15.11.2023, 10:30 5516
Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov spoke at the Busan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, organized in honor of the first anniversary of the establishment of sister city ties between Almaty and Busan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by more than 50 CEOs of South Korean companies, representatives of the Busan City Hall, the Busan Development Institute, Kazakh Invest and Kazakh companies. The event was organized by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency (BEPA) together with the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Busan.
In his remarks, Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov noted a number of significant events that contribute to the further development of the bilateral agenda: the meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in September 2023 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea Park Jin to Kazakhstan in June 2023 as well as a bilateral meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Korea Murat Nurtleu and Park Jin within the framework of the 16th meeting of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum in November 2023 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
In addition, the Ambassador focused on the need to strengthen economic ties between Busan and Kazakh cities. In this regard, while referring to the State of the Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, he invited Korean companies to invest in the production of drones, hydrogen energy development, infrastructure and logistics, as well as to use new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.
As part of the event, bilateral meetings were held between individual companies to discuss joint investment projects.
In addition, the Ambassador met with the Vice Mayor of Busan Lee Seong Kweun and discussed economic cooperation issues.
15.11.2023, 11:33 5371
Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Georgia-European Union Business Council Zviad Chumburidze, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting was devoted to discussing new approaches to strengthening cooperation with interested companies in the implementation of joint trade, economic and investment projects.
The meeting included an overview of Kazakhstan's investment opportunities, the new economic reforms of the Head of State, announced in the September Address to the people of Kazakhstan, as well as measures to improve the business climate and create favorable conditions for foreign investors in Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Malik Murzalin noted that such large Kazakh assets as the Batumi Oil Terminal, the Batumi Seaport, Rompetrol Georgia and Halyk Bank Georgia are successfully operating in the Georgian market, in turn, Georgian businesses are also investing in the economy of our country. In general, over the past 17 years, Kazakhstan's investments in the economy of Georgia amounted to more than 530 million US dollars, Georgia's investments in Kazakhstan - about 400 million dollars.
Zviad Chumburidze spoke about the activities of the Georgia-European Union Business Council, presented the "Black Sea Platform" created under the Council, in which leading companies of the Black Sea-Caspian basin participate. He expressed interest in joining Kazakhstani companies to this platform.
Following the meeting, we agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation and consider issues related to the organization of joint events.
15.11.2023, 09:28 5641
Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev held a meeting with the Minister of Development of Greece Konstantinos Skrekas and discussed the possibility of expanding trade, economic and investment relations between the countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed the interlocutor about the development of bilateral relations in 2023 and ongoing reforms in the economic and political spheres in Kazakhstan.
Minister Konstantinos Skrekas, drawing attention to the fact that in Greece, as part of the transition to a green economy, energy projects of alternative energy sources with a capacity of 2 megawatts are commissioned annually, noted the priority for the Greek economy in the development of the field of renewable energy sources.
In this context, Konstantinos Skrekas confirmed the interest in the implementation of projects under the Memorandum of Strategic Partnership on the sustainable value chain of raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen between the EU and Kazakhstan. And in the field of bilateral trade, he drew attention to the importance and relevance of diversifying trade items and increasing the volume of different types of industrial and agricultural products.
In addition, the Ambassador introduced to the attention of his interlocutor the results of the EBRD and European Commission Study on sustainable transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia.
14.11.2023, 17:26 8901
Participation of the National Accreditation Centre in meetings of leading global accreditation organisations
In Montreal, Canada, the 37th General Assembly of the International Accreditation Forum IAF, celebrating this year its 30th anniversary, the 27th General Assembly of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation ILAC and the 21st Joint General Assembly of both organisations with the participation of the General Director of the National Accreditation Centre Talgat Momyshev and the representative of the quality management Gulzhan Amanzholova started their work. The Forums bring together more than 200 participants from around the world, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Among the issues on the agenda - adoption of reports on the implementation of decisions of the previous, XXth joint meeting of the IAF and ILAC, including on the work of the IAF Checkarch database for accredited certificates of management systems, reports of regional groups, reports of Committees, recognition of new signatories of MLA/MRA Agreements and Memorandum of Understanding, presentations and discussions on the topic of merging ILAC and IAF into a single organisation headquartered in New Zealand.
The participants were presented a report on the implementation of the IAF's strategic plan for 2020-2025, in particular, the IAF's development in such areas as increasing the recognition of internationally recognised accredited conformity assessment results, promotion of reliable and credible accredited services; introduction of innovative approaches; creation of a single international accreditation organisation.
