Prospects of Investment and Regional Cooperation Discussed in Bialystok

In order to develop regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Alim Kirabayev paid a visit to Podlaskie Voivodeship, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the business conference, organised by the Bialystok Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Bialystok Alexander Prokopiuk, Kazakhstan’s investment potential, prospects for the implementation of joint projects, as well as proposals for regional cooperation between Podlaskie Voivodeship and Kyzylorda region were presented.

In particular, the Polish side was informed about the current level of bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries, political and economic reforms carried out in our country, measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate and support foreign investors.

The Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Alexander Prokopiuk highly appreciated the potential of trade and economic relations between the two countries and called on Polish business to actively cooperate with business of Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, Kazakh diplomats invited business representatives to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will be held on June 13-14, 2024, as well as other economic events.
 

Kazakhstan businesses are interested in expanding partnership relations with Germany

On March 13, 2024, the Kazakh delegation arrived in Berlin, the capital of Germany. A roundtable with member companies of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy was organized as part of the visit. At the roundtable, the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Saparbekov, emphasized Germany's high investment activity in key industrial sectors. Since 2005, the volume of direct German investments in Kazakhstan's economy has amounted to approximately $6.4 billion USD, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

The industrial cooperation between our countries also always shows high results of collaboration. In Kazakhstan, 22 joint projects have been implemented for a total amount of $1 billion USD, including projects with Linde Group, Knauf, and others. Additionally, issues regarding the implementation of 26 prospective projects in the fields of the construction industry, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and others are being explored.

After the roundtable, the Kazakh delegation visited an exhibition organized in honor of Germany's "Medium Business Day". During the exhibition, a memorandum was signed between Zollmann Stutenmilch GmbH and LLP "S-Agro-Borovskoe," represented by the director Meiram Akhmetzhanov.

Further on the agenda were roundtables with the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of Germany, the Federal Association for the Advancement of Economic Development and Foreign Economic Relations - BWA, and B2B networking between German and Kazakh companies.
 

Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Interested in Cooperation with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with the Special Representative for Asia, Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Long Trang, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed current issues and prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OACPS.

Special Representative Long Trang shared the experience of cooperation of the countries of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States with the EU countries.

Along with this, the prospects of cooperation of OACPS countries with Kazakhstan in the field of trade, export of Kazakh agricultural products, higher education, culture and sports were discussed.

The parties also focused on priorities on the Kazakh-European track, as well as cooperation of Central Asian countries with the institutions of the European Union.

For reference: The Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States was established in 1975 with headquarters in Brussels, one of the main objectives of which is to coordinate economic relations between the OACPS countries and the EU. The organization currently has 79 member States.
 

Interregional Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed in Capital of Bulgaria

As part of the work on the development of interregional relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Mayor of Sofia Vassil Terziev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the special role of interregional cooperation in the progressive development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, in order to deepen bilateral relations, the parties considered the issue of the early completion of the process of establishing twinning relations between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, which began in 2023.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat familiarized the Mayor of the Bulgarian capital in detail with the large-scale program of political and socio-economic modernization implemented in Kazakhstan on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

An exchange of views took place on the further development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, in particular on the improvement of Astana Street, located in the center of Sofia.

In turn, Vassil Terziev confirmed his principled readiness for practical cooperation at the interregional level, welcoming the idea of establishing twinning ties between the capitals and assuring of his constant support for initiatives to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all topical issues.

For reference: In 2018, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan, one of the streets located in the tourist center of Sofia was named "Astana".
 

"Science Capital" of South Korea is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with the Regions of Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea Nurgali Arystanov held a meeting with the mayor of Daejeon, Lee Jang-woo, during which they discussed promising areas of cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

While noting the main priorities in the field of science and education, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan proposed to focus on interaction between universities and research centers of the two countries. He emphasized that in the context of the tasks outlined by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to expand the scientific and technical potential of the country, new opportunities are opening up to expand cooperation with South Korea, especially in the field of digital transformation and training of competent specialists.

The Korean Mayor expressed his readiness to expand cooperation, primarily with the Kyzylorda region, with which a Memorandum on establishing sister city ties was signed. Special attention was paid to establishing connections between the business circles of Kazakhstan and the city of Daejeon.

As part of the visit, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan visited the leading technical university of Korea - KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology) and Woosong University well-known for its English-language education program. Both universities are interested in deepening cooperation with universities in Kazakhstan and providing new opportunities for Kazakh students. The parties discussed specific steps to launch new joint educational programs.

For reference: Daejeon is the science and technology capital of South Korea, home to more than 100 research institutes.
 

