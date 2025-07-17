Presentation of the book "Facets of Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy" by Akmaral Arystanbekova was held in Almaty

Tell a friend

The presentation of the book "Facets of Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy" by the distinguished Kazakh diplomat, the first Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Akmaral Arystanbekova was held in the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





On July 10, presentation of the book was also held at the "House of Friendship" with the participation of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Almaty.





The publication is based on the author’s personal archival materials and covers the key stages in the formation of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Special attention is given to the role of public diplomacy and the formation of the foreign policy of a sovereign state.





In his remarks, Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov, emphasized the uniqueness of the book as a testament to the development of Kazakhstan diplomacy and its contribution to preserving historical memory.





Participants of the presentation also highlighted the importance of the book in strengthening international cultural ties and passing on experience to the younger generation.