCs to the Kazakh market. In turn, the management of Pfizer positively noted the efforts and changes in the pharmaceutical regulatory and legal acts of Kazakhstan.
Pfizer, an American multinational company headquartered in New York City, is one of the world leaders in the biopharmaceutical market. The company's main research center is located in Groton, Connecticut.
Today the company is engaged in the creation of drugs for diseases of the cardiovascular system, musculoskeletal system, produces antibiotics, viagra, immunosuppressants and others. In 2020, BioNTech, Pfizer and Fosun Pharma developed a vaccine against coronavirus.
22.02.2023, 16:14 16561
German Bundestag delegation visits Kazakhstan
gov.kz
A official delegation of the German Bundestag, including members of the "Germany-Central Asia" Parliamentary Group is visiting Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the visit the group’s chair Eugen Schmidt, together with colleagues Thomas Bareiss, Christian Goerke and Christian Schreider were received by Kazakhstan’s State Counsellor Erlan Karin, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, and met with the Chairperson of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov.
On 21 February, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko also met with the representative delegation to discuss Kazakh-German relations and international issues.
In view of the upcoming election to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on 19 March, the German parliamentarians were interested to learn about our country’s large-scale program of political and social reforms to build a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan".
The parties welcomed active political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Germany, including the upcoming visit of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier planned for this year. They also underlined trade and economic cooperation as the main driver of Kazakh-German relations. In 2022, bilateral trade reached 2.8 billion US dollars, which is an almost 25% increase in the volume of trade registered in 2021. Moreover, Kazakhstan continues to account for more than 80% of all German economic activity with the region of Central Asia.
In addition to traditional spheres of cooperation in investments, engineering, agriculture, transportation logistics and other sectors, Deputy Minister Vassilenko highlighted Germany’s initiative to open a Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Astana, announced last year, as a testament to both countries’ shared goal to contribute to combating the global warming and ensuring energy security.
The delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan will continue in Almaty, where the German MPs will meet wit with the city’s Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev and tour the Kazakh-German University and the National German Drama Theatre.
21.02.2023, 16:36 21741
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
gov.kz
Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici hailed the support and solidarity of Astana with Ankara in the face of the aftermath of the devastating quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. The Turkish diplomat pointed out Kazakhstan and its people extended a helping hand to Türkiye following the disaster in a conversation with Anadolu Agency, Kazinform reports.
Kazakh President talked with his counterpart Erdogan voicing the readiness to help. Two days into the disaster Kazakhstan sent its first search and rescue team, and two days later its second team of 60 people," said Ekici.
In addition, the country allocated 1 million US dollars as well as sent a humanitarian cargo of 55 tons containing tents, blankets, and winter clothing to Türkiye.
The Turkish ambassador went on to note that over 4.1 million US dollars were poured from Kazakh companies and ordinary people transferred to the account of the Earthquake Humanitarian Aid Campaign.
Aid collection points are deployed in the Turkish embassy in Astana as well as the General Consulates in Almaty and Aktau. So far, over 100 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to disaster-affected areas. Around 12 tons of aid were sent from Astana alone. 15 more tons of humanitarian aid is to be sent to Türkiye soon," said the Turkish ambassador.
The solidarity gives us strength
The Turkish diplomat also said many Kazakhstanis, including state officials and ordinary people, visited Türkiye's diplomatic office after the earthquakes.
Kazakh President Tokayev, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, and others were among those making their entries in the book of condolences at the Turkish embassy.
Turkish Ambassador Ufuk Ekici said he was touched when a little girl brought her piggy bank, or a man gave up his and his wife's wedding rings to support and stand in solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye.
17.02.2023, 16:02 45366
Humanitarian aid of Kazakhstan lands in Türkiye
primeminister.kz
The plane carrying humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Türkiye has landed, Kazinform correspondent Akzhigit Chukubayev reports.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu welcomed the special plane with humanitarian assistance of Kazakhstan and met with Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev. He thanked for help and warmly welcomed the rescuers, journalists and Embassy staff.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan sends tents, winter clothing, heaters and other necessaries of life meant for those affected by quakes. The country delivered some 55 tons of aid to Türkiye by road to Gaziantep.
The Head of State assigned to send 1 million dollars in emergency aid to Türkiye and humanitarian aid to Syria through the OIC. 50 tons of humanitarian assistance were delivered to the city of Aleppo. Recently, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to send more aid to Türkiye.
