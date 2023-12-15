This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki
First Deputy Foreign Minister held meetings with heads of international organizations in Geneva
Kenya to abolish visa requirement for all foreign visitors beginning January
Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," Ruto said.
Astana Hosted a Meeting of the CICA Senior Officials Committee
First Official Visit of Kazakh Foreign Minister to Romania Opens New Chapter in Bilateral Cooperation
Kazakh Foreign Minister Held Meetings with Romanian Leadership
Kazakhstan supports Turkmenistan’s Efforts to Strengthen Peace and Stability
Today, the positive neutrality of Turkmenistan significantly contributes to stability in our region and developing interstate dialogue," - said Alibek Bakayev.
Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Slovak Cooperation Discussed in Bratislava
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and UAE Discussed Current State and Prospects for Development of Bilateral Relations
