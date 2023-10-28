Screening of Kazakh cinema took place in the capital of the African Union

Images | Kazakh MFA

In honor of the celebration of the Republic Day and the 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan's relations with the African Union in the capital of the African Continental Organization, the first private cinema hall of Ethiopia "Alem Cinema" hosted a screening of Kazakh cinema, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was attended by ambassadors of foreign states, representatives of the public and media of Ethiopia, as well as the diaspora of Central Asian countries.





With the assistance of "Kazakhfilm" JSC named after Shaken Aimanov, the films of Rustem Abdrashev "Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne", and Akan Satayev "The Road to Mother" were presented for the first time as part of a film screening to the general African public.





In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov noted that this year, on November 14, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of gaining observer status with the African Union. "Strengthening cooperation with African countries is one of the important directions of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, and we will continue to work closely with the African Union through the implementation of various projects", - the Ambassador stressed.





In his opinion, intercultural dialogue is an important tool for promoting peace and tolerance, as well as one of the priorities of the long-term Development Agenda of Africa until 2063. Cultural events contribute to building bridges between countries and help to better understand each other and thus promote cooperation in other fields.





African viewers took great interest in the historical film by Rustem Abdrashev, which tells about the formation and strengthening of the Kazakh statehood in the XV century.





The audience greeted the Akan Sataev’s film "The Road to Mother" very emotionally and warmly, because it affected the feelings of love for relatives, responsibility to older generations, and deep empathy for all the hardships that they had to go through, which are close to both Kazakhstanis and Africans.





In general, the film screening caused a lot of positive responses about Kazakhstan, its ancient history of statehood, achievements on the way to independence. The quality of modern Kazakh cinema got high ratings of the audience. Many African viewers expressed a request to continue the practice of showing the products of the Kazakh film industry.