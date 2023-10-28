President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
23.10.2023, 13:45 29906
Screening of Kazakh cinema took place in the capital of the African Union
Images | Kazakh MFA
In honor of the celebration of the Republic Day and the 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan's relations with the African Union in the capital of the African Continental Organization, the first private cinema hall of Ethiopia "Alem Cinema" hosted a screening of Kazakh cinema, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by ambassadors of foreign states, representatives of the public and media of Ethiopia, as well as the diaspora of Central Asian countries.
With the assistance of "Kazakhfilm" JSC named after Shaken Aimanov, the films of Rustem Abdrashev "Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne", and Akan Satayev "The Road to Mother" were presented for the first time as part of a film screening to the general African public.
In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov noted that this year, on November 14, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of gaining observer status with the African Union. "Strengthening cooperation with African countries is one of the important directions of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, and we will continue to work closely with the African Union through the implementation of various projects", - the Ambassador stressed.
In his opinion, intercultural dialogue is an important tool for promoting peace and tolerance, as well as one of the priorities of the long-term Development Agenda of Africa until 2063. Cultural events contribute to building bridges between countries and help to better understand each other and thus promote cooperation in other fields.
African viewers took great interest in the historical film by Rustem Abdrashev, which tells about the formation and strengthening of the Kazakh statehood in the XV century.
The audience greeted the Akan Sataev’s film "The Road to Mother" very emotionally and warmly, because it affected the feelings of love for relatives, responsibility to older generations, and deep empathy for all the hardships that they had to go through, which are close to both Kazakhstanis and Africans.
In general, the film screening caused a lot of positive responses about Kazakhstan, its ancient history of statehood, achievements on the way to independence. The quality of modern Kazakh cinema got high ratings of the audience. Many African viewers expressed a request to continue the practice of showing the products of the Kazakh film industry.
26.10.2023, 19:50 7306
KazAID and UNICEF expand cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development
The Kazakhstan Agency of International Development, KazAID, and UNICEF Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to further expand their partnership for child rights, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The MoU outlines a renewed commitment to and support initiatives that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The signing ceremony was attended by Arken Arystanov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Agency of International Development, KazAID, and Octavian Bivol, UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.
Under the agreement, UNICEF and the KazAID will support quality inclusive education and digital learning, child poverty reduction, and climate change mitigation and adaption measures, helping to uphold children’s rights, connect countries in Central Asia to development assistance and reach the commitments in the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
The cooperation will create opportunities for partnership by uniting efforts to achieve substantial progress in the best interests of children and youth.
KazAID is interested in implementation of programmes and projects aimed at creating conditions for development of children and youth, improvement of the education and strengthening of the health" said Arken Arystanov.
Upholding children’s rights and achieving sustainable results for children and families requires collaborative and committed partnership. We are delighted to further our work with KazAID to improve the lives of children across Central Asia and beyond" said Octavian Bivol.
For reference: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is an international organization operating under the auspices of the United Nations, with the goal of ensuring the rights and well-being of children and youth.
24.10.2023, 12:41 22416
20th Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council Meeting Took Place in Luxembourg
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the 20th Anniversary Meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council. Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, chairing the EU Council, José Manuel Albares headed the European delegation at the meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties held a traditional review of the multifaceted interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union and discussed the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA). Particular attention is given to energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, visa facilitation, as well as the extraction and development of critical raw materials issues.
In his speech, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized the strategic nature of cooperation with the European Union. "We have reached a high level of cooperation in many areas and are aimed at its further expansion. Kazakhstan will remain a reliable partner for the EU in Central Asia," Nurtleu said.
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of successful partnership in trade and economic sphere. The EU is Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner, with trade turnover reaching 40 billion US dollars in 2022. At the same time, the volume of FDI from EU countries in Kazakhstan’s economy last year totaled 12.5 billion US dollars, 23 percent higher than in 2021.
The parties discussed joint actions to diversify transit corridors between Europe and Asia by realizing Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential, including the pairing of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The parties welcomed the start of consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens. The Kazakh side invited the delegation of the European Commission to Astana for the next round of consultations.
Minister J.M. Albares emphasized that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the EU in Central Asia and expressed the commitment of the European Union to further constructive cooperation on a wide range of issues.
