Kazakhstanis raise $5M to support quake-hit Türkiye - ambassador

In the Saeimas of the Republic of Latvia, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Primbetov and the newly elected head of the group for cooperation between the Saeimas of Latvia and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, deputy Uldis Augulis, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.





At the beginning of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated Augulis on his election to this position and informed in detail about the upcoming early elections in our country on March 19 to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.





The Latvian politician highly appreciated the large-scale modernization agenda of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the consistent and systematic approach of the Kazakh leader to the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in the country, aimed at the comprehensive renewal of society and the state.





During the meeting, the importance of maintaining a stable inter-parliamentary dialogue for further strengthening the multifaceted relations between the two countries was noted. The parties spoke in favor of intensifying contacts through parliamentary cooperation groups after the formation of such a group in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.





The conversation also touched upon issues of economic cooperation between the countries. Primbetov informed the interlocutor that by the end of 2022, there is a positive trend in bilateral trade and in the transit and transport sector. Augulis, for his part, noted that our countries have a serious potential for the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, especially in the field of transit.





At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited Augulis to take part in the Astana International Forum in June this year.





For reference: The parliamentary group for cooperation between the Saeimas of Latvia and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in early February this year. The group includes well-known and authoritative Latvian deputies who represent the interests of all political forces in the current Parliament of Latvia. Many members of the group are heads of key parliamentary commissions and also head political factions in the 14th Saeimas. Team leader Augulis in 2016-2018 held the position of the Minister of Transport of Latvia, he was co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Latvian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.