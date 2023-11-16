This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi
relevant news
Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Participation of the National Accreditation Centre in meetings of leading global accreditation organisations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects of interaction with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media discussed in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A new International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia"
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First Ministerial Meeting in "Central Asia - Group Of Seven" (G7) Format Held Online
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Poland honored at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s leading foreign economic partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland accounts for over 80% of the total trade volume between Poland and Central Asian countries," highlighted Vassilenko.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Maulen Ashimbayev met with the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexisten
Global climate change leads to water shortages in our region and various problems in the development of the agro-industrial complex. It is also obvious that this is a threat to the whole world and it is important to unite the efforts of all constructive forces in this direction. In such a difficult period, cultivating mutual understanding and respect is of particular importance. We believe that the potential of religious figures should be more actively used in solving global problems, including environmental ones", - the Speaker concluded, wishing the upcoming COP28 climate conference a successful outcome.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
15.11.2023, 09:28Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade 15.11.2023, 10:305381Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum 15.11.2023, 11:33Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi5236Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi 15.11.2023, 12:374766Kazakhstan economy growth for 10 months amounts to 4.9% 09.11.2023, 11:5758816Minister Giniyat urges Kazakhstanis to get children vaccinated against measles 09.11.2023, 12:18Alikhan Smailov meeting with President of Uzbekistan: We work actively to bring mutual trade to $10 bln57426Alikhan Smailov meeting with President of Uzbekistan: We work actively to bring mutual trade to $10 bln 09.11.2023, 12:1553851First Ministerial Meeting in "Central Asia - Group Of Seven" (G7) Format Held Online 09.11.2023, 13:2653571A new International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia" 10.11.2023, 11:3152756Kazakhstan visa-free regime with China comes into force 03.11.2023, 21:531581563 Kazakhstani films honored at 16th APSA 03.11.2023, 16:56153461Astana Opera Academy Enrolls New Attendees 02.11.2023, 19:37153161Annual inflation declines for eighth-straight month in Kazakhstan - National Bank 03.11.2023, 09:32150891Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Hungary by $700 mln - Alikhan Smailov 03.11.2023, 15:38150836Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to people of Palestine, President Tokayev