Prospects of interaction with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media discussed in Astana
Participation of the National Accreditation Centre in meetings of leading global accreditation organisations
A new International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia"
First Ministerial Meeting in "Central Asia - Group Of Seven" (G7) Format Held Online
Ambassador of Poland honored at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s leading foreign economic partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland accounts for over 80% of the total trade volume between Poland and Central Asian countries," highlighted Vassilenko.
Maulen Ashimbayev met with the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexisten
Global climate change leads to water shortages in our region and various problems in the development of the agro-industrial complex. It is also obvious that this is a threat to the whole world and it is important to unite the efforts of all constructive forces in this direction. In such a difficult period, cultivating mutual understanding and respect is of particular importance. We believe that the potential of religious figures should be more actively used in solving global problems, including environmental ones", - the Speaker concluded, wishing the upcoming COP28 climate conference a successful outcome.
JSC "NC "QazExpoCongress" signed a memorandum on opening a representative office of Messe Frankfurt in Kazakhstan
On the territory of the EXPO business centre unique opportunities have been created for the embodiment of ideas and implementation of the most daring projects. Today this territory of business, intellectual and creative activity makes a huge contribution to the development of the economy, science, education, culture and new technologies. Joint projects and Messe Frankfurt's experience will give a new impetus to the organisation of large-scale international events in Kazakhstan", - said Allen Chaizhunusov, Chairman of the Board of "QazExpoCongress" NC JSC.
5th Anniversary Meeting of the Kazakhstan - U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue was held in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Approaches to Regional and Global Problems Presented at Conference in UAE
