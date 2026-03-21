Moroccan Experts Hail Constitutional Referendum in Kazakhstan as a Historic Event

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

As part of the "Nauryznama" decade, a discussion event entitled "Nauryz Talks" was held in Rabat. The event was dedicated to the Nauryz holiday, major political and socioeconomic reforms in Kazakhstan, including the outcomes of the recent constitutional referendum, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting was attended by member of the House of Councillors of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco Fatima Zougah, heads of leading Moroccan media - Younes Al Hadj, Editor-in-Chief of Maghribona24, Adnan Bennis, Editor-in-Chief of MoroccoWorldNews, Nasrallah Belkhayat, Editor-in-Chief of Journal de l’Afrique Atlantique, as well as renowned Moroccan traveler Abdelghani Aboufiraz, who undertook a motorcycle journey to Kazakhstan in 2025.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco Saulekul Saylaukyzy spoke about the new format for celebrating Nauryz in Kazakhstan and abroad - the "Nauryznama" decade, and elaborating on the significance of each of its days, emphasized that this year’s holiday has taken on a particularly symbolic character.





The Ambassador underscored that the people of Kazakhstan’s support for the reforms is a clear testament to the country’s commitment to justice and the building of an inclusive society.





The Moroccan participants emphasized that the political process attests to the Kazakh people’s conscious choice in favor of progress, openness, and renewal.





According to the Moroccan experts, the referendum is not merely a legislative act but a manifestation of the people’s will to shape their own future. They praised Kazakhstan’s steps toward strengthening democratic institutions as modern and timely, and stated that the country’s perseverance and openness on the path of reform can serve as an example for the entire region.





In addition, during the discussion Ambassador Saulekul Saylaukyzy shared Kazakhstan’s priority areas on the international agenda. In particular, she informed the participants about the Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana on April 22-24, 2026, and presented the initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations. She also spoke about the nationwide environmental campaign "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan), launched at the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the "Middle Corridor" international transport route, the outcomes of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, and the historical significance of the forthcoming "Golden Horde" international symposium in Astana.





An important part of the event was devoted to introducing the Moroccan guests to Kazakh cultural heritage. A traditional dastarkhan (table) with national dishes was laid out for the participants, and traditional Kazakh costumes and handicrafts were showcased.





The guests highly commended the "Nauryz Talks" format, created at the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Morocco, noting that it has become a platform for dialogue that lends new momentum to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries. They proposed holding this open discussion event annually on the eve of the Nauryz holiday.