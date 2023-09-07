06.09.2023, 14:46 4801
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presented credentials to the Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna
The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organisations in Vienna, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, presented his credentials to the UN Under-Secretary-General - Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Waly, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Director-General of the UN Office in Vienna noted with satisfaction the dynamically developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNODC and thanked our State for its constant support of its activities. Ghada Waly highlighted our country's leadership and efforts to strengthen the activities of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC).
Kazakhstan's Head of Mission, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, noted the mutually beneficial cooperation with UNODC in combating money laundering from drug trafficking, counter-terrorism, cybercrime and police reform. The Permanent Representative also provided detailed information on the current State of Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the democratic reforms taking place in our country.
Following the meeting, the parties outlined plans for further collaboration.
06.09.2023, 20:50 4576
New Czech Ambassador to Kazakhstan present copies of credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Pavol Šepel’ák, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The diplomats discussed the prospects for the development of the entire spectrum of partnership between Kazakhstan and Czechia, with particular emphasis on expanding trade and investment cooperation and implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of Prime Minister Petr Fiala to Astana in April 2023.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the upcoming joint activities, including the planned visits to Astana by Minister of Agriculture of the Czech Republic Marek Výborný in October 2023 and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský in 2024, as well as the implementation of the Przewalski’s horse reintroduction project.
In conclusion, the Czech Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and expressed readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the broad cooperation between the two states.
05.09.2023, 22:43 4861
Kazakhstan and Italy Aim to Expand Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Antonio Tajani, who arrived in Astana with an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the dynamic development of Kazakh-Italian relations, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian, and tourism fields, interaction in a multilateral format.
Minister Nurtleu noted the importance of expanding the range of interaction with Italy.
Italy is a time-tested, reliable strategic partner, trade turnover with your country has reached record levels among European countries. We attach great importance to cooperation with Rome. For more than 30 years of diplomatic relations we have achieved good results," Kazakh Minister said.
In turn, Minister Tajani expressed support for the initiatives announced in the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "The Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan", as well as for political and socio-economic reforms aimed at building a strong economy and a prosperous society. He also noted the high level of relations between the two countries, emphasizing the presence of new promising areas.
The interlocutors underlined mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, including by maintaining a regular political dialogue and boosting trade, economic and investment cooperation, taking into account the potential of interaction with Italian high-tech companies.
Both sides noted a satisfying increase in mutual trade turnover, which increased by 54% and reached 14.9 billion US dollars at the end of 2022, as well as the successful implementation of a number of major investment projects in Kazakhstan with participation of Italian companies (wind power plant in Aktobe region, production of tractors and combines in Kostanay region, etc.).
The parties noted an importance of opening last year a direct flight between Almaty and Milan with a frequency of 2 times a week, which significantly contributes to the development of trade and economic relations between two countries.
Meanwhile, Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed hope for the support of Italy in terms of liberalization of visa regime for Kazakh citizens within European Union.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership on the basis of the relevant agreement of 2009, and also signed a Joint Statement with an emphasis on interaction in priority sectors (manufacturing industry, digitalization, water management, etc.) of the economy and in the cultural and humanitarian dimension (interpersonal exchanges and academic connections).
During the visit Minister Tajani was also received by Prime-Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.
Italy is Kazakhstan’s third largest partner in the world and the largest trading partner in Europe. The key areas of trade and economic cooperation are energy, exploration and production of natural resources, construction, infrastructure, transport, communications, agriculture, scientific and technological activities and consulting services.
Between 2005 and 2022 the volume of gross inflow of direct investments into Kazakhstan from Italy amounted to 7.3 billion US dollars. Country wise Italy ranks 12th in this indicator.
About 270 companies with Italian capital are registered in Kazakhstan.
05.09.2023, 21:40 5001
Prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakaev, held a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoglanov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During this meeting, both parties engaged in discussions concerning the current issues encompassing Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani cooperation, spanning both bilateral and multilateral aspects, and exchanged perspectives on its future development.
Particular attention was directed towards fostering cooperation within multilateral frameworks, with a specific focus on Turkic cooperation organizations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
The Kazakhstani diplomat highlighted the imperative of improving the efficiency of international organizations. This entailed reinforcing food security and enhancing transit and transport connectivity among member countries, all while considering the ongoing transformation of CICA in light of current global geopolitical and geo-economic dynamics.
The Azerbaijani representative emphasized the critical role of Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani strategic cooperation in advancing economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties between our two nations.
In conclusion, both parties reached an agreement to maintain regular communication on pertinent issues concerning Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani cooperation.
05.09.2023, 20:38 5136
Briefing for Diplomatic Corps on our country’s initiatives held in Kazakhstan’s MFA
First Deputy-Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov held a briefing for the diplomatic corps on the important issues of the foreign policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of international security and sustainable development, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Umarov informed foreign diplomats about our country’s initiatives on the establishment of an International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS) in Geneva (Switzerland) and the UN Regional Hub on Sustainable Development for Central Asian Countries and Afghanistan in Almaty, as well as the promotion of restoring sovereign equality in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna (Austria).
Umarov noted that against the backdrop of the painful aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched the initiative to establish IABS. The Agency’s objective is to strengthen the global biological safety by preventing use of biological developments for military purposes and promoting peaceful biological research. This platform will also assist experience exchange and further cooperation between developed and developing countries. The majority of the UN Member-States positively evaluate Kazakhstan’s initiative.
Umarov also informed about Kazakhstan’s promoting the initiative on the creation of a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asian countries and Afghanistan, with the goal of transforming the region into a zone of peace, security and prosperity.
