Newly Appointed Ambassador of Kuwait to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials

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A presentation of the Arabic edition of the book "The Near and Middle East in the System of International Relations" by the distinguished diplomat Askar Mussinov took place at the historic and world-renowned Cairo University, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Askar Zhengis, in his opening speech at the presentation of the book, spoke about the role of Askar Mussinov in Kazakh diplomacy and the indelible work that he left to the younger generation.





He also touched upon current issues in relations between Kazakhstan and Egypt and spoke about the work being carried out to further deepen them. He expressed gratitude to the guests who specially came to this event.





The ceremony was attended by senior figures from Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service, Kairat Sarybay, Secretary-General of the CICA, and Ambassador Batyrshaev, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who attended on the special instructions of the head of the Foreign Ministry.





In his speech, Kairat Sarybay spoke about Askar Mussinov’s life and highlighted his significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s relations with Arab states.





Ministerial Adviser Batyrshaev delivered a special message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and spoke in detail about Askar Mussinov’s professional career.





Also during this event, the audience was presented with a greeting video sent by the General Director of IOFS Berik Aryn. In his address, he spoke about Askar Mussinov’s contribution to the development of the Islamic world and briefly highlighted the key moments of his life.





Among the distinguished guests from the Egyptian side was Amr Moussa, a prominent figure in the Arab world, former Egyptian Foreign Minister and former Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon at the official book launch ceremony.





In addition, former Foreign Minister of Egypt Mohammed Al-Orabi, who took part in the event, noted the extensive work done to translate the book into Arabic, covering current issues, and noted that it is an irreplaceable legacy for every researcher and scholar interested in Middle Eastern topics.





In his speech, Ambassador Ezzat Saad Al-Sayed, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of ARE and current Director of the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Council, elaborated on the activities of A.Mussinov during his tenure as Ambassador to Egypt in 1999-2002, and highly appreciated his role in politically significant events in relations between the two countries.





The former governor of the Red Sea province and current chairman of the Kazakh-Egyptian Friendship Association Ahmed Abdullah also noted the author's contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.





At the book presentation ceremony, the family of Ambassador Askar Mussinov, who specially arrived from Kazakhstan, expressed gratitude to the Embassy for the work of translating the book and presented gifts to the guests of honor present. As part of the presentation, the audience was shown a video about the biography of Askar Mussinov.





In addition, foreign ambassadors accredited to Egypt, local writers, politicians and media representatives were among the guests present at the event.