20.03.2026, 12:30 4441
The Results of the Referendum on Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Discussed in Jakarta
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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia hosted a press conference to present the results of the national referendum on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, held on March 15, 2026. The event was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, government bodies, and members of the Indonesian media, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia, Serzhan Abdykarimov, provided a detailed overview of the history and process of the nationwide discussion, the positive results of the referendum, and the key novellas to the Constitution of Kazakhstan.
The Ambassador noted that the country’s Basic Law has become a progressive social contract aimed at shaping a renewed national identity and serving as a bright symbol of national unity and solidarity. He emphasized that the provisions of the Constitution reflect the long-term goals of modernizing Kazakhstan’s society and state, with a focus on advancing sustainable development, democracy, human rights protection, and world civilization.
After answering numerous questions from attendees, the Ambassador introduced them with the traditions of Nauryz Meyramy and its ten-day celebration within the framework of the Nauryznama concept in Kazakhstan. Guests were shown a special video and enjoyed traditional musical pieces performed on the dombra.
Participants congratulated the Embassy and the people of Kazakhstan on the successful referendum and on the occasion of the spring equinox.
At the end of the event, guests were given the opportunity to try traditional Kazakh cuisine.
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20.03.2026, 16:48 4161
The Development of Kazakh-Kenyan Cooperation was Discussed in Nairobi
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kenya, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with the Director-General of Political Affairs Josphat Maikara, Chief of Protocol of the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya Severin Luyali, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakhstani diplomat informed the Kenyan side of constitutional changes in the context of the national referendum held on March 15, 2026, which resulted in the adoption of a new constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This constitution provides for the further modernization of Kazakhstan's political system and the formation of a more effective and balanced model of public administration, contributing to the strengthening of socio-political stability and ensuring sustainable socio-economic development.
In addition, current issues on the bilateral agenda, plans for developing cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, upcoming bilateral visits at the highest and high levels, and the formation of a bilateral legal framework were discussed.
The parties exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda, reaffirming their commitment to close cooperation within multilateral structures and mutual exchanges.
An agreement was reached to strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction, including in the areas of trade and investment development, transit and transport routes, including the use of Kenyan ports, information and financial technologies, space, mining, medicine, sports, agriculture, tourism, and scientific and cultural exchanges.
Director-General J. Maikara, noting the warm relations between Kazakhstan and Kenya, praised Kazakhstan's progressive development and emphasized Nairobi's deep interest in expanding and further developing bilateral cooperation with Astana.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue interaction on issues of mutual interest and agreed on further joint measures to expand cooperation, including within the framework of four expert groups established by Kazakhstan and Kenya in the areas of trade and investment, transport, information technology, and tourism.
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20.03.2026, 11:20 4686
Moroccan Experts Hail Constitutional Referendum in Kazakhstan as a Historic Event
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As part of the "Nauryznama" decade, a discussion event entitled "Nauryz Talks" was held in Rabat. The event was dedicated to the Nauryz holiday, major political and socioeconomic reforms in Kazakhstan, including the outcomes of the recent constitutional referendum, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was attended by member of the House of Councillors of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco Fatima Zougah, heads of leading Moroccan media - Younes Al Hadj, Editor-in-Chief of Maghribona24, Adnan Bennis, Editor-in-Chief of MoroccoWorldNews, Nasrallah Belkhayat, Editor-in-Chief of Journal de l’Afrique Atlantique, as well as renowned Moroccan traveler Abdelghani Aboufiraz, who undertook a motorcycle journey to Kazakhstan in 2025.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco Saulekul Saylaukyzy spoke about the new format for celebrating Nauryz in Kazakhstan and abroad - the "Nauryznama" decade, and elaborating on the significance of each of its days, emphasized that this year’s holiday has taken on a particularly symbolic character.
The Ambassador underscored that the people of Kazakhstan’s support for the reforms is a clear testament to the country’s commitment to justice and the building of an inclusive society.
The Moroccan participants emphasized that the political process attests to the Kazakh people’s conscious choice in favor of progress, openness, and renewal.
According to the Moroccan experts, the referendum is not merely a legislative act but a manifestation of the people’s will to shape their own future. They praised Kazakhstan’s steps toward strengthening democratic institutions as modern and timely, and stated that the country’s perseverance and openness on the path of reform can serve as an example for the entire region.
