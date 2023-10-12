11.10.2023, 12:28 2021
Round table on the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan was held in Hong Kong
The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Macao SAR’s, PRC held a round table dedicated to the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by Hong Kong experts, representatives of government agencies, and business circles, as well as heads of the Hong Kong Chambers of Commerce, etc.
The Consul General Seitakynov Almas delivered a welcoming speech, clarifying the key goals of the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President Tokayev in socio-economic development, and improving the welfare of Kazakh people, political and social modernization areas. In light of the announced plans for the industrialization and diversification of Kazakhstan's economy, the development of SME, agriculture, industrial, transport infrastructure, and tourism, the broad opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with Hong Kong were emphasized.
In general, the new economic course and political transformations in Kazakhstan announced in the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan aroused great interest among the expert community and business circles of Hong Kong. The participants of the event, highly appreciating the priorities of the New Economic Model of Kazakhstan, expressed support for the course of reforms carried out in our country, and also expressed interest in future fruitful cooperation.
11.10.2023
Kazakhstan and Lithuania reaffirm commitment to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Jovita Neliupšiene, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the state and prospects of development of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation in political, trade-economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as priority areas of interaction within the framework of Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union.
Lithuania is among the top ten major trading partners of Kazakhstan among the European Union countries. Kazakhstan, in turn, is one of Lithuania’s top twenty trading partners in the world. Thus, at the end of 2022, the volume of trade grew by 28.7% and amounted to $584.3 million. Along with cooperation in energy, industrial and agricultural products, the countries also implement investment projects in transportation and logistics.
The positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Lithuanian dialog was emphasized, which was given an additional impetus by the negotiations of President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on the margins of the 77th UNGA in New York in September 2022.
In this regard, the interlocutors noted the need for further intensification of business ties between the two countries against the background of the difficult current geopolitical situation. In this context, the parties agreed that this process should be facilitated by the activities of the Kazakh-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 in Vilnius.
At the end of the meeting, the mutual commitment to the course of further strengthening of partnership between Kazakhstan and Lithuania on the basis of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation was confirmed.
06.10.2023
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for the comprehensive development of Kazakh-Czech relations. Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev briefed the interlocutor on the current state of political and economic transformations initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Ways to strengthen interaction within the Central Asia - European Union format and at other multilateral platforms were also discussed. The Kazakh diplomat noted the commitment of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy to the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter. Taking into account the current geopolitical situation, the parties agreed on the importance of further developing cooperation in the economic, transport and logistics spheres.
At the end of the conversation, the President of the Czech Republic congratulated the Ambassador on his official assumption of office and wished him success in further strengthening Kazakh-Czech relations.
06.10.2023
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to Director-General of UNESCO
The new Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNESCO, Audre Azoulay, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During their conversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed her of the Kazakh leadership’s decision to raise the level of cooperation of our country with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the status of the National Commission of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, as well as of the comprehensive reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan.
The results of the recent visit of the Director-General of UNESCO to Kazakhstan, the first for the last ten years, which gave an important impetus to the implementation in our country of joint projects with the Organization in safeguarding cultural and natural heritage, intangible cultural heritage, biodiversity, the development of quality education system, modern scientific policies, mass media, were noted.
The Director-General shared her positive impressions from visiting the Kazakh capital and the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan, participation in the Astana International Forum, meeting the nation’s creative young people, and expressed her readiness to support initiatives aimed at effective application of UNESCO’s potential for the development of Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Abdrakhmanov expressed his appreciation for the Director-General’s decision to transform the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty into a Regional Multisectoral Office, which is in line with the concept of forming the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan. The importance was noted of involving the UNESCO expertise in water resources management projects and scientific research on the role of glaciers.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue and strengthen meaningful bilateral relations to promote UNESCO values in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.
06.10.2023
Democratic course of "Just Kazakhstan" in focus of attention at Council of Europe
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko visited the headquarters of the Council of Europe (CoE), where he met with the leadership of the organization and addressed the meeting of the Group of Rapporteurs on External Relations (GR-EXT) of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The European partners were informed about the implementation of political reforms and the new economic course outlined in the state-of-the-nation address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the initiatives and proposals he announced at the UN General Assembly.
Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Björn Berge, Director of the Program Office of the CoE Klaus Neukirch, Head of Economic Crime and Cooperation Division of CoE Mustafa Ferati commended the reforms being implemented by the President of Kazakhstan, expressing readiness to strengthen cooperation and emphasizing a special regional role of our country in unprecedented geopolitical challenges.
Mustafa Ferrati expressed readiness to assist Kazakhstan in the return of illegally withdrawn assets to the country and supported its intention to accede to the CoE Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism, as well as its plans to establish closer cooperation with the CoE Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Countermeasures Legalization of criminal income and financing of terrorism (MONEYVAL).
During the GR-EXT Committee meeting a meaningful exchange and discussions took place focusing on the ongoing domestic reforms and the new "Neighborhood Cooperation Priorities between the CoE and Kazakhstan for 2024-2027". They cover a number of key areas of human rights and internal political development for our country, including conditioned by reforms initiated by the head of state.
In his remarks, Roman Vassilenko noted that since the launch of the Priorities in 2014, Kazakhstan has become a full member in two partial agreements of the CoE - the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) and the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO). He also noted that Kazakhstan is a party to four conventions (On recognition of qualifications related to higher education in the European region; European cultural convention; On laundering, detection, seizure and confiscation of proceeds from criminal activities; and On mutual administrative assistance in taxation).
The partners were informed that the Kazakh authorities are currently considering official invitations to accede to the Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention), the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption, and the Convention on Cybercrime. It was highlighted that the current legislation and the legislation in the development stage in Kazakhstan is already 70% consistent with the provisions of the Istanbul Convention.
European officials noted with great interest that the Priorities were drafted in close cooperation with the Kazakh authorities, and are aimed at consolidating the support provided to Kazakhstan in the implementation of democratic reforms and strengthening the rule of law and the system of human rights protection.
Chairperson of the GR-EXT Maria Spasova (Bulgaria) expressed her appreciation of the fact that the fight against domestic violence and violence against women is one of the priorities for the President of Kazakhstan, as it is one of the main priorities for the Council of Europe.
The delegations of Azerbaijan, Cyprus, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other countries expressed their support for the new Priorities and readiness to provide constant practical assistance in their implementation.
In general, CoE partners welcomed the current level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe, and confirmed readiness to further cooperation to achieve the common goals of promoting democratic values, human rights and the rule of law. They expressed decisive support for the democratic course of Kazakhstan, which has included constitutional changes, the abolition of death penalty, the expansion of women’s membership in the Parliament, and the strengthening of the power of the Commissioner for Human Rights.
FOR REFERENCE: Groups of Rapporteurs are informal working structures of the CMCE. The main activities of GR-EXT include cooperation with the European Union, OSCE, UN, neighboring regions (countries of North Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia), observer states and non-members. The policy of the Council of Europe in relation to neighboring regions is aimed at expanding cooperation outside the continent, developing a common legal space based on the values and instruments of the organization to promote the stability and democratic security of both Europe and its neighboring countries, and regions. Within this policy, Neighborhood Cooperation Priorities are implemented with Kazakhstan, while there are partnerships with Morocco and Tunisia, as well as regional activities with other countries of the Southern Mediterranean and Central Asia.
05.10.2023
Ambassador of Uruguay to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay concurrently to the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniel Castillos, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uruguay in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres.
Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue efforts to expand political dialogue and build up business ties between the two countries.
Kazakhstan and Uruguay are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Over the years, Astana and Montevideo have established a trusting relationship, contributing to the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
05.10.2023
Agrarians of the EAEU countries will mutually verify warehouse receipts for agricultural products
The EAEU countries signed the Agreement on warehouse receipts for agricultural products. This document will allow the development of online trade in agricultural products in the EAEU countries on the basis of mutual recognition of undocumented warehouse receipts, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The agreement defines the requirements for warehouse receipts, regulates the relationship between warehouse receipt holders and warehouses storing agricultural products, and establishes a list of information that must be contained in the register of warehouse receipts and in the roster of warehouses.
This Agreement provides conditions for agricultural producers from Kazakhstan to receive a loan secured by a warehouse receipt in the Eurasian "five", as well as to sell their products distantly by selling warehouse receipts.
