Prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the US discussed in Washington

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held talks with the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai during his visit to Washington, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the Foreign Minister informed on the priorities of the new Government of Kazakhstan, the current dynamics of trade relations, and measures to ensure food security in the region.





Minister Nurtleu outlined that Kazakhstan is a reliable trade partner of the United States and invited the US Trade Representative to participate in the Astana International Forum.





Ambassador Tai highly appreciated the pace of development of the Kazakh economy, noting the commitment to pragmatic building of bilateral cooperation.





Special attention was paid to the high level of interaction between our country and the United States within the framework of the WTO, as well as Kazakhstan’s support for the efforts of the countries of the region to join the organization.





Additionally, on the initiative of the Kazakh side, it was agreed to hold the forthcoming meeting of the Council on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) between the Central Asian countries and the United States in Astana.





At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to continue dialogue on the main issues in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as to use the experience of American partners to strengthen regional supply chains.





Along with this, during the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister met with the management of the American company "Wabtec". They discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of transport and industry, the opening of the engineering center of the company in Kazakhstan, as well as providing internship for students studying under the scholarship program "Bolashak".