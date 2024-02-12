This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for the Development of Inter-Parliamentary Ties Discussed in the National Assembly of Bulgaria
relevant news
Prospects of Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Meeting in International Energy Agency
Kazakhstan to Increase Comprehensive Cooperation with Belgium and the Netherlands
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Expand Interregional Ties
Kazakhstan will co-chair IAEA International Conference on Nuclear Security
Further Steps to Enhance Kazakh-Lithuanian Cooperation Discussed at Foreign Ministry
Issues of further deepening of bilateral co-operation were discussed in Yerevan
President of Hungary Katalin Novak will take Part in the "Astana International Forum 2024"
Kazakhstan and Latvia Road Carriers’ Associations Confirmed Mutual Interest in Co-operation
Most viewed
05.02.2024, 19:46Almost 70 women killed in family violence incidents in Kazakhstan last year 05.02.2024, 20:5534546Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan 06.02.2024, 15:3533911President approves Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Kazakh PM 06.02.2024, 10:3232806President Tokayev to take part in Majilis plenary session 05.02.2024, 17:2131956Love and Jealousy Are Always Close 19.01.2024, 18:3185791Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 16.01.2024, 13:0776221Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030 18.01.2024, 15:3275961Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024 18.01.2024, 12:0575446Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan 22.01.2024, 21:3073841Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State