As a result of the IAF Forum it is expected that the South African Accreditation Development Cooperation Community SADCA will become a new signatory of IAF MLA in the field of certification of management systems; the accreditation body of the Republic of Korea KOLAS, the accreditation body of Jordan JAS-AU, the accreditation body of Japan Jasaff, the accreditation body of Egypt EGAC, as well as accreditation bodies of Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Canada, Vietnam, Costa Rica and a number of other countries will expand the scope of IAF MLA.
The Jamaican National Accreditation Agency JANAAC and the Kyrgyz Accreditation Centre KAC will become new participants in the IAF Memorandum of Understanding.
The General Assembly noted that the Memoranda of Understanding between the IAF and GLOBALG.A.P., the organisation for the implementation of the International Standard on Agricultural Practices, the IAF and the International Personnel Certification Association IPC, the IAF and the International Aerospace Quality Group AISBL were approved by written ballot.
It was decided to expand the scope of recognition of the IAF MLA Agreement on a number of standards in the field of certification of products, services and management systems.
Also to be approved at the meeting are the new members of the IAF Board of Directors, the newly elected chairs of IAF committees and the executives appointed to serve a second term.
The 27th ILAC General Assembly is expected to adopt resolutions on reports, including those of the international standardisation organisation ISO, including CASCO; ILAC's close cooperation with the International Bureau of Weights and Measures BIPM and the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA is noted. In addition, the meeting cancelled the document on the possibility of remote assessments of regions and accreditation bodies, which was in force at the time of the pandemic.
Representatives of Kazakhstan participated in the discussion and voting on all agenda items. The Forum will continue until 16 November.
13.11.2023, 21:25 16806
Prospects of interaction with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media discussed in Astana
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Teresa Ribeiro, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, an open discussion took place concerning the sphere of mass media and their role in the creation of a safe information space in Kazakhstan. In particular, the parties noted the importance of further cooperation between our country and the OSCE on raising the quality standards of journalistic activities.
The meeting resulted in reaching an agreement to continue a constructive dialog aimed at developing and ensuring the sustainable functioning and safety of Kazakhstan’s information space.
During her visit to Astana, Teresa Ribeiro had a meeting with Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva. In addition, her meetings at the Parliament and other institutions are planned.
09.11.2023, 13:26 53706
A new International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia"
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov signed an agreement on regulating the activities of the International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia", to be established on the border of the two countries, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The facility will be located near the Atameken (Kazakhstan) and Gulistan (Uzbekistan) border crossing points and will include production sites, warehouses for storing goods and equipment, and transport infrastructure. This will speed up cargo delivery and reduce logistics costs.
The Industrial Cooperation Centre will stimulate the creation of new productions, jobs, processing of agricultural and industrial products, as well as provide logistics services for further transportation of goods.
The operation of the infrastructure facility will increase the efficiency of the transport of goods, as well as speed up the customs clearance process.
The signing of the agreement will make it possible to start the practical implementation of the project. The launch of the Industrial Cooperation Centre will become a catalyst for further development of international trade and integration of the economic systems of the two countries and will contribute to increasing trade turnover between our countries up to 10 billion US dollars.
09.11.2023, 12:15 53986
First Ministerial Meeting in "Central Asia - Group Of Seven" (G7) Format Held Online
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko participated in the first ministerial meeting of the Central Asian and G7 countries that took place in an online format, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Prospects for cooperation in the fields of regional security, economy, transport, energy and investment, combating global warming and protecting the environment, water management, as well as tourism were discussed at the meeting.
In his remarks, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of expanding trade ties, increasing the involvement of the G7 economies in the region, as well as developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in connecting key industrial centers of Europe and Asia.
Roman Vassilenko further noted that Kazakhstan is committed to joint measures to counter modern global and regional challenges, in particular, solving the emergency in the field of climate, food crisis, and water issues as well as saving the Aral Sea. Kazakhstan’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 have also been outlined. In addition, the diplomat urged his interlocutors to support the Kazakh initiatives to establish a UN Regional Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty and to participate in the Regional Climate Summit under the UN auspices in Kazakhstan in 2026.
Representatives of the Central Asian countries in their interventions also focused on the importance of increasing cooperation in priority areas for the development of our region. The readiness to develop further dialogue in this format was expressed.