In the field of education and science, the parties discussed the prospects for further cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan to strengthen the potential of Kazakhstan’s youth, their participation in the EU’s Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programmes.
The relevance of enhancing practical cooperation in agriculture and water management, areas closely linked to food security and sustainable development in the region, was also emphasized.
Members of the Kazakh delegation representing various state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan made presentations on trade and economic, investment and transport cooperation, protection and promotion of human rights, implementation of political reforms, etc.
24.10.2023, 11:40 22416
Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the European Union Hold First Full-Scale Meeting
Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the 19th "Central Asia - European Union" Ministerial Meeting. For the first time, the format brought together the heads of foreign ministries of five Central Asian countries and twenty-seven EU member states, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the participants presented the Joint Roadmap on Deepening relations between Central Asian countries and the EU. The document is the outcome of the agreements reached by the Heads of the Central Asian states and the President of the European Council in Cholpon-Ata on 2 June 2023.
The Roadmap, complementing the current EU Strategy on Central Asia from 2019, significantly expands the areas of interregional cooperation. It defines key areas of practical cooperation, including aligning the transport network of the region with the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), the joint development of critical raw materials, financing of green projects in the region, as well as cooperation in phytosanitary and veterinary measures, etc.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance and timeliness of holding the foreign ministers’ meeting of the two regions in the current geopolitical situation and noted the uniqueness of the platform for practical promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation. "Thanks to the close cooperation and political support of European partners, the role of Central Asia in global relations is growing. The C5+ format demonstrates its relevance and effectiveness," the Minister said.
The Foreign Minister presented a number of initiatives in areas of agriculture, investment and digital interaction, as well as Kazakhstan’s vision of unlocking the full potential of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, calling on European exporters to actively use the transport route from Europe to Asia.
Minister Nurtleu also emphasized the importance of climate change cooperation for the Central Asian region, highlighting current activities and initiatives in this area. For instance, he reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as well as the launch of the climate and green energy project office for Central Asia in Almaty and the UN Regional Climate Summit in 2026.
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said the platform is a vivid example of a fruitful multilateral cooperation. According to the EU diplomat, further deepening of cooperation will promote trade expansion, investment attraction, development of transport and digital interconnectivity that will be also implemented through Global Gateway and Green Deal, key European strategies aimed at boosting smart and sustainable links across the world.
European Commissioner for International Cooperation Jutta Urpilainen in her speech presented an overview of current and new programs for the region, including the development of people-to-people contacts by advancing educational and humanitarian projects.
The Joint Communiqué of the parties, adopted following the Ministerial Meeting, reflects the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold the UN Climate Summit in 2026 in Kazakhstan, to expand cooperation within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, among others.
The next "Central Asia - EU" Ministerial Meeting is to take place in Turkmenistan in 2024.
23.10.2023, 16:47 29906
Kazakhstan and Switzerland intend to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Kairat Sarzhanov met with the State Secretary for Economic Affairs of Switzerland (SECO) Helene Budliger to discuss topical issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, having acquainted the interlocutor with the main points of the September President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan", called SECO to promote expansion of presence of Swiss companies in Kazakhstan taking into account new investment opportunities in the spheres of geological exploration and development, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics industry, digitalization and others. He also expressed the wish of the Kazakhstani side to expand the commodity nomenclature of Kazakhstani exports.
In her turn, the State Secretary of Switzerland positively assessed the ongoing transformations in Kazakhstan, expressed readiness for active cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the expansion of cooperation frameworks, facilitating direct contacts between business representatives and the search for new opportunities.
During the meeting, the issues of holding the next meeting of the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Business Council were considered.
20.10.2023, 10:31 53371
Kazakhstan has become the second largest oil supplier to Greece
Images | Depositphotos
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev and Chairman of the Centre for Planning and Economic Research of Greece (hereinafter - KEPE) Panagiotis Liargovas discussed the current state of bilateral trade and issues of improving the mechanisms of implementation of economic cooperation between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
KEPE, under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Hellenic Republic, is the largest and oldest think tank that provides research and analysis to the Government of the Hellenic Republic on foreign and domestic economic policies.
