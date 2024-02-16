The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with Spain

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jorge Urbiola, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral agenda, expansion of the legal framework, as well as planned high-level contacts, and cultural and humanitarian events in the year of the 15th anniversary of strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain.





The diplomats highlighted the importance of boosting trade and economic ties, which are the driving force of bilateral relations. In particular, in the near future it is planned to launch a number of investment projects in Kazakhstan with the participation of large Spanish companies.





Vasilenko emphasized that the Intergovernmental Agreement on Air Services planned for signing this year will give a significant impetus to the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Spanish relations.





In turn, Urbiola shared plans for the implementation of sports and image projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Spain.





In addition, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the field of education and science. Thus, this year a delegation of rectors of a number of Spanish universities is planning a visit to Astana, as well as the opening of a center for studying the Spanish language on the basis of one of the leading universities in Kazakhstan.





At the same time, the Kazakh diplomat raised the issue of easing the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. As Roman Vasilenko noted, promoting dialogue and achieving specific measures in this area will help create favorable conditions for enhancing mutually beneficial interaction across the entire spectrum of cooperation.





For reference: Spain is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. According to Kazakh statistics, in 2023 bilateral trade turnover amounted to 2 billion US dollars (exports - 1.5 billion, imports - 500 million). Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investment from Spain to Kazakhstan has exceeded 300 million US dollars.