In addition, during the discussion Ambassador Saulekul Saylaukyzy shared Kazakhstan’s priority areas on the international agenda. In particular, she informed the participants about the Regional Ecological Summit to be held in Astana on April 22-24, 2026, and presented the initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations. She also spoke about the nationwide environmental campaign "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan), launched at the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the "Middle Corridor" international transport route, the outcomes of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, and the historical significance of the forthcoming "Golden Horde" international symposium in Astana.
An important part of the event was devoted to introducing the Moroccan guests to Kazakh cultural heritage. A traditional dastarkhan (table) with national dishes was laid out for the participants, and traditional Kazakh costumes and handicrafts were showcased.
The guests highly commended the "Nauryz Talks" format, created at the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Morocco, noting that it has become a platform for dialogue that lends new momentum to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries. They proposed holding this open discussion event annually on the eve of the Nauryz holiday.
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19.03.2026, 23:20 14306
Kazakhstan’s Water and Climate Initiatives Presented in Athens
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, participated in the International AgriBusiness Forum "Agri-Food Sector in the New Geopolitical Environment" held in Athens. The event focused on the transformation of agri-food systems amid increasing geopolitical and climate instability, with particular emphasis on food security, resilience, and the development of international cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Forum brought together representatives of government bodies, international organizations, academia, and the business community from Greece and other countries. Special attention was given to supply diversification, innovation, and strengthening international cooperation in the context of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
In his remarks, Ambassador emphasized that ensuring food security is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy. Possessing significant agricultural potential and being one of the world’s leading grain producers, Kazakhstan maintains a high level of self-sufficiency in key food products and acts as a reliable supplier to international markets.
It was highlighted that Kazakhstan actively promotes comprehensive international initiatives in the fields of food and water security, viewing them as interrelated elements of global sustainability. In this regard, particular attention was drawn to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, aimed at strengthening global coordination in water resource management, facilitating technology exchange, and developing common approaches to preventing water crises.
The Ambassador also informed participants about the preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit to be held in Astana in April 2026, which will serve as an important platform for discussing water security, climate change, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem restoration.
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19.03.2026, 18:50 14576
Amid Large-Scale Reforms in Kazakhstan, the Portuguese Business Community Shows Interest in Strengthening Partnership
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The prospects for expanding Kazakhstan-Portugal trade, economic, and investment cooperation in light of new geopolitical and geo-economic challenges and opportunities were discussed during a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev, and the leadership of the Business Association of the Minho Region (Associação Empresarial do Minho, AEMinho) - President Ramiro Brito, Vice-President Graciete Lima, and Director General Margarida Rossi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterparts on the key provisions of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, emphasizing changes aimed at improving the investment climate and conditions for foreign companies. The Ambassador also highlighted the most promising sectors for Kazakhstan-Portugal cooperation, including information technology and artificial intelligence development, agriculture, transport and logistics (including the potential of the Middle Corridor), light industry, construction materials production, tourism, and others.
Welcoming the modernization processes initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the AEMinho leadership expressed their readiness to establish partnerships in the aforementioned sectors.
At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold a series of joint events aimed at bringing the business communities of the two countries closer together and identifying mutually beneficial projects.
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17.03.2026, 19:59 33961
Minister of the Environment of Japan Supports Kazakhstan’s Ecological Initiatives
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, held a meeting with the Minister of the Environment of Japan, Hirotaka Ishihara, during which he briefed the Japanese side on the results of the national referendum on the adoption of the country’s new Constitution, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties also discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of sustainable development and addressing environmental challenges, with particular focus on joint efforts to combat climate change and promote the introduction of green technologies.
The Ambassador informed the Japanese minister about Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an international water organization under the auspices of the United Nations, and also presented the country’s approaches to ensuring water security, the rational use and conservation of water resources, and adaptation to the impacts of climate change.
Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev presented the program of the Regional Ecological Summit, which will be held on April 22-24, 2026 in Astana and will serve as a key Central Asian platform for attracting green investment, as well as for discussing climate change and sustainable development issues with the participation of business representatives and the expert community.
