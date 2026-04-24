President Tokayev, UN delegation discuss ecological challenges and reforms

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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with a delegation of the UN. The President noted that the visit of the delegation provides a good opportunity to discuss the Organization's role in addressing the problems in Central Asia and beyond, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the UN’s contribution to organizing the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 and shaping its agenda.





As the Head of State emphasized, in the context of growing geopolitical instability, coordinated action in response to current challenges - including climate change, environmental degradation, and water scarcity - is becoming particularly relevant.





You know that Kazakhstan is a firm supporter of effective multilateral diplomacy. We meet with you at a time of growing uncertainty and unpredictability, when geopolitical tensions are rising and the logic of force increasingly prevails over the norms of international law. Yesterday I spoke about all these very complex issues that we must address as a united international community within the framework of the United Nations and beyond," noted the President.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the irreplaceable role of the UN as a universal international platform capable of consolidating the efforts of states in solving global problems. In this context, he once again expressed support for the Secretary General’s UN80 program aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and authority of the Organization. He informed members of the UN delegation about large-scale reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan to build a fair and sustainable state.





UN representatives highly praised the level of organization of the Regional Environmental Summit 2026, as well as the President’s speech at its plenary session.





It was noted that the messages voiced by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the discussion a substantive and constructive character, and confirmed the relevance of the initiatives promoted by Kazakhstan.





The meeting participants also informed the Kazakh President about the current activity of their organizations and projects being implemented in such areas as sustainable development, climate agenda, water security, disaster risk reduction, and food security.





Special attention was given to the implementation of Kazakhstan’s global initiatives.





The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to the idea of creating the International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN and highlighted the importance of the UN Regional Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty as a key platform for regional cooperation.





In conclusion, the President confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the UN system to ensure sustainable development, stability, and shared prosperity.





UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Assistant Administrator Haoliang Xu, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR Kamal Kishore, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization Celeste Saulo, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Jim Skea, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu participated in the meeting.