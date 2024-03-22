On the Eve of Nauryz Ambassador of Kazakhstan Visited Kazakh Centres in Bulgaria

Tell a friend

On the eve of the Nauryz holiday Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev visited the Center for the Kazakh Language, History and Culture and the Scientific, Educational and Cultural Center named after Al-Farabi at Sophia University St. Kliment Ohridsky and met with the teaching staff and students studying the Kazakh language, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting Viktor Temirbayev cordially congratulated everyone on the Nauryz holiday and noted that it embodies peace and goodness, is filled with joy and love, has a deep philosophical meaning and global cultural significance, it is a holiday of unity and harmony, a truly nationwide celebration that promotes friendship and mutual respect. It is symbolic that also in Bulgaria the "First Spring Holiday" which has a similar meaning, begins on March 21.





In addition, in order to further promote the study of the Kazakh language among Bulgarian students, the Kazakh diplomat donated a new laptop to the centres and expressed satisfaction with the growing interest in studying the Kazakh language among students.





Taking the opportunity, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev informed the audience about the priorities and tasks within the framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in the field of higher education, as well as about the ongoing large-scale political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.





At the end of the meeting Viktor Temirbayev once again congratulated on the upcoming holidays, and wished fruitful work to the professors and success to the students.





The Center of the Kazakh language, History and Culture was opened in March 2015 at the Department of Turkology and Altaic Studies at Sophia University St. Kliment Ohridsky.





The Scientific, Educational and Cultural Centre named after Al-Farabi was established on the basis of an Agreement signed on October 4, 2018 between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridsky.





The main purposes of these centres are to spread Kazakh culture, familiarize Bulgarian citizens with the rich cultural heritage of the country, support the study of the Kazakh language and develop cooperation between educational institutions of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.