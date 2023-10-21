The political and economic course of Kazakhstan is represented in the Parliament of Georgia

Images | Kazakh MFA

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin met with the Head of the "Parliamentary Group of Friendship with the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan" Kakha Kakhishvili. During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The main topics of the conversation were the prospects for political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia. The parties expressed a common opinion on the need to intensify inter-parliamentary relations, paying special attention to the deepening of ties between the relevant friendship groups. This direction is an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding between the legislative bodies of both countries and creating new opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives.





The parties stressed the need to develop mutually beneficial relations and discussed possible steps to expand trade and economic cooperation, as well as ties in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.





In the course of the meeting, Ambassador Malik Murzalin briefed Kakha Kakhishvili with the political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev`s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan" dated September 1, 2023, which describes in detail the steps to modernize the economy and strengthen public administration institutions.





According to the Georgian deputy, these initiatives represent a promising field for interaction and exchange of experience between countries.





At the end of the talks, the parties stressed their commitment to the development of friendly relations and expressed their readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation. In particular, the importance of cooperation in the context of strengthening peace and stability in the region was highlighted, emphasizing that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia plays an important role in ensuring the security and prosperity of both countries.