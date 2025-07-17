This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Presentation of the book "Facets of Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy" by Akmaral Arystanbekova was held in Almaty
Kazakhstan and Hungary Expand Cooperation in the Fields of Digitalization and Space Technologies
Kazakhstan is interested in attracting technological investors and developing high-tech industries. I am confident that the potential for cooperation with 4iG can be realized both within the framework of space programs and through the transfer of advanced telecommunications and IT solutions," he noted.
Kazakhstan and Japan Strengthen Dialogue on Peace, Security, and a Nuclear-Free Future
Kazakhstan and China Committed to Deepening Strategic Partnership
As a result of the traditionally open and trust-based talks between the Heads of State held this year in Astana, new ambitious goals were set and a further trajectory for cooperation was outlined. Our common task now is to make every possible effort to ensure the effective implementation of the reached agreements," said Minister Nurtleu.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Took Part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Visits the SCO Headquarters
Strategic Projects in Kazakhstan were Discussed in U.S.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Bids Farewell to Latvian Ambassador
Kazakhstan and Mongolia Strengthen Strategic Partnership