Besides, market participants would have access to information about the warehouse infrastructure available in the EAEU countries, including information on the name, type, capacity, storage volume and location of the warehouse.
Crucially to note that the partner countries will ensure on their monitoring compliance over the following rules by warehouses with the rules for issuing (release) and redeeming warehouse receipts, rules for storing agricultural products, safety requirements and maintaining quantitative and qualitative accounting of agricultural products.
In general, the implementation of the Agreement will facilitate the promotion of Kazakhstanian agricultural products to the markets of the EAEU member states, which will provide have a positive impact on the development of agriculture in Kazakhstan.
The provisions of the Agreement will be available from
1 of June, 2026. Until this time, the EAEU member states need to adopt the necessary national legal acts and improve the practice of handling warehouse receipts.
05.10.2023
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation and concurrently to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta Kairat Sarzhanov presented his credentials to the Grand Master of the Order of Malta Fra’ John Dunlap, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation Kairat Sarzhanov conveyed a congratulations on behalf of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the Head of the Order of Malta. Kazakh diplomat informed about the main aspects of the President's Address to the people of Kazakhstan in September this year in the context of the ongoing reforms. He also stressed the interest of the Kazakh side in expanding bilateral cooperation, including outlining the prospects for cooperation in providing humanitarian aid and official development assistance.
In his turn, John Dunlop expressed gratitude and best wishes to the leadersheap and people of Kazakhstan. The Head of the Order of Malta wished success in implementing reforms, expressed the Order's readiness to intensify cooperation, noting the uniqueness of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
05.10.2023
The European Parliament is interested in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan
As part of a working visit to Strasbourg, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a series of substantive meetings with members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to discuss the prospects for further interaction with the EU legislature, as well as the new report of the European Parliament on the assessment of the 2019 EU Strategy for Central Asia, currently being prepared by members of the EP’s Committee for Foreign Affairs (AFET), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh delegation held meetings with AFET Chair David McAllister, Chair of the Delegation for cooperation with Central Asia and Mongolia (DCAS) Tomáš Zdechovský, Rapporteur for Central Asia Karsten Lucke, Rapporteur for Kazakhstan Klemen Grošelj, as well as members of the Conference of Delegation Chairs of the European Parliament (CPDE) Juozas Olekas and Andrius Kubilius.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to political, trade and economic cooperation in the Kazakhstan-EU and Central Asia-EU formats, including connectivity, transport, critical raw materials, and green energy. Moreover, the parties noted the importance of the recent mission by the AFET senior officials and members to Kazakhstan in August 2023, as well as the preparation of the 20th meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC), to be held in November 2023 in Brussels.
MEPs noted that Kazakhstan is a strategically important partner for the European Union, and welcomed the efforts of Kazakhstan to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation with EU member states, including with Germany and the Czech Republic. They are confident that the responsible position of Kazakhstan on acute issues of the global agenda opens up additional opportunities for strengthening the Kazakhstan-EU partnership.
On his part, Roman Vassilenko informed the MEPs about the new initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, indicated in his State-of-the-Nation Address "Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan," as well as about further measures to transform the country’s political system.
Special attention of the MEPs was drawn to the efforts of the Central Asian states to deepen intra-regional cooperation, as well as the results of recent high-level meetings in the C5+1 and Central Asia-Germany dialogues with the participation of US President Joe Biden and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, respectively.
MEPs Karsten Lucke and Andrius Kubilius highlighted the importance of promoting the cultural and people-to-people component in EU-Central Asia relations, especially in the fields of education, science, tourism and youth exchanges. DCAS Chair Tomáš Zdechovský noted the need to actively promote educational programs for talented Kazakh youth through the Erasmus+ program.
In his turn, AFET Chair David McAllister expressed support for the bilateral agreements between Kazakhstan and the EU aimed at liberalizing the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.
Following the meetings, the parties agreed to continue an active dialogue in order to develop comprehensive cooperation and in the framework of the preparation of the aforementioned European Parliament’s report.
Background: The European Parliament is the legislative and executive body of the European Union. Consists of 705 MEPs representing all 27 EU Member States and united in seven political (party) groups. Every month, MEPs participate in plenary sessions of the European Parliament, traditionally held in Strasbourg (France).