Panagiotis Liargovas stated his intention to strengthen interaction with Kazakhstan’s economic institutions to conduct practical research aimed at ensuring long-term and sustainable development of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece. The parties paid special attention to the issues of energy security, given that Kazakhstan has become the second largest supplier of oil to Greece by the end of the first half of 2023 with a share of 24% as a result of the restructuring of the energy market in Europe.
Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev familiarised the interlocutor with the new economic policy of Kazakhstan and the implementation of cooperation with the European Union in the fields of energy, transport and sustainable development, given that KEPE is the National Productivity Board of Greece, responsible for working with the European Commission to improve the competitiveness of the country.
In addition, the parties also discussed measures to diversify bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Greece with a focus on industrial and regional economic interaction.
20.10.2023, 09:29 53536
The political and economic course of Kazakhstan is represented in the Parliament of Georgia
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin met with the Head of the "Parliamentary Group of Friendship with the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan" Kakha Kakhishvili. During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The main topics of the conversation were the prospects for political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia. The parties expressed a common opinion on the need to intensify inter-parliamentary relations, paying special attention to the deepening of ties between the relevant friendship groups. This direction is an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding between the legislative bodies of both countries and creating new opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives.
The parties stressed the need to develop mutually beneficial relations and discussed possible steps to expand trade and economic cooperation, as well as ties in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
In the course of the meeting, Ambassador Malik Murzalin briefed Kakha Kakhishvili with the political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev`s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan" dated September 1, 2023, which describes in detail the steps to modernize the economy and strengthen public administration institutions.
According to the Georgian deputy, these initiatives represent a promising field for interaction and exchange of experience between countries.
At the end of the talks, the parties stressed their commitment to the development of friendly relations and expressed their readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation. In particular, the importance of cooperation in the context of strengthening peace and stability in the region was highlighted, emphasizing that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia plays an important role in ensuring the security and prosperity of both countries.
19.10.2023, 20:15 54421
Kazakhstan and EU discuss deepening of cooperation in transport and transit sector in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva held a meeting with Henrik Hololei, Hors Classe Adviser of the European Commission, on the practical development of transport and transit cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the dynamic development of Kazakh-European relations, the parties discussed joint actions to diversify transit corridors between the markets of Asia and Europe through the implementation of transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan, increasing harmonization of transport sectors of the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, promoting aviation cooperation.
The Deputy Minister spoke in detail about the strategic vision of development of the country’s transport industry, voiced by President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual State-of-the-Nation Address “Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan", in particular, the tasks to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstan through the implementation of major railway projects and construction of new logistics facilities, as well as further expanding constructive cooperation with the countries of the region and participants of the “Middle Corridor”.
Henrik Hololei expressed his support for initiatives to develop a transit hub in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that the trusting political dialogue and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU are a positive foundation for transport and logistics cooperation.
“The EU welcomes the ambitious strategy to become Kazakhstan’s transportation and logistics hub and is interested in participating in infrastructure projects, as well as attracting private investors,” the European diplomat said.
The parties also discussed in detail the measures for the development of transport connectivity between Central Asia and the EU, recommended in the relevant EBRD study.
Thus, the document announced in Almaty on May 18-19, 2023 during the “Central Asia – European Union Economic Forum” has assessed the existing and potential corridors of Central Asia and proposed the most optimal transport connection between the five republics of the region and the EU Trans-European Transport Network (covers 27 EU member states, as well as the Western Balkans, Eastern Partnership countries and Turkey).
The European Commission’s Advisor noted that the implementation of measures and projects of the study will allow to achieve significant indicators of international and intra-regional transit in Central Asia, develop intra-regional trade and create industrial enterprises along the region’s corridors, as well as significantly increase the infrastructure capacity of the five countries.
18.10.2023, 20:09 59691
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Governor General of Canada
At the Governor General's Rideau Hall, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Dauletbek Kussainov presented his credentials to Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the ceremony, the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan thanked her for the honor, and expressed his readiness to further develop and deepen bilateral relations between Astana and Ottawa.
In turn, the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada wished success to the Kazakh diplomat in his work for the benefit of the people of the two countries.
In April 2023, Kazakhstan and Canada marked the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
