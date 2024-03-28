New chapter in the history of Kazakh-Cypriot relations

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Konstantinos Kombos, who is in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During a meeting the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.





The Ministers "compared notes" on topical issues on the international agenda, reaffirmed the commitment to close cooperation within multilateral structures and mutual support in promoting international initiatives of the two states.





Мinister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Cyprus and considers Nicosia as an important partner in Southern Europe.





Over the past three decades, our countries have established an open political dialogue at all levels, established active trade and investment cooperation, as well as fruitful interaction within the framework of international organizations such as the UN. Strong and close friendship between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, based on mutual respect and trust, will continue to occupy a special place in our foreign policy", said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.





In turn, Minister Kombos gave a positive assessment of the dynamics of bilateral relations and assured that Kazakhstan is the most important partner of Cyprus in Central Asia. In this regard, the Minister reported on the decision taken in Nicosia to open this year the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Astana.





We are opening a new era in our relations," - Kombos noted.





The officials noted the significant potential for the development of cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, agriculture and energy.





As a result of the negotiations at the Foreign Ministry was signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Air Traffic between aeronautical authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus.





During the official visit, the Foreign Minister of Cyprus was also received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. His meetings with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev and Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov are planned.





For reference: according to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the period from 2005 to the third quarter of 2023, the volume of Cypriot investments in the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to 4.1 billion U.S. dollars (for January-September 2023 - 268.4 million). As of January 1, 2024, 392 companies with participation of Cypriot capital were registered in Kazakhstan (328 of them are operating).