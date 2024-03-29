Lithuanian Parliamentarians are Interested in Kazakhstan’s Socio-Economic Development Plans

Tell a friend

The Lithuanian Seimas hosted a round table to review the implementation of institutional reforms in Kazakhstan covering various areas, including state and community building, the judicial and legal system, the economy and the social sector. The leadership of the Parliament and the "Friendship Group", representatives of various factions and committees took part in the discussion, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Ambassador Timur Urazaev spoke in detail about the current tasks set by the Head of State to the new Government in terms of socio-economic development, and measures to further improve the well-being of citizens. Special attention is paid to resolving transport and logistics issues, developing international corridors, and trade and investment projects in Kazakhstan.





The parliamentarians were also briefed on the main points of President Tokayev’s speech at the third session of the National Kurultai. In particular, the head of state's vision of modernizing society, an open market economy, promoting digitalization and artificial intelligence.





Vice-Speaker of the Seimas Julius Sabatauskas praised the work of the Government of Kazakhstan on the return of illegally acquired assets and the construction of schools and other social facilities at their expense.





Member of the Seimas Health Committee Rimantė Šalaševičiūtė was interested in the project "National Fund For Children", under which all Kazakh people under the age of 18 years will be annually charged 50 percent of the investment income of the National Fund. In her opinion, the state provides a good opportunity to improve housing or get higher education.





Deputy Asta Kubilena was interested to hear about the system of state management in the social sphere, as well as the current demographic situation in Kazakhstan. The parliamentarian noted the positive growth of the population, which is facilitated, among other things, by the socially oriented policy of the state.





Among the tasks to be solved in bilateral relations, Member of Parliament Angelė Jakovonite singled out the creation of a mechanism to ensure the pension savings of Kazakh citizens in case they move to Lithuania for permanent residence.





At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador informed about the planned activities for the current year within Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation, as well as major international events in Kazakhstan, including the Astana International Forum.