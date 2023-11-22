This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for deepening ties with European Parliament discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
relevant news
Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Hungary with an Official Visit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan participated in Geneva’s largest international largest international charity fair
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan welcomed parliamentary delegation from Indonesia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UNESCO’s General Conference Adopts Resolution on World Metrology Day Initiated by Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is proud to have a strong and competent community of metrology professional, which commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the oldest Kazakh metrological institution and makes its worthy contribution to the development of this discipline at the national, regional and global levels", - the diplomat emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.11.2023, 11:22Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Hungary with an Official Visit 21.11.2023, 14:156861AI to help issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis 21.11.2023, 17:105961Power supply resumed in 8 more villages in Pavlodar rgn 21.11.2023, 12:594546Alikhan Smailov holds IMF mission head meeting in Kazakhstan 21.11.2023, 13:22439152% of locomotives worn out in Kazakhstan 15.11.2023, 10:3062866Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum 15.11.2023, 11:33Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi62721Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi 16.11.2023, 16:2161826Just Kazakhstan is the country enjoying law and order - President Tokayev 15.11.2023, 09:2861806Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade 16.11.2023, 19:4461301New head of Industry Committee of Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry named 01.11.2023, 20:23170516Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum 02.11.2023, 15:41165546Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree 01.11.2023, 16:19163136Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing 03.11.2023, 17:45158981Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 03.11.2023, 21:531585563 Kazakhstani films honored at 16th APSA