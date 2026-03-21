The Development of Kazakh-Kenyan Cooperation was Discussed in Nairobi

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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kenya, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with the Director-General of Political Affairs Josphat Maikara, Chief of Protocol of the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya Severin Luyali, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the Kazakhstani diplomat informed the Kenyan side of constitutional changes in the context of the national referendum held on March 15, 2026, which resulted in the adoption of a new constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This constitution provides for the further modernization of Kazakhstan's political system and the formation of a more effective and balanced model of public administration, contributing to the strengthening of socio-political stability and ensuring sustainable socio-economic development.





In addition, current issues on the bilateral agenda, plans for developing cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, upcoming bilateral visits at the highest and high levels, and the formation of a bilateral legal framework were discussed.





The parties exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda, reaffirming their commitment to close cooperation within multilateral structures and mutual exchanges.





An agreement was reached to strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction, including in the areas of trade and investment development, transit and transport routes, including the use of Kenyan ports, information and financial technologies, space, mining, medicine, sports, agriculture, tourism, and scientific and cultural exchanges.





Director-General J. Maikara, noting the warm relations between Kazakhstan and Kenya, praised Kazakhstan's progressive development and emphasized Nairobi's deep interest in expanding and further developing bilateral cooperation with Astana.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue interaction on issues of mutual interest and agreed on further joint measures to expand cooperation, including within the framework of four expert groups established by Kazakhstan and Kenya in the areas of trade and investment, transport, information technology, and tourism.