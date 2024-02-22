Strengthening of Cooperation between UN and Central Asia was Discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the newly appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary General - Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kakha Imnadze, who arrived in Kazakhstan as part of his tour of the Central Asian countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia, the rational use of transboundary water resources in the region, development of the Middle corridor, transport and logistics potential of both Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region, as well as the situation in Afghanistan. They highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening the tools of preventive diplomacy for maintaining peace and security in the region.





Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches priority to cooperation with the UN, defining the leading role of the Organization in addressing challenges in the field of security and sustainable development.





Our country is interested in building a prosperous and peaceful region and in the sustainable development of the Central Asian countries. Therefore, we note the timeliness of continuing numerous creative processes in the Central Asian region, emphasizing the vital role of the UN in this process", Kazakh Foreign Minister said.





In addition, Minister Nurtleu briefed on the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and plans for the coming period, including chairmanship in various multilateral formats.





In turn, Imnadze positively assessed the long-standing partnership and trust established over the years between Kazakhstan and the UN, expressed gratitude for the commitment to the principles of multilateralism, as well as the active position of our country in regional cooperation. He highly commended the comprehensive reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law and inclusive economic growth and wished further prosperity to Kazakhstan.





As the head of the UNRCCA and an active supporter of regional cooperation, I am ready to defend the interests of Central Asia and to help strengthen multifaceted cooperation", highlighted Kaha Imnadze.





In conclusion, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain close contacts at all levels and wished each other fruitful work.





For reference: The United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia is a special political mission of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs and Peace-Building (DPPA), established on the initiative of the Governments of five Central Asian states in 2007, with headquarters in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.





The Centre's main task is to assist the Central Asian states in identifying and eliminating existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region. In addition, the Center promotes partnership relations between the Central Asian states in cooperation with regional and international organizations.