Prospects of Investment and Regional Cooperation Discussed in Bialystok

In order to develop regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Alim Kirabayev paid a visit to Podlaskie Voivodeship, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the business conference, organised by the Bialystok Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Bialystok Alexander Prokopiuk, Kazakhstan’s investment potential, prospects for the implementation of joint projects, as well as proposals for regional cooperation between Podlaskie Voivodeship and Kyzylorda region were presented.





In particular, the Polish side was informed about the current level of bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries, political and economic reforms carried out in our country, measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate and support foreign investors.





The Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Alexander Prokopiuk highly appreciated the potential of trade and economic relations between the two countries and called on Polish business to actively cooperate with business of Kazakhstan.





At the end of the meeting, Kazakh diplomats invited business representatives to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will be held on June 13-14, 2024, as well as other economic events.