"Science Capital" of South Korea is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with the Regions of Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea Nurgali Arystanov held a meeting with the mayor of Daejeon, Lee Jang-woo, during which they discussed promising areas of cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





While noting the main priorities in the field of science and education, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan proposed to focus on interaction between universities and research centers of the two countries. He emphasized that in the context of the tasks outlined by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to expand the scientific and technical potential of the country, new opportunities are opening up to expand cooperation with South Korea, especially in the field of digital transformation and training of competent specialists.





The Korean Mayor expressed his readiness to expand cooperation, primarily with the Kyzylorda region, with which a Memorandum on establishing sister city ties was signed. Special attention was paid to establishing connections between the business circles of Kazakhstan and the city of Daejeon.





As part of the visit, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan visited the leading technical university of Korea - KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology) and Woosong University well-known for its English-language education program. Both universities are interested in deepening cooperation with universities in Kazakhstan and providing new opportunities for Kazakh students. The parties discussed specific steps to launch new joint educational programs.





For reference: Daejeon is the science and technology capital of South Korea, home to more than 100 research institutes.