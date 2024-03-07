04.03.2024, 16:00 19966
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan met with the President of IDB
Images | Kazakh MFA
As part of a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Islamic Development Bank, as well as the implementation of a number of socio-economic projects implemented in our country with the participation of the Bank and its institutions.
Minister Nurtleu informed about the economic potential of Kazakhstan and noted that our country attaches great importance to cooperation with the IDB. It was emphasized that the Bank’s group has implemented about 70 projects in the Republic of Kazakhstan worth more than 1.6 billion US dollars.
In turn, the President of the IDB expressed hope for further successful cooperation with Kazakhstan and the Bank’s participation in projects aimed at developing the Kazakh economy.
06.03.2024, 10:47 1571
Kazakhstan and Algeria Discussed Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Ahmed Attaf on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Ministers in Jeddah, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.
Minister Nurtleu noted that both countries have a high potential for increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation.
In this context, the parties stressed the importance of creating an Intergovernmental Commission, using the "Middle Corridor" to solve transport and logistics issues, as well as enhancing interaction between business circles.
06.03.2024, 09:20 2076
Kazakhstan and Estonia Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Ambassador of Estonia Toomas Tirs, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The two officials held a comprehensive discussion regarding the implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between Deputy Prime-Minster - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on February 27.
The parties expressed their commitment to sustaining regular political dialogue and strengthening inter-parliamentary, educational, cultural and humanitarian ties. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing trade and economic relations in key areas such as transport and logistics, agriculture, IT and green technology.
Following the meeting, the side reaffirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.
For reference: In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Estonia increased by 29% and amounted to 157.5 million US dollars (Kazakh exports of $78.1 million, Kazakh imports of $79.4 million).
During the first three quarters of 2023, the gross inflow of direct investment from Estonia to Kazakhstan has exceeded 6.7 million US dollars.
As of January 1, 2024, there were 74 legal entities in Kazakhstan with the participation of Estonian capital.
05.03.2024, 10:14 13491
Main Areas of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Permanent
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the EU in Belgium, Margulan Baimukhan, met with the Chief of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Natalia Alonso Cano, and the Deputy Chief, Sebastien Penzini, to exchange views on strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction in the bilateral and Central Asian dimension, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat encouraged foreign colleagues to cooperate more closely in such areas as early warning of natural disasters, full coverage of disaster risks, as well as increasing awareness among citizens.
In turn, Natalia Kano noted that disaster risk reduction in Central Asia affects many sectors, including transport, water resources, agriculture, climate change and energy. For this reason, UNDP programmes are helping to strengthen disaster risk reduction and climate resilience in Central Asia.
To promote climate resilience in Central Asia, the UN Office is actively supporting the Astana akimat through its participation in the global initiative "Making Cities Resilient by 2030". In 2023, representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan also participated in discussions on "Disability Inclusion" related to urban resilience.
Separately, Natalia Kano suggested that in the perspective of the future Kazakhstan should consider the possibility of participating in donor missions of the UN Office on the African continent to demonstrate the wide range of the UN Office’s work - from regional co-operation to initiatives at the local level.
The Permanent Representative also spoke about the large-scale political, economic and social reforms being carried out by the Government of Kazakhstan on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
For reference: The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR, formerly known as UNISDR) is the UN focal point for global disaster risk reduction for a sustainable future. UNDRR is headquartered in Geneva. Its regional offices are located in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, APAC, Europe and Central Asia (in Brussels). Covering 55 countries, the UNDRR Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia helps countries to monitor and track achievements in the implementation of the Sendai Framework Programme. Kazakhstan is a member of this 2015-2030 framework programme for disaster risk reduction.
04.03.2024, 20:14 19411
Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation with Portugal Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Chargé d’Affaires of the Portuguese Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan Jose Ataide Amaral, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties summed up key results of the development of cooperation in 2023, welcoming dynamic bilateral engagement. The parties noted the importance of the meeting between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Portugal on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York as well as the visits of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry to Portugal that provided a qualitatively new content to the whole range of Kazakh-Portuguese relations. Deputy Minister Vassilenko confirmed the commitment of the Kazakh side to further maintain close dialogue between Astana and Lisbon at all levels.
The discussion also focused on strengthening trade and investment partnership, and expanding the legal framework between the countries with a view to promote cooperation further. The parties expressed interest in the timely review and conclusion of a number of bilateral projects in the field of economics, education and criminal law.
Vassilenko and Ataide Amaral also welcomed active cooperation in the field of science and education, including in the context of attracting Portuguese academic institutions and universities to Kazakhstan. For example, on the basis of signed bilateral documents on cooperation with the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, as well as with the University of Lisbon for the exchange of students and teachers in the framework of academic mobility.
