Prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani, who arrived in Astana with an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Welcoming the dynamic development of Kazakh-Italian relations, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian, and tourism fields, interaction in a multilateral format.





Minister Nurtleu noted the importance of expanding the range of interaction with Italy.





Italy is a time-tested, reliable strategic partner, trade turnover with your country has reached record levels among European countries. We attach great importance to cooperation with Rome. For more than 30 years of diplomatic relations we have achieved good results," Kazakh Minister said.





In turn, Minister Tajani expressed support for the initiatives announced in the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "The Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan", as well as for political and socio-economic reforms aimed at building a strong economy and a prosperous society. He also noted the high level of relations between the two countries, emphasizing the presence of new promising areas.





The interlocutors underlined mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, including by maintaining a regular political dialogue and boosting trade, economic and investment cooperation, taking into account the potential of interaction with Italian high-tech companies.





Both sides noted a satisfying increase in mutual trade turnover, which increased by 54% and reached 14.9 billion US dollars at the end of 2022, as well as the successful implementation of a number of major investment projects in Kazakhstan with participation of Italian companies (wind power plant in Aktobe region, production of tractors and combines in Kostanay region, etc.).





The parties noted an importance of opening last year a direct flight between Almaty and Milan with a frequency of 2 times a week, which significantly contributes to the development of trade and economic relations between two countries.





Meanwhile, Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed hope for the support of Italy in terms of liberalization of visa regime for Kazakh citizens within European Union.





Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership on the basis of the relevant agreement of 2009, and also signed a Joint Statement with an emphasis on interaction in priority sectors (manufacturing industry, digitalization, water management, etc.) of the economy and in the cultural and humanitarian dimension (interpersonal exchanges and academic connections).





During the visit Minister Tajani was also received by Prime-Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.





Italy is Kazakhstan’s third largest partner in the world and the largest trading partner in Europe. The key areas of trade and economic cooperation are energy, exploration and production of natural resources, construction, infrastructure, transport, communications, agriculture, scientific and technological activities and consulting services.





Between 2005 and 2022 the volume of gross inflow of direct investments into Kazakhstan from Italy amounted to 7.3 billion US dollars. Country wise Italy ranks 12th in this indicator.





About 270 companies with Italian capital are registered in Kazakhstan.