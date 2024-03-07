Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan met with the President of IDB

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Chargé d’Affaires of the Portuguese Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan Jose Ataide Amaral, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties summed up key results of the development of cooperation in 2023, welcoming dynamic bilateral engagement. The parties noted the importance of the meeting between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Portugal on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York as well as the visits of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry to Portugal that provided a qualitatively new content to the whole range of Kazakh-Portuguese relations. Deputy Minister Vassilenko confirmed the commitment of the Kazakh side to further maintain close dialogue between Astana and Lisbon at all levels.





The discussion also focused on strengthening trade and investment partnership, and expanding the legal framework between the countries with a view to promote cooperation further. The parties expressed interest in the timely review and conclusion of a number of bilateral projects in the field of economics, education and criminal law.





Vassilenko and Ataide Amaral also welcomed active cooperation in the field of science and education, including in the context of attracting Portuguese academic institutions and universities to Kazakhstan. For example, on the basis of signed bilateral documents on cooperation with the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, as well as with the University of Lisbon for the exchange of students and teachers in the framework of academic mobility.





In addition, the diplomats touched upon the issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations and agreed to continue joint work aimed at expanding mutually beneficial partnership.





For reference: Portugal is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Southern Europe. Bilateral trade turnover in 2023 amounted to 50.5 million US dollars (exports 4.9 million, imports - 45.6 million), which is 65% more compared to the previous year (30.6 million). From 2005 to 2023, the gross inflow of direct investment from Portugal to Kazakhstan has exceeded 255 million US dollars.