In addition, the diplomats touched upon the issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations and agreed to continue joint work aimed at expanding mutually beneficial partnership.
For reference: Portugal is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Southern Europe. Bilateral trade turnover in 2023 amounted to 50.5 million US dollars (exports 4.9 million, imports - 45.6 million), which is 65% more compared to the previous year (30.6 million). From 2005 to 2023, the gross inflow of direct investment from Portugal to Kazakhstan has exceeded 255 million US dollars.
04.03.2024, 17:09 19786
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan met with the Secretary General of the OIC
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, met with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha during a working visit to Saudi Arabia for an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Discussions focused on international issues, the Islamic world, and enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OIC. Kazakhstan's initiatives within the OIC, such as the Islamic Organization for Food Security, the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform, the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety were reviewed.
Nurtleu highlighted Kazakhstan's commitment to OIC cooperation, while Taha commended Kazakhstan's support for OIC initiatives and expressed the Organization's interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
01.03.2024, 10:09 43581
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discussed Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, as part of his participation in the III Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, investment and cultural cooperation. During the conversation, a high assessment was given to the dynamics of the development in Kazakh-Turkish relations across the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
Special attention was paid to the development of transit, transport, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.
The foreign ministers also "compared notes" on issues of the international and regional agenda, including through integration associations, among which the Organization of Turkic States occupies a special place for both states.
01.03.2024, 09:41 43411
Trade and Economic Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Pakistan was Discussed in Lahore
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin made a working trip to Lahore, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the invitation of the head of the Nutshell Group, Mohammad Azfar Ahsan, Yerzhan Kistafin, at a business lunch with representatives of the province's business, informed the participants about the favorable investment climate of Kazakhstan, the advantages and trade and economic opportunities of the country for doing business. The Ambassador urged entrepreneurs to visit Kazakhstan and explore promising "niches".
Next, the Ambassador visited the Beaconhouse National University, where he met with the leadership of the educational institution and gave a guest lecture to students. The Pakistani side, noting the great interest and potential, confirmed their intention to develop cooperation with Kazakh universities in the fields of education and science.
Special attention was given to the development of business ties between women entrepreneurs of the two countries during a seminar held at Kazakhstan House in Lahore, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. Ambassador met with representatives of women's business circles, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in this sector.
The Ambassador held a meeting with the Chairman of the largest diversified conglomerate Nishat Group, Mian Mohammad Mansha. During the talks, the parties discussed sectors of the economy of mutual interest, including the textile industry, production of building materials, electricity generation, hospitality, agriculture and banking. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the organization of Mian Mohammad Mansha’s visit to Kazakhstan.
Also, Ambassador, as an honorary guest at the invitation of Sikandar Mustafa, Chairman of the leading agricultural machinery company Millat Tractors, attended a solemn event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the company, discussing prospects for the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.
In addition, during the visit of the head of the Kazakh national clothing brand "Tarbiya" Tarbiya Aidimbayeva, meetings were organized with famous designers of Pakistan, during which issues of collaboration and implementation of joint events in the field of fashion industry were discussed.
During the visit, Ambassador, together with the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lahore, Rao Khalid, took part in a morning show on the Pakistani TV channel Discover Pakistan, and also gave an interview to the Kohenoor News TV channel, telling about the ongoing work on the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, about the results achieved in 2023, as well as further plans planned for the current year.
29.02.2024, 21:58 47826
MFA Supports Project of Reintroduction of Przewalski’s Horses to Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with a Czech delegation led by Director of Prague Zoo Miroslav Bobek, who arrived in Astana to discuss the project on the reintroduction of Przewalski’s horses in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed further implementation of the project and agreed to make joint efforts to ensure the successful reintroduction of the horses. This endeavor holds significance not only for Kazakhstan but also for the restoration of biological diversity on the planet.
I am very pleased that the project, originating from informal discussions between our embassies in Bratislava and Prague and the Bratislava and Prague zoos, has received such powerful development and support from the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic," stated Roman Vassilenko during the meeting. "I would like to assure our Czech friends and colleagues from other ministries of Kazakhstan that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will fully support this important and kind project."
For reference: During the visit of Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala to Astana in April 2023, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Prague Zoo, laying the foundation for the project for the reintroduction of Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan.
The project aims to relocate about 40 horses from Europe to Kazakhstan within five years, establishing the groundwork for the reintroduced population and recreation of the original functional steppe ecosystems.