The Center may be located in the UN Plaza - a building inaugurated by President Tokayev in 2019 in Almaty, which already houses the offices of 18 UN Agencies. The creation of a Regional Center would strengthen coordination of the UN agencies’ activity in assisting Kazakhstan’s and other Central-Asian countries’ efforts to eradicate poverty, combat climate change, promote gender equality, improve social and economic indicators etc.
With regard to the IAEA, the Kazakh diplomat stressed that Kazakhstan, being a responsible member-state of the Agency, does not belong to any of its regional groups, which makes impossible a comprehensive participation in the work of this international body. Kazakhstan intends to table a resolution for review by the IAEA General Conference in September 2023 aimed at restoring the rights of the countries that do not belong to IAEA’s regional groups.
28.08.2023, 21:16 25541
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to OSCE Secretary General
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, presented his credentials to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid. The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Organisation's Secretariat in the Austrian capital, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the new member of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Secretary General congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on his appointment and noted that Kazakhstan is an active member of the Organization and makes a significant contribution to its activities. Mr. Tileuberdi, for his part, highly appreciated the Secretariat's efforts to coordinate the work of the Organization and stressed the need to further develop the potential of the OSCE's economic and environmental dimension.
On the same day, Mr. Tileuberdi, as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Vienna, presented copies of his credentials to the Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, H.E. Mr. Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal.
The Kazakh diplomat noted the fruitful meeting of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Austria on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2022. The schedule of high-level visits was also discussed, as well as issues related to the coordination of joint efforts to strengthen political and economic dialogue.
The deepening of bilateral relations, the increase of mutual trade, and the expansion of investment cooperation were identified as areas of mutual interest.
28.08.2023, 20:22 25441
Czech Ambassador completes mission in Kazakhstan in a distinguished way
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Czech Republic Rudolf Hykl on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting Roman Vassilenko presented Ambassador with a letter of appreciation from Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing the personal contribution of the Czech diplomat in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties between the countries.
The development of comprehensive and mutually beneficial relations with the Czech Republic is one of the important directions of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. Czech Republic is one of the main trade partners of Kazakhstan among the EU countries", said Roman Vassilenko.
During the conversation, the level of political dialog and trade and economic cooperation achieved in recent years was highly appreciated. The Deputy Minister noted that the official visit of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to Kazakhstan on April 23-24 this year, during which a number of intergovernmental documents were signed, gave an additional impetus to the development of the whole complex of traditionally friendly Kazakh-Czech relations.
The high level of political relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic has created favorable conditions for the implementation of the potential in the trade and economic sphere. An effective mechanism in strengthening and developing cooperation between the two countries is the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for autumn this year in Astana.
In conclusion, Roman Vassilenko thanked Rudolf Hykl for his active work in intensifying high-level contacts and wished him success in his future work.
Almost five years of Rudolf Hykl’s work as the Czech Ambassador to Kazakhstan filled with numerous trips to the regions of Kazakhstan, meetings with regional leaders, officials and the local population. The Ambassador took an active part in the social life of our country, participated in sporting and cultural events.
Rudolf Hykl thanked the Kazakh side for the constant support during his mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in further development of strong and harmonious bilateral relations on the whole range of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian issues.
For reference: The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Czechia for 2022 increased by 67% and amounted 423 million US dollars (exports - 123.7 million US dollars (growth 41.8%), imports - 299.4 million US dollars (growth 80.9%).
From 2005 to 2022, Kazakhstan attracted 280 million US dollars in direct investment from Czechia.
As of 1 May, 2023, there were 158 legal entities in Kazakhstan with the participation of Czech capital. Among them are such well-known Czech companies as Fosfa, Puro Klima, Home Credit, Linet, Ravak, etc.
26.08.2023, 09:47 42021
Prospects of cooperation with USAID discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Anjali Kaur, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and USAID, issues of regional trade, renewable energy and climate change, as well as interaction between KazAID and USAID.
The American side reaffirmed its support for the political and socio-economic reforms’ implementation by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as USAID’s commitment to continue carrying out programs and projects in the fields of healthcare, rule of law, economic diversification, energy, environment etc.
For reference: Since 1992, USAID has implemented numerous projects in Kazakhstan, covering a wide range of areas, incl. diversification of economy, energy sector, ecology, healthcare, rule of law, etc.
25.08.2023, 20:43 41971
Kazakhstan and Brazil expand trade and investment relations
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov during his working visit to Brazil took part in the round table on the topic: "Brazil-Kazakhstan: investment and trade opportunities" for representatives of business circles and economic associations. The event was attended by a number of Brazilian companies, including the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CNC), the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the Association of Fruit Producers and Exporters (Abrafrutas), the Confederation of Agricultural Producers and Livestock Breeders (CNA), the Association of Beef Exporters (ABIEC), the Embraer aircraft manufacturer, the food Minerva foods, mining company Vale, etc., press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Brazil in cooperation with the Investment Promotion Agency "InvestSP" and the Administration of the State of Sao Paulo.
An exchange of views on issues of increasing the supply of goods from Kazakhstan to Brazil took place during the meeting. Representatives of Kazakh companies made presentations and discussed the possibilities of further cooperation with Brazilian companies. The presentation of the representative of Kazakh Invest NC JSC Galymzhan Mataev on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, diversification of transport routes and supply chains has attracted great interest of participants. At the end of the round table Kazakh Invest NC JSC and the Brazilian Association of Economic Lawyers BGI Brazil signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.
In addition, Kairat Umarov held a meeting with the Vice President of the National Industrial Confederation (CNI) Gilberto Petri and discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the second meeting of the Kazakh-Brazilian Business Council, held in Astana on April 13 this year. The Brazilian side also presented a number of new projects that may be of some interest to Kazakh companies.
At the end of his visit, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov took part in the official opening ceremony of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Sao Paulo. The event was attended by representatives of state bodies, political, civil and business circles of Brazil, as well as by local media.
