"Taza Kazakhstan" Environmental Initiative Supported in Greece

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Kazakhstan Finance Day, the annual forum dedicated to strengthening financial and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, took place at Citigroup headquarters in New York, one of the world’s leading financial centers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov, senior representatives of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Samruk-Kazyna, National Managing Holding Baiterek, the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, Alatau City, and business leaders from both countries attended the event. Participating companies included Blackstone, Cerberus, J.P. Morgan, and others.





Participants focused on expanding bilateral economic ties and attracting U.S. investment into priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.





In his opening remarks, Ambassador Ilyassov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s constitutional reforms and steady institutional modernization at every level are creating a fundamentally new investment environment that strengthens investor confidence and expands opportunities for international business.





The Chairman of the National Bank outlined the country’s current macroeconomic agenda and highlighted the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s financial policy.





Drew Guff, Chief Investment Officer of Siguler Guff, noted: "Kazakhstan today is a dynamic and fast-developing country that has emerged as a center of economic and political stability in a vast region - a region where two billion people live within a five-hour flight from virtually any point in Kazakhstan. The necessary political and legal framework is now in place and continues to expand, opening the way for large-scale investment across a number of highly promising sectors."





During the panel session, participants discussed key areas of investment cooperation, including IPO/SPO programs for national companies, digital ecosystems, and smart infrastructure.





The program also highlighted next-generation development projects, including Alatau City, which combines elements of a smart city and a digital economy.





Participants noted that Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as a reliable investment destination in the region by offering a combination of macroeconomic stability, an active reform agenda, and a strategic geographic location.





The event also included bilateral meetings focused on advancing specific investment projects and business partnerships. During the visit, representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community also took part in events hosted by The Explorers Club in New York, one of the oldest and most respected international organizations of its kind, founded in 1904.





The delegation’s visit also included the formal opening of the new office of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Magzhan Ilyassov, the Head of the Office of Foreign Missions at the U.S. Department of State, and representatives of the business community and the Kazakh diaspora attended the ceremony.





The new office will improve the delivery of consular services for citizens of Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as for business representatives who work with Kazakhstan.