In turn, G7 foreign ministers and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell confirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Central Asian states in accordance with the UN Charter. They noted that active cooperation between individual G7 members with the Central Asian states is already underway through bilateral and multilateral channels. At the same time, they called for further expansion and deepening of cooperation in the fields of security, infrastructure development, trade and economy. In particular, mutual interest in improving connectivity was noted, including through the development of regional projects within the framework of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), a major G7 initiative envisaging the attraction of 600 billion US dollars for infrastructure projects around the world until 2027.
The delegates also had a substantive exchange of views on the impact of geopolitical turbulence on the countries of Central Asia, including the challenges associated with global instability and disruption of supply chains, as well as ways to overcome them.
For reference: G7 is an association of leading economically developed countries, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the European Union also participates. Japan currently holds the presidency of the group.
The G7 countries are major trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan, accounting for more than 20% of the country’s foreign trade balance. Last year, G7 investments in the economy of Kazakhstan increased by 30%, exceeding 8 billion US dollars and trade turnover reached 30 billion US dollars.
08.11.2023, 17:12 67861
Ambassador of Poland honored at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received Ambassador of Poland Selim Chazbijewicz on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat presented Ambassador Chazbijewicz with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing the productive efforts of the Polish Ambassador in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties during his tenure in Kazakhstan.
Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s leading foreign economic partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland accounts for over 80% of the total trade volume between Poland and Central Asian countries," highlighted Vassilenko.
The two officials emphasized the great potential of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics. In this regard, the importance of the effective functioning of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was underlined, with its next meeting being scheduled for 2024.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Roman Vassilenko extended his best wishes for Ambassador Chazbijewicz’s future endeavors.
Selim Chazbijewicz, who had worked productively in Astana for more than six years, conveyed his gratitude for the hospitality shown by the Kazakh side and expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation between the two countries.
For reference: In 2022, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Poland reached 1.358 billion US dollars (+79.2%) (8th place among EU countries), including exports from Kazakhstan to Poland of 770.76 million US dollars (+99.4%, i.e. twice), and imports from Poland to Kazakhstan of 587.5 million US dollars (+58.2%, i.e. 1.6 times). For the first 9 months of 2023, mutual trade indicators decreased by 9.8% compared to the same period of 2022 (1.034.5 billion USD) and amounted to 941.8 million US dollars (exports - 418.6 million USD, imports - 523.2 million USD).
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, direct investment inflows from Poland from 2005 to March 31, 2023 reached 401.4 million US dollars.
As of February 1, 2023, 121 companies with Polish participation are registered in Kazakhstan, with 73 of then actively operating.
07.11.2023, 15:21 66231
Maulen Ashimbayev met with the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexisten
Images | senate.parlam.kz
As part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev met with the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. The parties outlined prospects for further strengthening the partnership and expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, press service of the Senate reports.
During the meeting, the similarity of the strategic positions of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates on many issues on the international agenda was noted. In particular, they talked about the desire for peaceful coexistence and promoting the ideas of tolerance, uniting joint efforts in confronting modern challenges and global problems, which were also outlined the day before at the last international conference on the participation of religious leaders in solving environmental problems.
Climate change, as Maulen Ashimbaev noted, is one of the most pressing problems at the global level, including for Kazakhstan. In this regard, he expressed his readiness to assist in solving these problems within the framework of the implementation of the Concept of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
Global climate change leads to water shortages in our region and various problems in the development of the agro-industrial complex. It is also obvious that this is a threat to the whole world and it is important to unite the efforts of all constructive forces in this direction. In such a difficult period, cultivating mutual understanding and respect is of particular importance. We believe that the potential of religious figures should be more actively used in solving global problems, including environmental ones", - the Speaker concluded, wishing the upcoming COP28 climate conference a successful outcome.
On the same day, Maulen Ashimbayev met with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. At the meeting, the high role of religious leaders and the importance of spiritual diplomacy in resolving global issues and promoting the peaceful resolution of current problems was noted.
Maulen Ashimbaev also visited the Abraham Family House complex, which includes religious buildings of three Abrahamic religions - Islam, Christianity and Judaism.
During the visit, members of the Kazakh delegation also got acquainted with the activities of the international financial center Abu Dhabi Global Market. It should be noted that this organization, which ranks 32nd in the ranking of global financial centers, actively cooperates with the Astana International Financial Center. Three relevant memorandums were signed between the organizations.
Deputies got acquainted with the work of the UAE in supporting startups during a visit to the technological ecosystem center "Hub71". Its key task is to support and stimulate startups and companies in the field of information technology and innovation. By providing startups with access to capital and expertise, the Center supports them in a variety of sectors including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and healthcare.
