Nauryz Celebrated in Shanghai

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Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai held an event dedicated to the celebration of "Nauryz" that is one of the most ancient and significant holidays of the Kazakh people, symbolizing the renewal of nature and the beginning of a new year, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event, held at the state residence of the Shanghai Municipal Government, was attended by heads of foreign affairs offices of Shanghai and the provinces within the consular district (Anhui, Fujian, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, and Zhejiang), as well as Consuls General accredited in Shanghai, representatives of Chinese business circles, members of the Kazakh diaspora, and students of Kazakhstan studying in Eastern China.





In his welcoming remarks Consul General Nurlan Akkoshkarov introduced the audience to the rich cultural heritage and traditions of celebrating Nauryz in Kazakhstan, emphasizing its significance as a holiday of peace, kindness, and mutual understanding. The Kazakh diplomat also spoke about the large-scale reforms currently underway, aimed at modernizing the political system, strengthening the economy, and improving the well-being of the citizens of Kazakhstan. Also, guests were informed that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, as well as the launch of the Cross-Cultural Year between Kazakhstan and China.





As part of the event, guests were presented with a vibrant cultural program. Attendees enjoyed works of Kazakh musical art performed by the Suyunbay Folklore and Ethnographic Ensemble of the Almaty Regional Philharmonic, and also had the opportunity to taste traditional national cuisine.





Furthermore, with the participation of official representatives of the national airline Air Astana, a presentation was held for the first direct flight between Almaty and Shanghai, launched on March 29 this year, as well as the opening ceremony of the Kazakhstan Trade Center in Shanghai under QAZTRADE.





Given that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, a particularly symbolic highlight of the event was a unique performance in which modern robots presented a dynamic dance program to the guests.





Overall, the celebration of Nauryz in Shanghai was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and concluded with a gala concert by the popular local Kazakh rock band "Kosh" led by Aray Aidarkhan.