Nauryz was Celebrated in Warsaw

Tell a friend

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland together with the Vistula Academy of Finance and Business, which has about 300 Kazakhstans’ students, held an event to celebrate Nauryz meiramy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Along with students from Kazakhstan, students and diaspora representatives from Central Asia and Turkey took part in the Nauryz celebration.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan Alim Kirabayev emphasised the importance of Nauryz celebration for Turkic peoples, which marks the beginning of a new year and the great rebirth taking place in nature and its significance in Kazakh culture as a symbol of unity and peace.





The participants of the event were also familiarised with the new format of Nauryz celebration and the philosophy of "Nauryznama Decade" dedicated to the values reflecting the richness and diversity of Kazakh culture and society.





Rector of Vistula Academy Wawrzyniec Konarski noted the uniqueness of the Nauryz holiday and expressed interest in developing educational and cultural ties with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.





The event was accompanied by concert performances by representatives of Central Asia, guests enjoyed the sound of the national instrument - dombra, performed by Kazakh students.





The festive atmosphere was supported by interactive games, contests, prizes and gifts.





At the end of the celebration, guests were able to sample Kazakh national cuisine and taste the main treat - Nauryz kozhe.