Kazakhstan and Malaysia Explore Prospects in Logistics to Enhance Trade

Images | Kazakh MFA
Bulat Sugurbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan and Anthony Loke, Minister of Transport of Malaysia Anthony Loke discussed prospects of logistics development in order to promote trade between the two nations as well as at scale of Central Asia and ASEAN, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The meeting was jointly organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan and Ministry of Transport of Malaysia in conjunction with Malaysia’s membership to the International Maritime Organization and attended by ambassadors of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, and Poland, as well as their honorary consuls.

Ambassador Sugurbayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to increasing its own transit potential and development of logistics chains with different regions of the world. The diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan and Malaysia began to actively cooperate in the field of civil aviation restarting the direct flights between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur to enhance the tourism and business links. As the next stage of the connectivity, he expressed Kazakhstan's willingness to expand maritime logistics.

On the margins of the event, the Kazakh Ambassador also met with the heads of the largest seaports in Malaysia and discussed with them the prospects of cooperation in the field of maritime logistics, exchange of expertise in port management.

Minister Anthony Loke noted that Kazakhstan and Central Asia play an important role in international logistics, and Malaysia attaches special importance to strengthening cooperation with Central Asia. The Minister also thanked Kazakhstan and attending Ambassadors for supporting Malaysia’s re-election to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2024-2025. He highlighted the importance of this organization for Malaysia and said that 90% of Malaysia’s cargo traffic is carried out by sea transport.

Malaysia is ready to share its experience in the field of maritime logistics and port management, and is open to learn from other countries," Anthony Loke emphasized.


The parties agreed to further deepen cooperation in the field of transport and logistics and outlined joint plans for qualitative intensification of business contacts between the countries and regions.
 

Investment Attractiveness of Kazakhstan Presented in Brussels

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Belgium Margulan Baimukhan presented investment, trade, and economic opportunities of Kazakhstan in the Royal International Club Chateau Sainte-Anne, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Guests of the event, which was organized by the head of ESKZ Global, Adolfo Romero de Marcelo, included more than 40 representatives of Belgian and European organizations.

During the presentation, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about investment preferences and tools that allow foreign investors to develop their activities in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to expanding the transport and logistics potential of the Central Asian region. In this context, the growing role and interest of the EU in the development of the Middle Corridor was noted. In addition, the Kazakh diplomat informed the participants about the capabilities of the Kazakhstan in the supply of critical raw materials to the EU.

At the end of his speech, Ambassador Baimukhan emphasized the readiness of the Kazakh companies to increase the export of agricultural and a number of other goods to the countries of the European Union.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Gayrat Fozilov, who presented the investment, trade and economic opportunities of Uzbekistan.

For reference: In 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belgium amounted to 523.7 million US dollars, which is 1.7% higher than a year earlier. The participants of the Royal International Club Chateau Sainte-Anne are more than 2,500 representatives of various organizations.
 

Kazakh Project Receives Funding from UNESCO Fund for Study of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Kazakh Project Receives Funding from UNESCO Fund for Study of Intangible Cultural Heritage
Images | Kazakh MFA
The project proposed by the National Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage has received funding for the first time from the UNESCO international fund, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The first meeting of the Bureau of the nineteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) was held at UNESCO headquarters under the chairmanship of Nancy Ovelar de Gorostiaga, Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Paraguay to UNESCO.

During the meeting, four requests for project funding under the UNESCO ICH Fund's international assistance mechanism were examined and approved. In particular, Kazakhstan has been granted 99,600 US dollars for the preparation of further updates to the national ICH list, jointly compiled by the authorized state body in collaboration with the National Committee for the Safeguarding of ICH, and for capacity-building on the implementation of the Convention on the Safeguarding of ICH for local communities in five regions of the country. It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan benefits from this UNESCO International Assistance mechanism of the Convention for the first time.

Projects submitted by Hungary, Côte d'Ivoire, and Uganda also received support.

Askar Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, thanked the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of ICH for the trust placed in Kazakhstan and assured of our country's commitment to continue making a worthy contribution to the safeguarding of humanity's living heritage both within national and international levels within the framework of the 2003 UNESCO Convention.
 

South Korea is Interested in Deepening Cooperation in the Field of Public Service

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov took part in a meeting with the Minister of Personnel Management of the Republic of Korea, Kim Seung Ho, along with the heads of diplomatic missions of the Central Asian countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The sides discussed cooperation among the countries of Central Asia and Korea in the field of improving public service. Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan proposed to strengthen cooperation on the issue of training and education of civil servants from Central Asian countries, taking into account the successful Korean experience in this area. The Kazakh diplomat familiarized with the achievements of Kazakhstan in the field of economic development as well as reforms in the field of public service.

Kim Seung Ho spoke about the main functions and tasks of the Ministry of Personal Management and noted the special importance of cooperation with the Central Asian region. The Korean side expressed its readiness to expand training programs on topics of interest to each country in the region.

During the event, participants exchanged views on ways of further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and an agreed to continue such a dialogue on improving the public service system within the framework of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea format.
 

