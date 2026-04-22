Strengthening Business and Cultural Ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan were Discussed In Lahore

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin visited the cultural capital of Pakistan, Lahore, where he held meetings with business and cultural circles of Punjab province, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission spoke about the results of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev to Islamabad on February 3-4 this year, the agreements reached and the plans outlined. The special attention paid by the leaders of Kazakhstan and Pakistan to the development of bilateral ties in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was also noted.





During the visit, the Ambassador visited the Lahore Museum, founded in 1865 and one of the largest museums in South Asia. During the acquaintance with the historical heritage of Pakistan, the Kazakh delegation was shown the main assets, expositions and rare exhibits from the ancient history of the region, including some artifacts dated 1200 BC.





During the negotiations with the Director of the Museum, Tasir Ahmad, issues of establishing cooperation with the Kazakh side in order to organize exhibitions, joint scientific research, information exchange, etc. were discussed.





Next, a meeting was held with the leadership and members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Y.Kistafin spoke about past and planned events with the participation of the business circles of Kazakhstan and Pakistan, informed about the work carried out in terms of the development of transport and logistics corridors and the creation of favorable conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan.





The Ambassador invited the Lahore CCI to visit Kazakhstan and encouraged them to actively participate in upcoming business forums and exhibitions of commodity producers in order to further enhance and diversify the bilateral trade and investment partnership.





In addition, the delegation visited a number of large enterprises located in Lahore, familiarizing themselves with the production process and the range of manufactured products. The businessmen expressed interest in exporting Pakistan goods to the Kazakh market, as well as exploring opportunities to open joint ventures and expand their presence in the Eurasian market.





During the visit, the Ambassador gave an exclusive interview to one of the leading Discover Pakistan TV channels, in which he highlighted the current state of Kazakh-Pakistan relations and the results of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev to Pakistan, as well as medium-term plans to further deepen and expand the bilateral agenda.