On his part, Minister Hirotaka Ishihara emphasized Tokyo’s proactive stance in addressing global environmental challenges and confirmed Japan’s participation in the Regional Ecological Summit at the political level. He noted the importance of the Memorandum of cooperation between the relevant authorities of the two countries, signed during the first official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Japan, and also expressed interest in implementing projects under the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM) aimed at introducing environmentally friendly technologies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
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17.03.2026, 18:40 34296
Day of Kazakhstan in Warsaw: Advancing Cultural Dialogue
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As part of the Nauryz celebrations, a cultural event dedicated to the Day of Kazakhstan was held at the Warsaw University of Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together more than 100 participants, including students and representatives of the academic community.
In their opening remarks, the organizers emphasized the importance of developing academic and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland, as well as the role of the university environment in strengthening international ties.
During the official part of the event, the leadership of the Warsaw University of Technology highlighted the importance of international educational initiatives, academic mobility, and the contribution of Kazakhstani students to the educational landscape of Polish universities.
Representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Warsaw underscored the symbolic significance of holding the event during the Nauryz celebrations - an ancient holiday of spring and renewal that embodies the values of friendship, mutual understanding, and cultural diversity.
In this context, attention was also drawn to the referendum held in Kazakhstan on the further development of the constitutional foundations of the state, aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and building a modern, open society.
It was noted that Kazakhstan and Poland are connected by strong partnership relations based on mutual respect, shared historical memory, and active intergovernmental dialogue. The dynamic development of cooperation in the fields of education, science, and youth policy was also emphasized.
Participants were also introduced to Kazakhstan’s modern development, its scientific and technological potential, and achievements across various sectors.
The cultural program featured a tasting of traditional Kazakh dishes, allowing participants to gain a deeper appreciation of Kazakhstan’s rich gastronomic traditions.
The event served as an important platform for cultural exchange and for strengthening academic ties between the two countries. Participants had the opportunity to learn more about Kazakhstan’s history, traditions, and contemporary achievements.
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13.03.2026, 21:44 75611
Kazakhstan Presented its Initiative to Create an International Water Organization
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Kenya and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office at Nairobi Barlybay Sadykov took part in a briefing of the UN Environment Secretariat on the initiative of UN-80, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, B.Sadykov informed participants about Kazakhstan's initiative to establish an international water organization within the UN, noting that water supply issues are becoming increasingly important on countries' agendas, due to the fact that water is fundamental to environmental sustainability, social stability, and economic development.
It was also noted that, within the framework of the current process of reforming the UN system, it is important to begin discussions on the future consolidation of the Organization's mandate in the field of water resources with the aim of transforming the existing disparate frameworks and coordination platforms into a specialized organization on water resources within the UN system.
In addition, participants were informed that international consultations on this initiative will take place within the framework of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana on April 22-24, 2026.
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13.03.2026, 18:58 74876
Kazakhstan’s Experience in Using Digital Technologies to Combat Drug Crime Presented in Vienna
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On the margins of the 69th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, Kazakhstan delegation organized a side event titled "The Digital Shield: The Role of Innovative Technologies in Detecting Illicit Drug Trafficking and Laundering of Criminal Proceeds". The event was co-organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP), and the Foundation for the Internationalization of Public Administrations (FIAP), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International organizations in Vienna, in his opening remarks emphasized the importance of international cooperation in countering the drug threat. He noted that new technologies can serve as a "Digital Shield", enabling states and international organizations to more effectively detect illicit flows and disrupt the activities of criminal networks.
Key speakers at the event included Oliver Stolpe, Regional Representative of UNODC; Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana; and Tobias Jung Altrogge, Secretary General of FIAP.
During the side event, representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Agency for Financial Monitoring presented reports on the process of digital transformation of the drug control system and the introduction of modern technological solutions into the activities of Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies. They also outlined the set of measures implemented in the country to combat drug crime, as well as approaches to detecting crimes involving the use of virtual assets, including monitoring suspicious transactions and applying advanced analytical systems.
The event also highlighted the important contribution of civil society to drug crime prevention. In particular, representatives of the public foundations "Hak Nazar" and "Esbol Qory" spoke about the role of cooperation between the state and the civil sector in forming a comprehensive approach to combating drugs.
More than two hundred participants representing states, international organizations, the expert community, and civil society attended the event. The discussion generated strong interest among participants, confirming the relevance of the topic and the need to strengthen cooperation in this field.
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